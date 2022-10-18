Precious Moment Senior Dog Still Clings to 'Safety' Toy Years After Rescue

A senior rescue dog's love for a toy he has kept for years has melted hearts online this week.

It seems 13-year-old Maverick the dog has gained viral attention after his owners Jane and Luke Catania shared a video on TikTok, where it has received over 150,000 views.

In the video, Maverick—also known as Mavvy—is seen sitting in his bed with a rawhide chew toy. But Mavvy has had his rawhide for years.

Rawhide chews are usually made using the leather industry's leftovers. Designed to last a long time, these hardy chew toys break down slowly, breaking off as tasty morsels for your canine friend.

Recommended for dogs who love to chew and to keep pups busy, they are a popular choice for many pet owners.

Pictures of 13-year-old rescue dog Maverick with his "safety rawhide" that has melted hearts online. Mavvy_Boy/TikTok

But Mavvy has a slightly different attitude to his rawhide treat. In the video, his owners explain that when he was adopted, one of the only things he brought with him to his new home was his beloved rawhide chew that they call his "safety rawhide."

The Catanias, who live in Washington, D.C., told Newsweek: "We were looking to adopt a dog as many other people were during the height of COVID in 2020 to fill the house with more love and happiness.

"Unfortunately, at that time, we were struggling to find the right dog for us. Then, one day Jane stumbled upon a Facebook post in a local neighborhood group. This Facebook post was from Maverick's old owner looking to find a new home for a sweet, loving, senior dog. We did a quick meet and greet with Maverick at a local park and instantly fell in love."

Without hesitation, the couple agreed to adopt Maverick and he came to his new home in December 2020.

"Adopting Maverick was the best decision that we could've made. Not only did we save him, but in a sense he also saved us," said the owners.

"Maverick has been with us through many exciting and important life changes and we are so grateful that he found his way into our lives and is now a part of our family."

Maverick's attachment to his rawhide chew is well respected by his loving owners. They explained: "He has to have his safety rawhide nearby at all times. He usually likes to keep it on the top of his toy bin so he can see it. Whenever he can't see it, we find him rummaging through the bin to figure out where it is."

While his owners sit back to watch the TV, Mavvy is often seen picking up the chew toy and sitting nearby with it.

After sharing Maverick's unusual habit on TikTok, the couple was thrilled by how many people enjoyed the video.

"We love taking any opportunity to share Maverick's story and to give him a loving home so that he can live out his golden years to the fullest. Our mission behind Maverick's TikTok (Mavvy_Boy) is to bring awareness to the importance of adopting dogs, especially senior dogs who need extra love and care later in life."

Understanding that older dogs are often overlooked as families looking for dogs are drawn to young puppies, Jane and Luke hope that sharing their life with Mavvy will encourage other people to consider adopting an older dog.

"The viral reaction to this video has been shocking, but also exciting because that means Maverick's story is resonating with other people," they said.

