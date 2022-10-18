Gas reconnection order starts for winter heating season

Columbia Gas of Ohio customers can reconnect service or avoid disconnection for the winter heating season for $175 plus a reconnection fee, the utility announced.

The deal, which runs through April 14, is the result of a special reconnect order by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Customers who take advantage of the program must establish a payment plan for their outstanding balance, the announcement this week said.

If service has already been disconnected, reconnection requires an additional $36 charge.

For more information or available payment plans, call Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077.