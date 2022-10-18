ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Police: Couple facing drug, gun charges following Trumbull chase

BRIDGEPORT — A Wethersfield couple was allegedly found with a cache of guns and fentanyl following a chase with police through Trumbull on Wednesday. Maureece Fussell, 25, and his girlfriend, Manasia Galaxia Bennett, 20, were each charged with first-degree larceny, interfering with police, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and multiple counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell.
TRUMBULL, CT
Daily Voice

East Orange Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder: Prosecutor

Two men have been charged with murder and one with various related offenses in last month's shooting death of a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, were arrested in the death of Khalif Ligon, 29, on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

darientimes.com

Prosecutors: Former Stamford man charged in 2012 armed robbery could avoid prison time

STAMFORD — A former city man charged with robbing Stamford’s Goodwill store at gunpoint a decade ago may avoid prison time if he accepts an offer from state prosecutors. Pablo Valenzuela, 31, is considering an offer in which he would plead guilty to first-degree robbery in return for a fully suspended eight-year prison sentence and three years of probation, prosecutors said.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says

A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
NEW CANAAN, CT
CBS New York

Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials. The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Teaneck Resident, 69, Charged With Robbing Bank Right Down The Street

GOTCHA! A man who robbed a Teaneck bank of several thousand dollars lives right up the block, authorities said after he was taken into custody a short time later. Leo Richard Jones Jr., 69, was dressed all in black when he passed a note "threatening bodily injury" to a teller at the Chase Bank on Cedar Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
TEANECK, NJ
