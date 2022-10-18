Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldHampton, VA
Related
Teen shot in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenager was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being shot in Newport News Sunday just before 1 p.m.. the Newport News Police Department said. Somebody called the department saying they had heard gunshots, and after canvassing the 400 block of Manor...
Theft of assault rifle from vehicle leads to drug charges in Suffolk
A report of an assault rifle from a vehicle in Suffolk resulted in the suspect being arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after he was found with about a pound.
Hampton Police looking for help identifying homicide suspect
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking for help identifying a suspect in a shooting that happened Sunday just before 3 a.m. and left a man dead, HPD said. Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting that had just occurred in the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard just before 3 a.m.
Teenager seriously injured following shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
1 shot, 1 assaulted on 1st Avenue in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — One man was shot and another person suffered an injury in Suffolk Friday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of Brewer Avenue for a report of a shooting. That's where officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and another person who was hurt...
Man hurt in Saturday night shooting in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood
A man was injured in a Saturday night shooting in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood, according to police.
NBC12
One man dead in Southside shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police were called to the city’s southside following reports of a shooting. Officers arrived at the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a near hospital where he later died.
WRIC TV
Person shot during confrontation Saturday night in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a person hurt. The department tells 8news multiple people were involved in a confrontation near the intersection of Castlewood Road and Richmond Highway. The call came in at 9:36 p.m. When officers arrived they found...
Man injured after shooting on Brewer Ave in Suffolk
Police are now investigating following a shooting that injured one man in Suffolk Friday evening.
Virginia teen fatally shot; body found in trash can
RICHMOND, Va. — A 17-year-old Virginia boy was fatally shot, with police finding the teen’s body inside a trash can that had been rolled to the curb, authorities said. Tamel Durant, of Richmond, was discovered by police at about 2:37 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, WWBT-TV reported. He was...
Norfolk police investigates double shooting at Duck Pond Road
Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Saturday morning. More on this story
Suffolk Police investigating shooting on First Avenue
Suffolk Police said two people had to go to the hospital after a shooting Friday night. It happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Brewer Avenue.
Norfolk Police say missing teenager was found safe in Portsmouth
Norfolk Police say Selena Taylor-Quent, the missing teenage girl suffering from mental health issues, was found safe in the City of Portsmouth.
wbtw.com
50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
Richmond Police open death investigation following Friday night shooting
Richmond Police has launched a death investigation following a shooting in the Cedarhurst area on Friday night.
Missing 13-year-old girl in Portsmouth found safe
Mathews was last seen near the 600 block of Effingham Street on October 21st.
18-year-old arrested after stealing gun from vehicle in Suffolk
According to police, officers responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. advising a subject had broken into a vehicle in the 1000 block of Meridian Obici Way and had fled into the woods with an assault rifle he took from the vehicle.
Virginia teen pleads guilty to fatally beating 4-year-old when he was 14
NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia teen pleaded guilty on Friday to fatally beating a 4-year-old boy living in the same home when he was 14 years old, prosecutors said. Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn, 18, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2018 death of 4-year-old Larkin Carter Carr, WAVY-TV reported. The boy died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
NBC12
5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police have charged five people for the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was shot in Gilpin Court in September. On Monday, Sept.12, around 7:27 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Humphrey down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
Comments / 0