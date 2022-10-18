ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Hawks, Rockets eager to show off new pieces

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rR05_0idaBnVK00

The Atlanta Hawks made a bold move in June by acquiring All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs.

The Hawks paid a hefty price — three first-round selections, a pick swap and Danilo Gallinari — to acquire Murray, but Atlanta is banking on the 26-year-old offering an immediate return on their investment.

The first opportunity comes Wednesday night when Atlanta hosts the Houston Rockets in the season opener for both teams.

Murray had a breakout season in 2021-22 that resulted in his first All-Star nod. He averaged 21.1 points, 9.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game — all career bests — in 68 starts. He finished third in the NBA with 2.0 steals per game.

“It’s go time,” Murray said. “It’s the NBA, it’s no joke, each and every night it’s going to be a battle, and you have to be ready to go out and produce and do what you do.”

Murray joins a potent backcourt with All-NBA guard Trae Young, who averaged career-high totals in points (28.4) and assists (9.7) in 2021-22.

De’Andre Hunter averaged 21.2 points and Young contributed 15.4 and 6.0 assists in the playoffs, however the Hawks’ stay was short after falling to the Miami Heat in five games in the first round.

“I definitely feel like every time you lose, you can learn lessons, as you experience different things,” Young told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So, I think sometimes you got to go through certain things. I mean, it could be this is the thing we had to go through to get to the top. But who knows? I mean, you got to wait for the season to play out.”

Clint Capela (team-leading 11.9 rebounds per game), John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic provide a presence in the front court for Atlanta, which traded former first-round pick Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings in the offseason.

The Rockets have nowhere to go but up after finishing last season with the NBA’s worst record at 20-62. Houston limped out of the blocks, laboring through a 15-game losing skid.

The Rockets relied heavily on their young and unproven core last season, and they showed their faith in one of their stars — starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. — by signing him to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension on Monday.

“This is my home,” Porter said. “H-Town, since I’ve been here, they gave me an opportunity and they welcomed me with open arms. And since Day One they’ve been with me, and I’m with them. It’s just reassurance that I’m here.”

Porter averaged 15.6 points and 6.2 assists in 61 games last season. He surged at the end of the season, averaging 28.7 points, 7.4 assists and 7.3 rebounds over the team’s last seven games.

Jalen Green scored at least 30 points in six of the last seven games last season.

Jae’Sean Tate showed promise for the Rockets, who added a pair of forwards in the 2022 NBA Draft. No. 3 pick Jabari Smith and No. 17 selection Tari Eason will be tasked with learning on the fly in 2022-23.

General manager Rafael Stone said he can’t remember any former NBA player who compares to Smith, who starred at Auburn as a freshman. Head coach Stephen Silas said he’s not asking Smith to do much offensively. Instead, he told the rookie to lead with defense and the scoring will come.

“He’s such a gifted defensive player, like now,” Silas said. “Him as a defender is what I’m so, so excited about. Our defense needs to be better and he’s a big piece of that.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Believes Warriors Incident Involving Draymond Green & Jordan Poole Was ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’

The NBA is unique compared to other professional sports in that player independence and empowerment are much more prevalent than in other leagues. Basketball fans see this with the rise of players’ promotion on social media, podcasts and being outspoken on issues that affect the NBA on and off the court. Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, while known for his friendly high-energy, got real about an issue with his former teammates in Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy