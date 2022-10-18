Read full article on original website
Related
OK! Magazine
'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Left Fuming After Kody Chooses Social Event Over Family, Is 'So Glad' She's Not Married To The Patriarch Anymore
Christine has had enough of Kody Brown's questionable behavior. In a sneak peek of the Sunday, October 23, episode of Sister Wives, Christine is seen getting fired up over her x-husband's decision to help officiate his friend's wedding despite previously missing out on milestone moments for his family."Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, told cameras. "So Gwendlyn's mad. Ysabel's heartbroken." SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN BREAKS DAUGHTER TRUELY'S HEART WITH NEWS OF HER SPLIT FROM KODY: 'IT WAS AWFUL'Christine — who shares six children with the reality star...
ComicBook
Black Adam Audiences Are Losing It Over Credit Scene, "Loudest Reaction From a Crowd I've Ever Heard"
Black Adam is well on its way to a sizable opening weekend at the box office. In fact, the film's projected $60 million haul could end up being the biggest debut for any film Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has ever appeared in. While the movie seemingly begins to connect a few of DC's film franchises into one continuity, the picture's post-credits scene has lit the internet ablaze. Full spoilers up ahead for the Black Adam post-credits scene!
ComicBook
The Rings of Power's Charlie Vickers Discusses Keeping Sauron's Secret, the Stranger's Connection, and the Surprising Performance That Inspired Him (Exclusive)
Charlie Vickers played an epic villain reveal in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first season finale, "Alloyed." In the episode, Vickers' character, Halbrand, reveals himself as Sauron to Galadriel, whom Halbrand befriended earlier in the season. The reveal comes as the Elven smith Celebrimbor uses the knowledge that Halbrand/Sauron offered him a "gift" to forge The Three Rings, the first of the eponymous Rings of Power. Fully revealed, Sauron tempts Galadriel with an offer to become his queen, a joint ruler sharing dominion over all of Middle-earth. When Galadriel refuses, Sauron vanishes, reappearing on the outskirts of the newly formed Mordor, setting the stage for The Rings of Power's second season.
ComicBook
Close-Up Photo of an Ant Goes Viral for Having "Demonic" Face
Most people think of ants as having cutesy alienesque faces – big bug-eyed orbs on either side of their head, with fuzzy antenna sticking up from the middle. That's the way science books always made it look in school – and it's definitely the design concept that films like Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and (more recently) Marvel's Ant-Man movie franchise have always gone with. However, as time and science have progressed, we've been able to get better and better looks at the miniature world around us – and when it comes to ants, that insight has been truly terrifying.
"I thought you didn't need me." Husband ignores calls, texts and watches TV while wife is taken to hospital.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a number of bad relationships in which one of the biggest problems was that I couldn’t count on my partner to be there for me when I needed them.
ComicBook
Beetlejuice 2 Might Not Include Tim Burton, Director Reveals Why
Beetlejuice 2 might not end up including Tim Burton and he has some ideas why. Deadline reports that he made some of the comments during a recent Masterclass. Now, Plan B productions has been confirmed as working on the sequel earlier this year. But, Burton seemed to be ambivalent about his own involvement. When approached by the outlet, the filmmaker clarified that "nothing is out of the question." It's a weird space for the long-requested follow-up. Beetlejuice was nothing short of a smash hit many moons ago. With the current landscape of remakes and reboots, it seems like the perfect cultural artifact to shine-up. However, just because these beloved projects can come back from the dead, that doesn't mean their entire creative teams are along for the ride. Doing his part to aid in the mystery, Burton tried to address all the fervor in his signature tone. Take a look at his read of the situation down below!
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Creator Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Yu-Gi-Oh Creator
Hunter x Hunter has finally returned to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen jump magazine with new chapters following its longest hiatus to date, and the creator behind the series has used this return to share a heartfelt tribute to the late Yu-Gi-Oh series creator. Kazuki Takahashi tragically lost his life earlier this year in an attempt to save others from drowning, and since then famous manga creators and fans all over the world have been sharing their tributes to the late creator. With Hunter x Hunter also coming back to the magazine, now these tributes also include its creator among them too.
"Magpie Murders" is a metafiction marvel: Anthony Horowitz on adapting his mystery within a mystery
Authors writing about authors is nothing new, but Anthony Horowitz did one better. For "Magpie Murders," the bestselling murder mystery novelist wrote about a bestselling murder mystery novelist who dies under peculiar circumstances . . . and the clues to his death are in his final unfinished book – you guessed it – a murder mystery.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Set Up Major Conflict Between Rhaenyra and Daemon for Season 2
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... The first season of House of the Dragon has officially come to an end, which means all eyes are now focused squarely on the second installment of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel. While the first season focused on the growing rivalry between Rhaenyra and Alicent, it appears as though another personal conflict it going to be a focal point of Season 2. They may fight on the same side, but Rhaenyra and Daemon have a lot of differences to work through.
ComicBook
Star Wars Eclipse Rumor Details Politically Charged Story and Development Timeline
A new rumor details what the story of Star Wars Eclipse might actually be about and it's fairly interesting. Last year at The Game Awards, a heavily rumored Star Wars game from Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream was officially revealed. The teaser trailer was pretty vague and didn't reveal too much information, but showed glimpses of characters like Yoda, a diverse galaxy of locations and people, as well as lightsabers. It was an exciting teaser, but left a lot of questions about when we could play it, what it would play like, what the story would be, and so on. It was confirmed that the game would be set in the High Republic era, placing it hundreds of years before any of the Star Wars films.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Concept Art Reveals Comic-Accurate Look For Skaar
One of the most unpredictable things about the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the novelty of seeing some pretty unconventional comic characters translated into live-action. The latest to join the list is Skaar (Will Deusner), who made his surprise MCU debut in the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law last month. The character has a unique pedigree and aesthetic in the pages of Marvel Comics, which left some slightly baffled by his She-Hulk cameo. In particular, some fans were surprised with the aesthetic and hairstyle of Skaar in live-action, but a new piece of concept art shows some different visions for the series.
ComicBook
Despicable Me Is Changing Streaming Services (Again)
The Minions/Despicable Me franchise remains one of the most popular animated film series around today. All five movies have been hits with kids and done great numbers at the box office, and they continue to find serious success in the streaming space. The first two Despicable Me films have been huge on Netflix each time they've made their way to the streaming service, establishing themselves as Top 10 staples. Unfortunately, in a couple of weeks, Despicable Me is leaving Netflix once again.
ComicBook
Ron Masak, Murder, She Wrote Star and Character Actor, Dead at 86
Another beloved member of the Murder, She Wrote cast has passed away. Ron Masak, the character actor who portrayed Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 86. Masak's granddaughter, Kaylie Defilippis, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Thursday of natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks. The news of Masak's passing comes just over a week after the death of Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury.
ComicBook
Annihilators: How Nova and Silver Surfer Could Be the Future After Guardians of the Galaxy Ends
Soon enough, it may be quite a time to be a fan of cosmic characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 2023 release slate for Marvel Studios features virtually only cosmic-adjacent projects from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Even more, two recent reports suggest more space-faring Marvel icons will also join the mix before too long at all.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Rumor Claims Silver Surfer Will Be Special Presentation
A new Marvel Studios rumor claims that Silver Surfer will be a Special Presentation. Cosmic Circus reports that the company is developing the solo project in the same vein as Werewolf by Night. It would be interesting to see what Marvel has planned for the cosmic side of things in the next two phases. Just like the spooky side of the MCU has taken big steps forward with the first Special Presentation and Moon Knight, there are some gaps to fill for fans who have been dreaming of seeing Nova and the Kree/Skrull War happen at some point. It sounds like there will be some Galactus sprinkled in there for good measure as well. However, the studio itself has not announced, nor confirmed anything.
ComicBook
Netflix Wants to Shift Its Anime Production Strategy, Says New Report
Netflix has come a long way since the service debuted, and these days, the global giant is known for pushing streaming to the world's stage. With its reach covering the globe, Netflix has become a go-to solution for our entertainment needs. From movies to shows, the service has them all, and it began moving into the anime sphere several years ago. Butt if a new report is right, then it seems Netflix is ready to shake up its production procedures for future titles.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Who Dies in Episode 10?
The season finale of House of the Dragon is upon us. The past nine weeks have all been leading up to this, and fans of the series will see how the war known as the Dance of the Dragons finally begins. Make no mistake, the war has arrived on House of the Dragon, all that's left to wonder is just how much of it will take place in the Season 1 finale, launching the story of the rest of the series. And of course, the question on the minds of every fan revolves around who will die in this season-ender.
ComicBook
Why She-Hulk Finale's Happy Ending Was So Important (Exclusive)
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law saw Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) using her fourth-wall-breaking powers to change the direction of the episode. Jen wasn't pleased with where the story was going, so she left her show on Disney+ and entered an episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled to confront the writers and Kevin Feige, who was revealed to be an AI named K.E.V.I.N. After discussing the ending she deserved, Jen went back to a finale that saw the good guys prevailing and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) having a nice meal with Jen and her family. In honor of the finale, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the show's head writer, Jessica Gao, and she spoke about the importance of Jen's happy ending.
ComicBook
GameStop Stock Movie Dumb Money Casts Barbie, How to Train Your Dragon Actress
The upcoming movie based on the GameStop stock catastrophe, Dumb Money, has cast actress America Ferrera. At the start of 2021, there was an implosion in the stock market with a number of major stocks. The biggest one was GameStop, the stock was trading in the low double digits for months and then it skyrocketed into the hundreds, meaning anyone who got in early and bought a lot of shares made off with a lot of money. It made a lot of people very rich, made some people who got in a bit too late a bit broke, but it was a historic moment and one that has had a lasting impact on the stock market. The sudden surge was influenced by Reddit users, private investors, and generally everyday people, resulting in a truly monumental moment in finance.
ComicBook
American Horror Story: Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down Season 1 Role
American Horror Story kicked off its eleventh season this week, and it's not the only new project from Ryan Murphy. In addition to executive producing Netflix's successful The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, he's also producing The Watcher for the streaming site in addition to helming the first and third episodes. The limited series, which is based on the Internet urban legend of "The Watcher," stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Mia Farrow. Netflix released a video titled In Conversation: Ryan Murphy Talks with the Women of The Watcher, and he revealed he wanted Farrow to appear way back in the first season of American Horror Story, and the Rosemary's Baby icon admitted that she regrets turning it down.
Comments / 0