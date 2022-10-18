Kenzie Ziegler struggles to go outside after going through a breakup. The 18-year-old dancer has been in a relationship with musician Eddie Benjamin since 2020 but previously dated the likes of TikTok star Tacoda Dubbs and 'Stuck in the Middle' actor Isaak Presley and admitted that whenever she has been through a split it was like "losing a part" of herself but manages to get through it by surrounding herself with loved ones.

21 HOURS AGO