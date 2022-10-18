ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Rackspace moving out of the old Windsor Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace announced today that after 14 years in the old Windsor Park Mall, they be moving their headquarters to RidgeWood Plaza II on the North Side. “With the changes in our global model and new ways of working, we are relocating this office and investing in the customer and Racker experience in a new, modern location to best serve our business needs in the future,” the company said in a statement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The South Texas Veterans' Health Care System offering free flu shots

SAN ANTONIO - Friday was the first of three opportunities for local veterans to get free flu shots. The South Texas Veterans’ Health Care System is holding two more drive-thru clinics next week on Wednesday and Friday. Enrolled veterans can get their free vaccinations between 8 a.m. and 10...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

7-Eleven employee shot by friend who came to visit him

SAN ANTONIO – A 7-Eleven employee was hospitalized after his friend showed up at his workplace and shot him in the leg. The incident happened at the 7-Eleven near Foster Road and Rittiman Road at around 10:45 p.m. According to officials, a friend came to visit the 7-Eleven employee...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Sunny skies, ranging in the 80s, with some slight breeze

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm, humid, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southerly winds gusting to 25 mph. For Sunday, partly sunny, warm, humid, breezy. Highs again in the upper 80s. Southerly winds continue to gust to 25 mph. Monday will be mostly cloudy. Warm & humid ahead of a cold front late Monday into Tuesday. With this front, combined with moisture from what is now Hurricane Roslyn, rain chances will be greatest late Monday & early Tuesday. Overall, rain totals are likely to stay under an inch in all locations. Sunny, drier and slightly cooler behind the front. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s midweek, with lows in the low to mid 50s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez: Candidate for Bexar County Court Judge #13

SAN ANTONIO – Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez is the Democrat incumbent candidate running for Number 13 Judge of the Bexar County Court of Law. Gonzalez was born in Brownsville and lives in San Antonio. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from St. Mary's University in 1987 and a J.D. degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in 2001. She graduated from the Women's Campaign School at Yale University. Gonzalez's career experience includes working as a child abuse investigator, gang counselor, juvenile probation officer, and as an attorney at her private practice, the Law Office of Rosa Maria Gonzalez.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man charged with murder after shooting victim at LA Fitness in August

SAN ANTONIO - The man who gunned down a victim while working out at a North Side gym on has been charged with murder. Jessie MacWilliams is accused of shooting Brandon Broadnax while Broadnax was working out at a local gym back in August. Investigators say MacWilliam’s walked up behind...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Find out where you fall in new tax brackets and when they start

SAN ANTONIO — It's the one-two punch your wallet has certainly felt. We're talking about inflation. Now, the IRS is looking to slow its impact with a change to your taxes in how much you pay. “Every year the tax brackets will jump, probably about 3%, give or take...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman arrested for abusing girlfriend, report says

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in custody after strangling another woman, threatening her with a knife to the throat after becoming jealous. Pearl Gonzales, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault by strangulation. According to the arrest report, police said Gonzales was angry that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy