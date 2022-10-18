ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlize Theron Upgrades Y2K Trend with Red Dress Over Pants & Strappy Sandals at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022

By Tara Larson
 3 days ago
Charlize Theron brought an updated look to a popular Y2K style.

The “Atomic Blonde” star attended Elle’s Women in Hollywood award show in Los Angeles yesterday night. To the event, she wore a red midi dress paired over matching pants, both from Alaïa. Her fitted dress featured a turtleneck collar and long sleeves. The style was reminiscent of the early 2000s when stars hit the red carpet in dresses worn over flare jeans. Celebrities like Ashley Tisdale, Miley Cyrus and Anne Hathaway were all seen in the trend on multiple occasions.

Theron attends ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood on Oct. 17. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE

Theron added a black oversized blazer over top of the red pieces. She smoothed her dark brunette locks back into a slick bun with a center part, and she added sparkly silver earrings and rings to round out the outfit.

A closer look at Theron’s heels. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE

Theron added a pair of strappy sandals for her footwear. The actress’ heels featured two thin white straps across the feet for extra support. The heels, however, were the most interesting piece of the shoes. The block heels were thick and completely transparent.

Theron speaks on stage at ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood on Oct. 17. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE

Elle’s Women in Hollywood returned for its 29th year on Monday night in LA. The award show was co-hosted by Ralph Lauren, Lexus and Amyris, and was held at the Getty Center. Honorees included Anne Hathaway, Michelle Yeoh, Issa Rae, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Sweeney and more, and other women in the industry attended, like Theron, Mindy Kaling, Keke Palmer, Hailey Bieber and many more.

