Gas reconnection order starts for winter heating season
Columbia Gas of Ohio customers can reconnect service or avoid disconnection for the winter heating season for $175 plus a reconnection fee, the utility announced.
The deal, which runs through April 14, is the result of a special reconnect order by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Customers who take advantage of the program must establish a payment plan for their outstanding balance, the announcement this week said.
If service has already been disconnected, reconnection requires an additional $36 charge.
For more information or available payment plans, call Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077.
