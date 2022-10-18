ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Echo Street West tops out office building, targets Spring 2023 opening

By Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
    The office building tops out at Echo Street West. (Courtesy Lincoln Properties)
Lincoln Property Company has announced that all components of the first phase of the Echo Street West project have been topped out.

The 19-acre 765 Echo building in Atlanta’s historic Westside is now moving forward in its first phase of construction. This will include 25,000 square feet of retail space, 300,000 square feet of office space and the 292-unit apartment community.

The apartment community will feature event and activation venues, including an event venue, Guardian Works; the Guardian Studios artist community and a new indoor-outdoor entertainment venue, the Westside Motor Lounge. Future phases will bring additional office, retail, residential and hotel components to the site.

“Reaching this phase of construction at Echo Street West marks a huge moment for Lincoln Property Company and our capital partner, Bridge Investments, as our vision to create a community guided by the principles of innovation, inclusivity, connection and sustainability is coming to life,” said Tony Bartlett, executive vice president at Lincoln Property Company.

“Located in a Federal Opportunity Zone right off of the recently expanded Westside Beltline Connector Trail, we continue to be inspired by the progress of this interconnected mixed-use village and how it’s becoming a center of gravity and catalyst for growth within the community. We are looking forward to the exciting project milestones to come and our continued partnership with local nonprofits and neighborhood groups, and of course, welcoming new residents, tenants and businesses beginning next year.”

Following the topping out of the office building, facade work, window installation and interior work will begin. Construction on the 292-unit, six-story multifamily community, known as Vibe, is also underway and pre-leasing will begin later this year.

At the ground floor of the building, Vibe will feature 25,000 square feet of street-level retail space with ample room for outdoor restaurant dining and vibrant storefronts fronting the Westside Connector Trail and Echo Street.

Residents will enjoy unique, modernized amenities such as a bicycle storage area and repair shop that can accommodate up to 100 bikes, a podcast studio, maker’s room, pet spa, outdoor courtyard for open-air workouts, a fitness center and 4,000 square feet of rooftop space. Twenty percent of the multifamily units will be affordable at 80% AMI.

For more information about the project, visit www.echostreetwest.com .

