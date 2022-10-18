Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Food Delivery Guy Was Robbed of An e-BikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Pet friendly, senior apartments starting at $1,536 a month in The BronxBeth TorresBronx, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
CT teen killer sentenced to 37 years
A 19-year-old Stamford man convicted of killing a man when he was 15 has been sentenced to 37 years in prison – three years shy of the maximum
Affidavit Details Fatal Truck-Racing Fight
“You are the fucking guy who was racing in front of my house,” a 25-year-old New Havener allegedly said after confronting a teenager in his truck late at night in Fair Haven this summer. “I’m ready to shoot,” he threatened. He then noticed what would turn out...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Couple facing drug, gun charges following Trumbull chase
BRIDGEPORT — A Wethersfield couple was allegedly found with a cache of guns and fentanyl following a chase with police through Trumbull on Wednesday. Maureece Fussell, 25, and his girlfriend, Manasia Galaxia Bennett, 20, were each charged with first-degree larceny, interfering with police, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and multiple counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell.
East Orange Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder: Prosecutor
Two men have been charged with murder and one with various related offenses in last month's shooting death of a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, were arrested in the death of Khalif Ligon, 29, on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Two men face murder charges in N.J. shooting death
Two East Orange men were charged in a deadly Newark shooting, Essex County authorities said Friday. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, were charged with murdering Khalif Ligon on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. Both men face murder charges, the prosecutor said in...
darientimes.com
Apology offer doesn't sway judge, bond set at $100K for Bridgeport purse snatch suspect
BRIDGEPORT — A local man, accused of stealing a purse from an elderly woman, told a judge Thursday he would apologize to the victim if given the chance. But that did not impress Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid who pointed out that the man, Norberto Santiago, 59, had just appeared before her a week ago on drug and trespassing charges.
darientimes.com
Prosecutors: Former Stamford man charged in 2012 armed robbery could avoid prison time
STAMFORD — A former city man charged with robbing Stamford’s Goodwill store at gunpoint a decade ago may avoid prison time if he accepts an offer from state prosecutors. Pablo Valenzuela, 31, is considering an offer in which he would plead guilty to first-degree robbery in return for a fully suspended eight-year prison sentence and three years of probation, prosecutors said.
darientimes.com
Stamford police determined call about school threat was a hoax within 16 min., city officials say
STAMFORD — Police responded to a false report of an active shooter at Stamford High School on Friday morning. Officials said the call appeared to be one of several similar calls made to area schools about the same time. Mayor Caroline Simmons said police received a notification alerting them...
Hudson Dog Walker Charged With Pound-Plus Of Hidden Cocaine, AK47-Style Rifle, More In Bergen
An ex-con dog walker from Hudson County had more than a pound of cocaine, an assault rifle and multiple high-capacity magazines in an electronically operated secret compartment of his vehicle when he was stopped near the Meadowlands, authorities said. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Narcotic Task...
darientimes.com
Stamford man sentenced to 37 years in fatal shooting of former SHS football captain
STAMFORD – Sirus Dixon, the 19-year-old convicted in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Antonio Robinson in May 2018, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Thursday. Friends and family members of Robinson erupted in applause and cheers as Judge John Blawie handed down the prison sentence, which was only three years shy of the maximum term.
Hempstead Man Sentenced After Firing 11 Shots In Attempted Murder Ambush
A Long Island man has been sentenced for the shooting ambush in an apartment building that left the victim with serious physical injuries. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced that Arem Rodgers, age 51, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Rodgers pleaded...
Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says
A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
3 Taken Into Custody, Including Man With Nunchucks, After Westport Traffic Stop
Three men were arrested following a traffic stop in Fairfield County in which the driver was charged with having drug paraphernalia, homemade nunchucks, and failure to appear. The incident took place in Westport on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 8:30 p.m. According to Lt. David Wolf of the Westport Police, an...
Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway
NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials. The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of […]
Several school districts in Conn. receive hoax reports of active shooter: Officials
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — School districts in several towns across the state are sounding the all-clear after hoax phone calls reported an active shooter situation at a school. Westport Superintendent Thomas Scarice said that Staples High School was put into lockdown but that "police have every reason to believe"...
News 12
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty. Calls to 911 falsely reported an active shooter and multiple injuries...
Connecticut man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Putnam County
Investigators learned that the victim and Nestor Rodriguez, 27, from Danbury, Connecticut became engaged in a verbal dispute which quickly escalated into a physical encounter.
Trumbull police: 2 people arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into police cruiser
Officers arrested Manasia Bennett, of Middletown, and Maureece Fussell, of Wethersfield, after they say the driver drove toward them before hitting the cruiser and a pole.
Teaneck Resident, 69, Charged With Robbing Bank Right Down The Street
GOTCHA! A man who robbed a Teaneck bank of several thousand dollars lives right up the block, authorities said after he was taken into custody a short time later. Leo Richard Jones Jr., 69, was dressed all in black when he passed a note "threatening bodily injury" to a teller at the Chase Bank on Cedar Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
