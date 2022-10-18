Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Man arrested following robbery investigation by Catlettsburg police
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Police in Catlettsburg, Kentucky reported making an arrest Thursday following a robbery investigation. William “Nate” Rucker has been arrested and charged with robbery, according to a social media post from the Catlettsburg Police Department. Investigators said the robbery occurred Wednesday morning at America’s...
wchstv.com
W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three children's hospitals in West Virginia have seen a significant increase in RSV cases.
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office identifies truck driver who died following crash involving school bus
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mingo County deputies have identified the truck driver who died following a crash that also involved a school bus. Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar died after a wreck that was reported about 7 a.m. Tuesday on the King Coal Highway near Mingo Central High School, deputies said.
wchstv.com
School bus crash reported in Greenup County; no students injured
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Greenup County school officials said a bus with five students onboard was involved in a crash, but no students were injured. A feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon on Route 1 near W-Hollow, according to a statement issued by the Greenup County Board of Education.
wchstv.com
Ashland man experiencing homelessness shares his story as city seeks solutions
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — For more than three years, home for Anthony Loughner has been a campsite along the Ohio River in Ashland. "You think I like living on these streets, but I got so used to it," he said. "It doesn’t make a difference anymore because this is all I know."
wchstv.com
Fire destroys tavern in Martin, Ky.
MARTIN, Ky. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 2 p.m. 10/20/22. Firefighters in Martin, Ky., said a a fire that raced through a tavern gutted the building, causing the roof and second floor of the main building to collapse. Multiple crews responded to the fire Thursday morning at Fatboy's Grill and Tavern.
wchstv.com
Marshall to revive its men's track and field program after nearly 20 years
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Marshall University announced that it is reviving its men’s track and field program after nearly 20 years. Athletic director Christian Spears made the announcement Wednesday following approval from the university’s board of governors, a news release said. The program’s return as a Division I sport will be effective for 2022-23.
Comments / 0