UTA Confirms Brandon Liebman Hire

As Deadline exclusively told you would happen last night , UTA has brought aboard longtime WME partner Brandon Liebman to be a partner and film talent agent. Here is the release:

Brandon Liebman has joined leading global talent, entertainment and sports company UTA as Partner and Talent Agent in the Motion Picture Talent division.

UTA President David Kramer commented, “Brandon is a talented and admired executive with an impressive track record of identifying and developing talent and creating stars. He has built amazing relationships and curated many incredible careers, and I’m excited about what he brings to our growing and successful talent team as a UTA Partner.”

Liebman joins UTA from WME, where he was a Partner and Talent Agent. He started in the Endeavor mailroom in 2003, was promoted to Agent in 2006, and to Partner at WME in 2014. Throughout his career he has worked with acclaimed artists such as Tom Hiddleston, Vince Vaughn, Dev Patel, Richard Madden, Pedro Pascal, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, David Harbour, Tenoch Huerta, Wagner Moura, Daniel Bruhl, James Norton, Marisa Abela, Dominic West, Damon Wayans Jr. and Ryan Garcia, among many others. Additionally, Liebman serves on the Los Angeles Advisory Board of Common Sense Media. He will be based in Los Angeles.