Theft of assault rifle from vehicle leads to drug charges in Suffolk
A report of an assault rifle from a vehicle in Suffolk resulted in the suspect being arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after he was found with about a pound.
Man hurt in Saturday night shooting in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood
A man was injured in a Saturday night shooting in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood, according to police.
Hampton Police looking for help identifying homicide suspect
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking for help identifying a suspect in a shooting that happened Sunday just before 3 a.m. and left a man dead, HPD said. Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting that had just occurred in the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard just before 3 a.m.
1 shot, 1 assaulted on 1st Avenue in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — One man was shot and another person suffered an injury in Suffolk Friday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of Brewer Avenue for a report of a shooting. That's where officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and another person who was hurt...
Norfolk Police investigating double shooting on Duck Pond Road
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Teenager seriously injured following shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
WRIC TV
Person shot during confrontation Saturday night in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a person hurt. The department tells 8news multiple people were involved in a confrontation near the intersection of Castlewood Road and Richmond Highway. The call came in at 9:36 p.m. When officers arrived they found...
Virginia teen pleads guilty to fatally beating 4-year-old when he was 14
NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia teen pleaded guilty on Friday to fatally beating a 4-year-old boy living in the same home when he was 14 years old, prosecutors said. Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn, 18, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2018 death of 4-year-old Larkin Carter Carr, WAVY-TV reported. The boy died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
Richmond house flipper found guilty on four of seven counts
At one point renovating and selling nearly 30 homes in a year, Romano’s Cobblestone Development Group hit a high point in 2017 when it was featured in an HGTV pilot called “Richmond Rehabbers.”
Norfolk Police say missing teenager was found safe in Portsmouth
Norfolk Police say Selena Taylor-Quent, the missing teenage girl suffering from mental health issues, was found safe in the City of Portsmouth.
Richmond Police open death investigation following Friday night shooting
Richmond Police has launched a death investigation following a shooting in the Cedarhurst area on Friday night.
NBC12
One man dead in Southside shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police were called to the city’s southside following reports of a shooting. Officers arrived at the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a near hospital where he later died.
Trooper begs drivers to follow law after 'out-of-body experience'
Several Virginia agencies came together Friday to spread a single message to drivers on the Commonwealth's highways: "slow down, move over".
WRIC TV
Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting on Laburnum Avenue
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Laburnum Avenue. According to the Richmond Police Department, a call came in for a shooting on the 600 block of West Laburnum Avenue at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Suffolk Police investigating shooting on First Avenue
Suffolk Police said two people had to go to the hospital after a shooting Friday night. It happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Brewer Avenue.
Police investigate bomb threat at Deep Creek High in Chesapeake
According to the Assistant Principal at Deep Creek High School, an anonymous caller contacted the school around 9:30 a.m. with a bomb threat. Students were immediately evacuated from the school as a precaution.
Norfolk teen pleads guilty in 4-year-old’s beating death
Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn is now 18 years old. On Friday, Oct. 21, he pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of Larkin Carter Carr. The 4-year-old died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen in November 2018 while he was being watched by Bolsinger-Hartshorn.
obxtoday.com
Chowan county inmate captured in Moyock after escaping jail on Thursday
On the morning of Friday, October 21, 2022, the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office received information that an inmate who had escaped from Chowan County Jail on Thursday, Russell Jay Heath, 47, was located in the vicinity of Currituck. The information led deputies to the local community of Wedgewood Lakes...
