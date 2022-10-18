ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

13News Now

Teen shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenager was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being shot in Newport News Sunday just before 1 p.m.. the Newport News Police Department said. Somebody called the department saying they had heard gunshots, and after canvassing the 400 block of Manor...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Hampton Police looking for help identifying homicide suspect

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking for help identifying a suspect in a shooting that happened Sunday just before 3 a.m. and left a man dead, HPD said. Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting that had just occurred in the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard just before 3 a.m.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

1 shot, 1 assaulted on 1st Avenue in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — One man was shot and another person suffered an injury in Suffolk Friday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of Brewer Avenue for a report of a shooting. That's where officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and another person who was hurt...
SUFFOLK, VA
NBC12

One man dead in Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police were called to the city’s southside following reports of a shooting. Officers arrived at the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a near hospital where he later died.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Person shot during confrontation Saturday night in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a person hurt. The department tells 8news multiple people were involved in a confrontation near the intersection of Castlewood Road and Richmond Highway. The call came in at 9:36 p.m. When officers arrived they found...
RICHMOND, VA
WSB Radio

Virginia teen fatally shot; body found in trash can

RICHMOND, Va. — A 17-year-old Virginia boy was fatally shot, with police finding the teen’s body inside a trash can that had been rolled to the curb, authorities said. Tamel Durant, of Richmond, was discovered by police at about 2:37 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, WWBT-TV reported. He was...
RICHMOND, VA
wbtw.com

50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
HAMPTON, VA
WHIO Dayton

Virginia teen pleads guilty to fatally beating 4-year-old when he was 14

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia teen pleaded guilty on Friday to fatally beating a 4-year-old boy living in the same home when he was 14 years old, prosecutors said. Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn, 18, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2018 death of 4-year-old Larkin Carter Carr, WAVY-TV reported. The boy died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police have charged five people for the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was shot in Gilpin Court in September. On Monday, Sept.12, around 7:27 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Humphrey down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA

