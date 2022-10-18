ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, TX

Lighted Boat Parade is canceled for 2022

One of Port Aransas’ unique holiday traditions is canceled this year, according to Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce. The Lighted Boat Parade and Carolers Afloat event, sponsored by the chamber each year, will not take place this year because of construction at Dennis Dreyer Municipal Harbor, according to Stawar. The […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998

October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
VICTORIA, TX
Cross Country teams head to regional meet in Corpus Christi

Local high school cross country teams will head to Corpus Christi early next week for their classification’s region IV meet. Pleasanton will send both the boys’ and girls’ teams to the Class 4A regional meet on Monday. Jourdanton boys and girls will compete with the Poteet boys’...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Coast Guard transports injured man

The Coast Guard transported a 50-year-old crewman to emergency medical services from a fishing vessel off Port Aransas on Friday, Oct. 14. The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center received a report at 6:25 p.m. over the radio that a crew member of a Capt. Michael II, an 89-foot commercial fishing vessel, had sustained a head injury about 30 […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
New rules for Old Town?

Port Aransas’ Old Town area could soon have a specific set of regulations for new development and short-term rentals if the City Council agrees with recommendations by a city advisory board. Old Town is made up of an area mostly north of Avenue G, south of Cotter Avenue and east of Oleander and Alister streets. During its last meeting Tuesday, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Enchanted Gardens Apartment Homes to make its grand entrance

VICTORIA, Texas – Enchanted Gardens Apartment Homes will make its grand entrance into the Victoria community this month. The Victoria Housing Finance Corporation, in partnership with Realtex Development Corporation, will host a grand opening of the newly constructed, affordable housing community at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25, beginning with a ribbon cutting. Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne released the following...
VICTORIA, TX
CHRISTUS Spohn Memorial demolition begins Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn and the Nueces County Hospital District hosted a blessing Monday to honor the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial’s legacy. The hospital was demolished in a bittersweet farewell. "It's more sweet than bitter, and as you heard from all the speakers today, as well...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Amazing Texas Artist Wows Community With Selena Piñata

There are a couple of things you just don’t mess with when you come to the great state of Texas. You don’t mess with the Dallas Cowboys, you definitely don’t talk about our barbecue, and last but not least understand that Selena Quintanilla Perez has been and will always be known as the queen of Tejano.
TEXAS STATE
Energy experts predict cost of home heating to rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The recent cool weather may have residents ready to pay more to stay warm through colder days and nights. No matter how you heat your home, experts predict that along with everything else these days, the cost of that heat is likely to jump. According to a forecast from the Energy Information Administration, those who use electricity to heat their homes will see about a 10-percent jump.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Victoria Fire Department investigating structure fire that spread to travel camper

VICTORIA, Texas — Victoria first responders say a small structure fire spread to a travel camper on a property Tuesday morning in Victoria. Crews responded to the call on Stoney Lane just after 6:45 a.m. The Victoria Fire Department says a small, detached structure caught on fire and spread to the travel camper. Both structures appear to be a total...
VICTORIA, TX

