Beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush dies after long battle with cancer
SAN ANTONIO -- Russell Rush, long-time radio host on San Antonio’s 96.1 Now, has died, according to his wife. In June of 2019, he announced he was battling T-Cell Lymphoma, with his co-host Raven alongside. Earlier in the week, Rush's wife Saralyn shared he had entered home hospice care.
Rackspace moving out of the old Windsor Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace announced today that after 14 years in the old Windsor Park Mall, they be moving their headquarters to RidgeWood Plaza II on the North Side. “With the changes in our global model and new ways of working, we are relocating this office and investing in the customer and Racker experience in a new, modern location to best serve our business needs in the future,” the company said in a statement.
Churchill football players San Antonio All-Star game jersey presentation
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Churchill's Brock Ramzinsky and Kameron Van Prooyen as they will represent the Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th. For more information visit https://sanantoniosports.org/
21 years later search continues for San Antonio child, Help Us Find: Nicholas Plaza
SAN ANTONIO -- This Sunday will mark exactly 21 years since 5-year-old Nicholas Plaza was last seen. Nicholas disappeared back on October 23rd 2001. "He disappeared when he was five years of age around the Southwest Side of San Antonio, so he would be 26 years of age today, " said Officer Ricardo Guzman, with the San Antonio Police Department.
The South Texas Veterans' Health Care System offering free flu shots
SAN ANTONIO - Friday was the first of three opportunities for local veterans to get free flu shots. The South Texas Veterans’ Health Care System is holding two more drive-thru clinics next week on Wednesday and Friday. Enrolled veterans can get their free vaccinations between 8 a.m. and 10...
7-Eleven employee shot by friend who came to visit him
SAN ANTONIO – A 7-Eleven employee was hospitalized after his friend showed up at his workplace and shot him in the leg. The incident happened at the 7-Eleven near Foster Road and Rittiman Road at around 10:45 p.m. According to officials, a friend came to visit the 7-Eleven employee...
Family of Erik Cantu releases statement on his condition: 'Erik is quite the miracle'
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu has released a statement Saturday regarding his condition since he was shot by an officer at a McDonalds’s parking lot. According to his parents, the teen still remains on life support for his lungs, but they are seeing an improvement.
Sunny skies, ranging in the 80s, with some slight breeze
SAN ANTONIO - Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm, humid, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southerly winds gusting to 25 mph. For Sunday, partly sunny, warm, humid, breezy. Highs again in the upper 80s. Southerly winds continue to gust to 25 mph. Monday will be mostly cloudy. Warm & humid ahead of a cold front late Monday into Tuesday. With this front, combined with moisture from what is now Hurricane Roslyn, rain chances will be greatest late Monday & early Tuesday. Overall, rain totals are likely to stay under an inch in all locations. Sunny, drier and slightly cooler behind the front. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s midweek, with lows in the low to mid 50s.
Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez: Candidate for Bexar County Court Judge #13
SAN ANTONIO – Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez is the Democrat incumbent candidate running for Number 13 Judge of the Bexar County Court of Law. Gonzalez was born in Brownsville and lives in San Antonio. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from St. Mary's University in 1987 and a J.D. degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in 2001. She graduated from the Women's Campaign School at Yale University. Gonzalez's career experience includes working as a child abuse investigator, gang counselor, juvenile probation officer, and as an attorney at her private practice, the Law Office of Rosa Maria Gonzalez.
Man charged with murder after shooting victim at LA Fitness in August
SAN ANTONIO - The man who gunned down a victim while working out at a North Side gym on has been charged with murder. Jessie MacWilliams is accused of shooting Brandon Broadnax while Broadnax was working out at a local gym back in August. Investigators say MacWilliam’s walked up behind...
Woman is dead after she was shot multiple times outside of downtown convenient store
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was pronounced dead after she was shot multiple times during an argument at a PikNik Corner Store. The shooting happened at 6:00 p.m, on Guadalupe St. in the downtown area. Upon arrival, police found a Hispanic female, in her mid-20s, with multiple gunshot wounds....
MISSING: Police searching for elderly man in desperate need of medical attention
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for an elderly man in need of medical care who went missing on Thursday. San Antonio Police are searching for Rogelio "Roger" Hernandez, who was last seen off South Hamilton Avenue. Hernandez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has black...
One juvenile dead after unknown vehicle shot at him while he was walking down the street
SAN ANTONIO – One juvenile was shot dead after an unknown vehicle shot at him while he was walking down the street with another juvenile on the West side of town. The incident happened at W. Cesar E Chavez and S Chupaderas Street at around 10:32 p.m. Police say...
Local district exploring "vape detectors" as a way to stop bathroom smoking
SAN ANTONIO - Cracking down on vaping in schools... one local district is looking to go high-tech to step up enforcement. Experts believe vaping is on the rise in schools across the country. Some San Antonio districts are now taking action. “We’re confident that this will curb and eliminate vaping...
Deaf man gets unique sentence in distracted driving death of 13-year-old Emily Zaltsman
SAN ANTONIO - After numerous Covid and legal delays, a man who pled guilty to manslaughter stemming from a 2017 distracted driving case finally received his punishment today. Five years after he crashed into a car and killed Emily Zaltsman, Paul Soechting received a most unusual sentence today. "It was...
Man injured by knife-wielding attacker while walking back from store on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was sent to a hospital after being cut in the face by another man with a knife on the East Side. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 35 North near Splashtown Drive. Police said the victim was walking back to his...
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot at vehicle while at a stoplight
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for an unknown suspect who is accused of shooting at a vehicle, leaving two people hospitalized. The incident happened at the intersection of W.W. White Road and E Houston Street at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that three people were inside...
Find out where you fall in new tax brackets and when they start
SAN ANTONIO — It's the one-two punch your wallet has certainly felt. We're talking about inflation. Now, the IRS is looking to slow its impact with a change to your taxes in how much you pay. “Every year the tax brackets will jump, probably about 3%, give or take...
Woman arrested for abusing girlfriend, report says
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in custody after strangling another woman, threatening her with a knife to the throat after becoming jealous. Pearl Gonzales, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault by strangulation. According to the arrest report, police said Gonzales was angry that...
Woman steps in to help friend after man attacks her, accidently shoots innocent bystander
SAN ANTONIO – A woman pulled out her gun to help her friend after she was getting physically assaulted by a man but ended up shooting an innocent bystander. Police were dispatched to the 4800 block of W Military Drive at the Military Cove Apartments at around 2:50 a.m. for a shooting in progress.
