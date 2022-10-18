Read full article on original website
portasouthjetty.com
Lighted Boat Parade is canceled for 2022
One of Port Aransas’ unique holiday traditions is canceled this year, according to Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce. The Lighted Boat Parade and Carolers Afloat event, sponsored by the chamber each year, will not take place this year because of construction at Dennis Dreyer Municipal Harbor, according to Stawar. The […]
Snow-crab shortage leaves Corpus Christi restaurant owners in a pinch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend snow crab fans might have to find something else to dip in drawn butter now that the season has been cancelled due to a shortage in Alaska. Experts say the snow-crab population has decreased nearly 80 percent in the last four years. "Luckily...
Target coming to Portland
According to the Target corporate website, the retail mega-chain has plans in place to build a 128,500 sq. ft. store in the Portland area.
New face to lead United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce
Al Arreola Jr, the new president and CEO, was most recently the head of the South Texas Business Partnership in San Antonio.
KIII TV3
Are you a 'mosquito magnet'? Dr. Surani explains what attracts mosquitoes to certain people
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new study revealed how some of us are magnets for mosquitoes based on our scents. Dr. Salim Surani joined us live to discuss why this study is important. "If we can figure out exactly what it is, we can try to come up with...
The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998
October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
Pleasanton Express
Cross Country teams head to regional meet in Corpus Christi
Local high school cross country teams will head to Corpus Christi early next week for their classification’s region IV meet. Pleasanton will send both the boys’ and girls’ teams to the Class 4A regional meet on Monday. Jourdanton boys and girls will compete with the Poteet boys’...
portasouthjetty.com
Coast Guard transports injured man
The Coast Guard transported a 50-year-old crewman to emergency medical services from a fishing vessel off Port Aransas on Friday, Oct. 14. The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center received a report at 6:25 p.m. over the radio that a crew member of a Capt. Michael II, an 89-foot commercial fishing vessel, had sustained a head injury about 30 […]
portasouthjetty.com
New rules for Old Town?
Port Aransas’ Old Town area could soon have a specific set of regulations for new development and short-term rentals if the City Council agrees with recommendations by a city advisory board. Old Town is made up of an area mostly north of Avenue G, south of Cotter Avenue and east of Oleander and Alister streets. During its last meeting Tuesday, […]
Enchanted Gardens Apartment Homes to make its grand entrance
VICTORIA, Texas – Enchanted Gardens Apartment Homes will make its grand entrance into the Victoria community this month. The Victoria Housing Finance Corporation, in partnership with Realtex Development Corporation, will host a grand opening of the newly constructed, affordable housing community at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25, beginning with a ribbon cutting. Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne released the following...
Powerball Surpasses Half a Billion – Let’s Revisit 2022 Top Prize Wins in Victoria
As far as I know, there has been three top-prize scratch jackpot wins in Victoria this year. Back in July, a $1,000,000.00 scratch jackpot was sold in Victoria! The ticket was sold at Walden's Mini Mart on Moody Street. The winning ticket was the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket. This was the 9th $1 million jackpot ticket in this series.
CHRISTUS Spohn Memorial demolition begins Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn and the Nueces County Hospital District hosted a blessing Monday to honor the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial’s legacy. The hospital was demolished in a bittersweet farewell. "It's more sweet than bitter, and as you heard from all the speakers today, as well...
Amazing Texas Artist Wows Community With Selena Piñata
There are a couple of things you just don’t mess with when you come to the great state of Texas. You don’t mess with the Dallas Cowboys, you definitely don’t talk about our barbecue, and last but not least understand that Selena Quintanilla Perez has been and will always be known as the queen of Tejano.
Energy experts predict cost of home heating to rise
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The recent cool weather may have residents ready to pay more to stay warm through colder days and nights. No matter how you heat your home, experts predict that along with everything else these days, the cost of that heat is likely to jump. According to a forecast from the Energy Information Administration, those who use electricity to heat their homes will see about a 10-percent jump.
Victoria Fire Department investigating structure fire that spread to travel camper
VICTORIA, Texas — Victoria first responders say a small structure fire spread to a travel camper on a property Tuesday morning in Victoria. Crews responded to the call on Stoney Lane just after 6:45 a.m. The Victoria Fire Department says a small, detached structure caught on fire and spread to the travel camper. Both structures appear to be a total...
Geoffrey is back! Toys R Us opens in Corpus Christi Macy's location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those of us looking to revisit our childhoods or introduce the next generation to Geoffrey, Toys "R" Us is finally back!. Though the iconic toy store doesn't have their own standalone stores yet, you can find Geoffrey and his friends in Macy's at La Palmera Mall for the holiday season. You can also shop the store online.
Nueces County Judge race: Connie Scott takes on Barbara Canales
As the midterm elections inch closer and closer, we wanted to give you a look at the candidates that are running for Nueces County judge.
Final farewell for unaccompanied veteran
Nueces County Veteran Services and The Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery invited the public to stand in as the Vietnam veteran's family.
New Corpus Christi discount store promises steals from Amazon, Target
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A liquidation bin store is coming to Corpus Christi -- the first of its kind in the city. Patrons will be able to buy new items that major retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart no longer need due to overstock at a deep discount.
Car hydroplaned, hit three other cars in early morning crash on Highway 358
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash shut down westbound Highway 358 at around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. The highway reopened just after 7:30 a.m. Footage from our Tower Cam showed a disabled vehicle in the middle of the highway, blocking several lanes of traffic near the Carroll Lane exit.
