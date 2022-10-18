ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Man arrested following robbery investigation by Catlettsburg police

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Police in Catlettsburg, Kentucky reported making an arrest Thursday following a robbery investigation. William “Nate” Rucker has been arrested and charged with robbery, according to a social media post from the Catlettsburg Police Department. Investigators said the robbery occurred Wednesday morning at America’s...
CATLETTSBURG, KY
wchstv.com

W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three children's hospitals in West Virginia have seen a significant increase in RSV cases.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

School bus crash reported in Greenup County; no students injured

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Greenup County school officials said a bus with five students onboard was involved in a crash, but no students were injured. A feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon on Route 1 near W-Hollow, according to a statement issued by the Greenup County Board of Education.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Fire destroys tavern in Martin, Ky.

MARTIN, Ky. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 2 p.m. 10/20/22. Firefighters in Martin, Ky., said a a fire that raced through a tavern gutted the building, causing the roof and second floor of the main building to collapse. Multiple crews responded to the fire Thursday morning at Fatboy's Grill and Tavern.
MARTIN, KY
wchstv.com

Marshall to revive its men's track and field program after nearly 20 years

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Marshall University announced that it is reviving its men’s track and field program after nearly 20 years. Athletic director Christian Spears made the announcement Wednesday following approval from the university’s board of governors, a news release said. The program’s return as a Division I sport will be effective for 2022-23.
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy