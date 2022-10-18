SAN ANTONIO - Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm, humid, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southerly winds gusting to 25 mph. For Sunday, partly sunny, warm, humid, breezy. Highs again in the upper 80s. Southerly winds continue to gust to 25 mph. Monday will be mostly cloudy. Warm & humid ahead of a cold front late Monday into Tuesday. With this front, combined with moisture from what is now Hurricane Roslyn, rain chances will be greatest late Monday & early Tuesday. Overall, rain totals are likely to stay under an inch in all locations. Sunny, drier and slightly cooler behind the front. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s midweek, with lows in the low to mid 50s.

