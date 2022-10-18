Allen Iverson’s 1996 NBA Draft Class Inspires Concepts’ Reebok Question Collab

Longtime collaborators Concepts and Reebok have joined forces yet again. This time, the two entities dropping a new iteration of the classic Question Mid sneaker.

Yesterday, the Boston-bred retailer and the athletic company unveiled their Concepts x Reebok Question Mid “Draft Class,” a new colorway of NBA legend Allen Iverson’s signature shoe that’s hitting stores before week’s end. According to Concepts, the project pays homage to Iverson and his legendary 1996 NBA Draft Class, which also happened to be the same year that the first Concepts store was opened.

The Concepts x Reebok Question Mid “Draft Class” features a multicolored upper that’s inspired by the team colors of the top players drafted in ’96, with the red toe cap celebrating Iverson’s rookie season. This project also features Concepts branding on the heel tab, which is also printed underneath the translucent outsole. Further celebrating the ’96 NBA Draft Class is the marking on the midsole.

“Having partnered with Reebok in the past, it’s a full circle moment, but also the biggest to date in our storied history,” says Tarek Hassan, Concepts founder and CEO. “The significance of the Question model goes beyond design. Both Iverson and Reebok took a chance on one another, and Concepts has never taken the easy route.”

The Concepts x Reebok Question Mid “Draft Class” collab will be released on Friday exclusively at Cncpts.com and at Concepts stores for $170. A wider release of the project will arrive on Saturday at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers.