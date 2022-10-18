ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC Washington

Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round

Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
DOSWELL, VA
Boomer Magazine

Come On Get Happy at Latitude Seafood Co.

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook gives three reasons why Happy Hour at Latitude Seafood Co. will make you sing. Or at least think about singing and other pop culture references. I wasn’t thinking about the Partridge Family this morning, but I was thinking about great Richmond Happy Hours....
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond

Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost. What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios. Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am. Can Can Café's opening menu. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Louisa winery, brewery wins QuadTank competition

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Louisa County business was the big winner at a Quad County Business Summit competition last week. Southern Revere Cellars won the fourth annual QuadTank Pitch Competition. Four businesses from Louisa, Fluvanna, Greene, Orange and Madison counties competed, presenting their ideas to support or implement...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations

A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Proposed trail looks to connect southside neighborhoods

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond leaders take a step forward on a Southside project 12 years in the making. The James River Branch Trail would stretch between 49th Street and Hopkins Road, passing George Wythe High School and Southside Plaza. The initial idea, proposed in 2010, looked to convert an abandoned...
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

More I-64 Widening On The Way

WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

