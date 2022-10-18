Read full article on original website
Related
pleasantviewrealty.com
2508 Cooper Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Beautiful 1 story brick home ready for you to move in! Located on Sheboygan’s north side close to schools, parks and other city amenities. Outside you will find a corner lot, attached garage, large deck and a fenced in yard. Inside you are welcomed with a spacious entryway that seamlessly flows to the living areas. The living room includes a large picture window to the front yard and a cozy gas fireplace. Off the living room is a separate dining area with a patio door leading to the backyard. The first floor also includes a clean kitchen, a half bath, a full bath and 2 bedrooms. Enjoy the additional living space downstairs with a huge rec room featuring a bar area. The unfinished portion has lots of storage space and includes the laundry area. Don’t pass up on this move in ready home.
wearegreenbay.com
Oneida Nation Orchard packed with apples, ready for picking
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s nothing more fall than spending some time in an apple orchard. If you have not done it yet this season, Oneida Nation Orchard is ready for you. “The apples are in full bloom,” said Michelle Danforth Anderson. She’s the marketing and tourism director...
wearegreenbay.com
Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing: Zambaldi Brewing
(WFRV) – It’s time for another Craft Brew of the Month sponsored by Petskull Brewing. Paul from Petskull visited Local 5 Live with details on a fall flavor from David Malcolm and the team at Zambaldi. Paul gives viewers details on the new seasonal ‘Dunkel Brau’ beer, available...
wearegreenbay.com
Veterans Village of Wisconsin presents: ‘Tasting for the Troops: A Touch of Tuscany’
(WFRV) – It’s a fun way to support the troops and guest co-host John Maino who is also the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Village, along with Board President Mike Thomas, and Jen Wickland give details on the upcoming event Tasting for the Troops. We also get...
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
doorcountydailynews.com
Fischer Family issues $350,000 match for Door County Land Trust
A Sturgeon Bay family is challenging you to help make a big difference in Door County. The Door County Land Trust announced on Thursday a matching grant challenge by The Fischer Family to raise up to an additional $350,000. The grant to the Door County Land Trust is a memorial to the family’s matriarch Anne. In the Door County Land Trust release, Anne’s son John says his mother loved Door County for its beautiful scenery, beaches, and hiking trails just outside their summer home on Glidden Drive. Over 20 years after her passing, the Fischer family issued the challenge to help fund new land protection projects and to care for the Door County Land Trust’s existing preserves. John Fischer said a donation to the Door County Land Trust and its efforts to save wild places is an appropriate gift for those who love Door County and everything it offers. All donations, including new and renewed memberships, must be submitted before December 15th to count towards the match.
wearegreenbay.com
Spotlight on local band Open Tab Acoustic
(WFRV) – They started as an acoustic duo, now they have three bands that play all over the State of Wisconsin. Married couple Carmyn and Nick Hoen, also known as Open Tab acoustic with a preview of what you can expect at a live show, plus details on the upcoming show with one of their full bands, The Third Wheels next Saturday at Stone Harbor in Sturgeon Bay at 8 pm.
doorcountydailynews.com
Area manufacturers to open doors to local students
After a multi-year reprieve due to COVID-19, you will once again be seeing area students get a first-hand look at Door County’s manufacturing industry. Students from Algoma, Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door, Sevastopol, Gibraltar, and Washington Island will participate in Manufacturing Day on October 27th as they tour approximately a dozen businesses located primarily in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park. Over 60 different manufacturers call Door County home, and Korey Mallien from the Door County Economic Development Corporation says Thursday’s event will hopefully show students that they do not have to travel far from home for a great career.
Hometown Hero: Lee Aanonsen calls Moose Lodge home, finds calling in volunteering with others
Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Growing up in Green Bay, Lee Aanonsen knew in 1967 it was only a matter of time before he got his call to service. Aanonsen was sent over to Vietnam with the 5th Infantry Division, stationed on the DMZ. “It made us grow up fast. I was 21, and I […]
WBAY Green Bay
Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Plummet
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin plummeted over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County saw a drop of 18 cents per gallon over the past 7 days and now averages $3.79. Sheboygan County saw the smallest decline, dipping 14 cents to $3.79, while Calumet County’s...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Shed And Silo, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities all year long but the fall season is hard to beat. It is a season that it is hard to predict both in terms of the vibrancy of the colors, the exact timing and the duration which is highly dependant on wind or the lack of it.
gbnewsnetwork.com
Brown County Wants You to Vote on Pamperin Park’s New Playground
The community is invited to Pamperin Park (Dance Hall) on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, to vote on the new playground for Pamperin Park. The county leadership wants your input to help them decide which playground design to pick. Two options will be available to view, and...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp
KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
wearegreenbay.com
Chamber of Manitowoc County name recipients for Future 15
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fifteen of Manitowoc’s brightest students have been named recipients for this year’s Future 15 awards from the Chamber of Manitowoc County. Each student has given back to the community, shown leadership, and helped in many ways to make the area a great place to live and work.
wearegreenbay.com
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is from the Fox Valley as the contest wraps up
(WFRV) – After an intense couple of days of voting, we officially know what the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin was and it’s from the Fox Valley. Pierce Manufacturing’s Electric Vehicle Fire Truck from Appleton was crowned the winner after receiving thousands of votes. The Volterra Electric...
wearegreenbay.com
Seven days of Halloween at the Children’s Museum of Green Bay
(WFRV) – From Pumpkin Palooza to a Wizard Workshop – it’s seven days of Halloween all in one place. Local 5 Live stopped by the Children’s Museum of Green Bay with details on the fun events coming up and how you can join in with your family.
wearegreenbay.com
Fall fashion trends at Apricot Lane Boutique
(WFRV) – Warm up your fall with the latest fashion trends. From shakets to jackets – fall is in the air at Apricot Lane. Kim visited Local 5 Live with a look at what to shop, the latest special, and the newest hours at Bay Park Square Mall.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
Comments / 0