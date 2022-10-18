ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

13News Now

Hampton Police looking for help identifying homicide suspect

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking for help identifying a suspect in a shooting that happened Sunday just before 3 a.m. and left a man dead, HPD said. Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting that had just occurred in the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard just before 3 a.m.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

1 shot, 1 assaulted on 1st Avenue in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — One man was shot and another person suffered an injury in Suffolk Friday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of Brewer Avenue for a report of a shooting. That's where officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and another person who was hurt...
SUFFOLK, VA
Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA
WRIC TV

Person shot during confrontation Saturday night in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a person hurt. The department tells 8news multiple people were involved in a confrontation near the intersection of Castlewood Road and Richmond Highway. The call came in at 9:36 p.m. When officers arrived they found...
RICHMOND, VA
WHIO Dayton

Virginia teen pleads guilty to fatally beating 4-year-old when he was 14

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia teen pleaded guilty on Friday to fatally beating a 4-year-old boy living in the same home when he was 14 years old, prosecutors said. Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn, 18, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2018 death of 4-year-old Larkin Carter Carr, WAVY-TV reported. The boy died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

One man dead in Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police were called to the city’s southside following reports of a shooting. Officers arrived at the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a near hospital where he later died.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting on Laburnum Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Laburnum Avenue. According to the Richmond Police Department, a call came in for a shooting on the 600 block of West Laburnum Avenue at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
RICHMOND, VA
obxtoday.com

Chowan county inmate captured in Moyock after escaping jail on Thursday

On the morning of Friday, October 21, 2022, the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office received information that an inmate who had escaped from Chowan County Jail on Thursday, Russell Jay Heath, 47, was located in the vicinity of Currituck. The information led deputies to the local community of Wedgewood Lakes...
MOYOCK, NC

