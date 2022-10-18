Read full article on original website
Ukraine says Russia is delaying passage of 150 grain-carrying ships
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday accused Russia of deliberately delaying the passage of ships carrying grain exports under a U.N. brokered-deal, and said 150 vessels were waiting to be loaded. In a video address, Zelenskiy said the delay meant Ukraine had so far exported 3...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 26-Nov 1
MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct. 26-Nov. 1 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)
GRAINS-Chicago futures ease with focus on exports, Black Sea corridor
* Dollar rise, economy worries curb grain markets * Soybeans had rallied on Thursday on upbeat export news * Turkey's Erdogan sees no obstacles to corridor renewal (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures edged lower on Friday as a sharp rise in the dollar tempered export sentiment, while traders continued to monitor talks to prolong a wartime shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $13.82 a bushel by 1120 GMT. CBOT wheat gave up 1.1% to $8.39-3/4 a bushel while corn lost 0.5% to $6.80-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans had climbed on Thursday after the biggest weekly U.S. export sales in a year along with the announcement of a new export sale to China. But Friday's rally in the dollar index, as investors remained preoccupied by interest rate hikes to counter inflation, put the focus back on export headwinds. A stronger dollar makes U.S. commodities more expensive overseas. "Economic concerns ... still linger and overshadow the demand outlook for commodities," consultancy CRM Agri said in a note. An advancing U.S. corn and soybean harvest was also creating supply pressure, along with early expectations for a bumper Brazilian soy crop next year. Grain markets have also been reacting to mixed indications regarding talks to prolong a United Nations-backed shipping corridor from Ukrainian ports. After Russian officials renewed criticism of Moscow's concerns not being addressed, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Friday saying he saw no obstacles to the corridor deal being extended. U.S. and European wheat futures fell to a four-week low earlier this week on hopes that the corridor will be maintained beyond November, although a wave of tenders from importers helped underpin prices. Wheat traders are also monitoring declining prospects for Argentina's drought-affected harvest. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday cut its forecast of the upcoming crop to 15.2 million tonnes from 16.5 million a week earlier. Prices at 1120 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 839.75 -9.50 -1.12 770.75 8.95 CBOT corn 680.75 -3.25 -0.48 593.25 14.75 CBOT soy 1382.00 -9.50 -0.68 1339.25 3.19 Paris wheat 336.75 -2.00 -0.59 276.75 21.68 Paris maize 331.75 -0.50 -0.15 226.00 46.79 Paris rape 624.75 -7.25 -1.15 754.00 -17.14 WTI crude oil 84.88 0.37 0.44 75.21 12.86 Euro/dlr 0.98 0.00 -0.30 1.1368 -14.20 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Devika Syamnath)
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Russian, Turkish defence ministers discuss Ukraine in telephone call
Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Russian and Turkish defence ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine in a telephone call on Sunday, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. It said Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu repeated concerns he voiced to the French defence minister earlier on Sunday that Ukraine...
Russia says it continued attacks on Ukraine's energy, military infrastructure
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had continued to launch attacks against Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure over the last 24 hours. Russia also said it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region and had repelled Ukrainian counter-offensives along the...
GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on demand prospects; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dipped on Friday, shedding some of previous session's gains, although the market was poised to end the week on a positive note as strong U.S. export data raised demand hopes. Wheat lost ground with the market on track for a third weekly...
Turkey's Erdogan says he sees no obstacles to extend grain export deal -NTV
ANKARA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Friday as saying that he sees no obstacles to extending a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, after discussions with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts. "There is no obstacle to extending the export deal. I saw...
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Minerva to buy Australian Lamb Company for about $260 mln
SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA said late on Thursday it has reached a deal to acquire lamb and sheep processor Australian Lamb Company Pty Ltd for around $260 million. The beef-packer will make the purchase through a joint venture with Saudi fund Salic, which is...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Oct. 17
PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat and winter barley sowing, along with harvest progress and crop conditions for grain maize, covering week 41 ending Oct. 17. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWING Week 41 average in France 46 Week 40 2022 21 Week 41 2021 36 WINTER BARLEY SOWING Week 41 average in France 67 Week 40 2022 37 Week 41 2021 54 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 41 average in France 92 Week 40 2022 83 Week 41 2021 30 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 41 average in France 10 21 28 37 4 Week 40 2022 10 21 28 37 4 Week 41 2021 0 1 10 76 13 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Australia signs up to global pledge to cut methane emissions by 30%
SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australia's climate change minister Chris Bowen on Sunday said the government has joined the Global Methane Pledge as part of multilateral efforts to reduce global methane emissions. "By joining the Pledge, Australia will join the rest of the world's major agricultural commodity exporters including the...
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy, wheat end higher but below session peaks
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures edged higher on Friday, recovering from overnight weakness on spillover support from friendly outside markets, traders said. "Equities went from lower to sharply higher, the dollar from higher to lower, and I think that spurred some buying in grains,"...
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy, wheat higher on equity strength, dollar weakness
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures firmed on Friday, recovering from overnight weakness on spillover support from friendly outside markets, traders said. "Equities went from lower to sharply higher, the dollar from higher to lower and I think that spurred some buying in grains," said...
USDA attache sees Australia 2022/23 wheat crop at 34 million T
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Canberra:. "Australia is on the path to a third consecutive bumper grain crop in marketing year (MY) 2022/23 after a record-setting winter crop and strong summer crop production in MY 2021/22. After another strong start to the planting season followed up by great rainfalls, there is ample moisture to carry the wheat and barley crops through the grain fill stage. The key risk is rainfall at harvest causing grain quality downgrades. Wheat production is forecast at 34 million metric tons (MMT), down from the record-breaking MY 2021/22 crop of 36.3 MMT but still the second-largest in history. Similarly, barley production is forecast at 12.2 MMT, down from the previous year's 13.9 MMT record. Sorghum production is forecast to achieve the fourth-largest on record in MY 2022/23 at 2.6 MMT and exports at a near-record 2.1 MMT. With plentiful irrigation water available, rice production in MY 2022/23 is forecast to continue to grow for the third successive year to 575,000 MT."
CBOT wheat futures rise after dollar turns lower
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Friday, with a falling dollar sparking hopes for a pick up in export demand and signaling a risk-on day for speculative traders ahead of the weekend. * MGEX spring wheat also was firm but K.C. hard red winter wheat futures ended in negative territory after hitting technical resistance. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures contract threatened to hit a fresh four-week low overnight but turned higher when the dollar weakened shortly after the start of the day trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 1-1/2 cents at $8.50-3/4 a bushel. For the week, the contract dropped 1.0%. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 3 cents lower at $9.46-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat rose 1-1/2 cents to $9.64 a bushel. * The December K.C. HRW contract faced resistance at its 30-day moving average. * Spring wheat was up 1.0% this week and hard red winter wheat was down 0.6%. * Turkey's state grain board TMO has provisionally purchased about 470,000 tonnes of wheat in a large international tender. Traders suspected the Black Sea region, especially Russia, will be a main supply origin. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
3 Big Things Today, October 21, 2022
1. Soybean, Grain Futures Fall in Overnight Trading. Soybean and grain futures dropped in overnight trading on concerns about exports from the U.S. Water levels along some parts of the Mississippi River fell to record lows earlier this week and are expected to remain low for several days, making grain transport down the waterway difficult.
