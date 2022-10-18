Read full article on original website
How you can spend the night on a pirate ship in Virginia's Northern Neck
The two-bedroom boat comes complete with a crew of skeletons ready to set sail, a full kitchen and modern amenities like Wi-Fi and TV.
Kings Dominion to stay open all year long
“We’ve always wanted to find a way to extend our season to all 12 months," Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager, said.
‘We’re failing’: Richmond won’t open cold weather shelter until at least mid-November
The city won't have a new seasonal shelter ready until at least mid-November, a reality that led a councilwoman to say Richmond is "failing."
NBC Washington
Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round
Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
RVA Bacon Festival returns to Richmond’s 17th Street Market this Sunday
The RVA Bacon Festival is this weekend and will take place at the 17th Street Market in Richmond. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 23.
Richmond airport announces first-ever direct flight to Phoenix
The announcement made on Wednesday, Oct. 19 detailed that the flight would be offered through Breeze Airways starting Feb. 10. Since the carrier began service in May 2021, it has steadily increased its offerings from Richmond, including nonstop flights to New York, Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans and more.
Come On Get Happy at Latitude Seafood Co.
Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook gives three reasons why Happy Hour at Latitude Seafood Co. will make you sing. Or at least think about singing and other pop culture references. I wasn’t thinking about the Partridge Family this morning, but I was thinking about great Richmond Happy Hours....
It’s time to ‘winterize’ your home — inside and outside
As temperatures drop and Central Virginia anticipates its first frosts of the season, homeowners are beginning to brace themselves — and their homes — for chillier weather ahead.
Ice cream workshop scoops up former downtown Richmond restaurant
Sweet Wynns owner Taryn Wynn said she always envisioned a dedicated space for the company, and that it has quickly outgrown the space it was using since it launched this spring.
Petersburg unanimously picks a developer for a possible casino
The Petersburg City Council has unanimously chosen a developer for the city's casino project — a project that has yet to be approved.
Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond
Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost. What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios. Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am. Can Can Café's opening menu. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
Dominion is charged-up over plans for this downtown Richmond block
Dominion said it is aiming to have the project mostly complete by early 2024, subject to various approvals and reviews.
cbs19news
Louisa winery, brewery wins QuadTank competition
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Louisa County business was the big winner at a Quad County Business Summit competition last week. Southern Revere Cellars won the fourth annual QuadTank Pitch Competition. Four businesses from Louisa, Fluvanna, Greene, Orange and Madison counties competed, presenting their ideas to support or implement...
Dominion Energy wants to turn vacant Richmond lot into electric vehicle charging park
Dominion Energy plans to fill its vacant block in downtown Richmond with a "clean energy park" with green space, walking paths and nearly 30 electric vehicle charging spaces available 24/7.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
REPORT: Richmond and Petersburg casinos could coexist, but other casinos would take a hit
A new study found competing casino proposals in Petersburg and Richmond could coexist while remaining profitable but, so far, local leaders are rejecting that idea.
NBC12
Proposed trail looks to connect southside neighborhoods
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond leaders take a step forward on a Southside project 12 years in the making. The James River Branch Trail would stretch between 49th Street and Hopkins Road, passing George Wythe High School and Southside Plaza. The initial idea, proposed in 2010, looked to convert an abandoned...
peninsulachronicle.com
More I-64 Widening On The Way
WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
VIDEO: Passerby films car fire on Old Hundred Road in Chesterfield
A car fire near Brandermill Parkway stopped traffic on Wednesday afternoon.
I-95 ramp to Arthur Ashe Boulevard closes for several days to allow for construction of additional lane
The exit ramp will be closed overnight for several days to allow for an ongoing ramp improvement project.
