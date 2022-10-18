ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta and Denver team up for simultaneous art event on Oct. 21

By Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
Arts & Entertainment Atlanta (A&E Atlanta) and the Denver Theatre District have partnered to present Crossover , an inaugural arts event taking place in both cities simultaneously on Oct. 21.

A&E Atlanta will activate Underground Atlanta with live music and digital art performances while the Denver Theatre District does the same on an outdoor screen at 14 th and Champa Streets. A live stream will connect the two cities, creating an exchange of arts and culture across 1,400 miles. Both events are free to attend.

From 5 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, those at Underground Atlanta can experience live digital art performances by Mario Fernando of creative design studio Zoo As Zoo and multimedia artist Max Woo . Plus, video work by animator Na’iim Shareef , music by DJ Lillie Smalls , and a special surprise musical performance! During the event, the Fulton County Public Art Futures Lab will be open as well as other Underground Atlanta artist studios.

In the Mile High City, Denver Digerati will curate and live-mix digital art displayed on a large LED screen on the side of the Colorado Convention Center. Music will be curated by talent incubator Dream Create Inspire Tour featuring The Reminders , Wayne Watts , D-Trait , Brionne Aigne , Casino Persoi , and DJ Cyn .

