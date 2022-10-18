Read full article on original website
Jennifer Coolidge would join the 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' to impress her gay friends
Jennifer Coolidge would join the 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' to impress her gay friends. The 61-year-old actress is known for her roles in 'Legally Blonde' and 'American Pie' but would join the likes of Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton on the Bravo reality series - which follows the lives of affluent women based in the Californian city - because she finds it "riveting."
Matthew Perry was 'scared' when Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his drinking
Matthew Perry was "scared" when Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his drinking. The 53-year-old actor starred as Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom 'Friends' alongside Jennifer, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox from 1994 until 2004 but struggled with addiction at the height of his fame and was shocked when Jennifer confronted him about his "secret" problems.
Kanye: I am only divorced from Kim on paper
Kanye West will love Kim Kardashian "for life." The 45-year-old rapper - who legally changed his name to Ye last year - was married to reality TV superstar Kim, 42, from 2014 until 2021 and has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm but insisted that the pair are only divorced "on paper" and wants to continue to be her "protector."
Katie Maloney is dating a new man after her divorce from Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney is dating Satchel Clendenin. The 35-year-old reality star finalised her divorce from 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star Tom Schwartz earlier this month and has reportedly now struck up a relationship with 25-year-old actor Satchel Clendenin, according to UsWeekly. A source told the outlet: "Satchel has met some of her co-stars...
Amanda Bynes is dating Paul Michael again
Amanda Bynes is reportedly dating Paul Michael again. The 36-year-old star called it quits with fiance Paul in July this year after two years of dating but the pair are said to have moved in together again just weeks later, even though they have no plans to marry. A source...
Kenzie Zielger 'can't go outside' after a breakup
Kenzie Ziegler struggles to go outside after going through a breakup. The 18-year-old dancer has been in a relationship with musician Eddie Benjamin since 2020 but previously dated the likes of TikTok star Tacoda Dubbs and 'Stuck in the Middle' actor Isaak Presley and admitted that whenever she has been through a split it was like "losing a part" of herself but manages to get through it by surrounding herself with loved ones.
Kaitlyn Bristowe hopes to be a mom after freezing her eggs
Kaitlyn Bristowe is hoping to become a mom after freezing her eggs. The 37-year-old reality star is currently engaged to author Jason Tartick, 33, and is curious to know how much she can love a child given how much she adores her rescue dogs. She said: "I fear the love...
Mandy Moore gives birth to second son
Mandy Moore has given birth to her second son. The 38-year-old pop singer is already mother to 20-month-old August with husband Taylor Goldsmith but the trio have now become a family of four with the slightly "late" arrival of baby Ozzie on Friday (21.10.22.) Alongside a black-and-white image of herself...
Kris Jenner wishes Kim Kardashian a happy 42nd birthday with throwback home video footage
Kris Jenner has wished Kim Kardashian a happy 42nd birthday. The 66-year-old matriarch is mother to Kim, Kourtney, 43, Khloe, 38, and 35-year-old Rob with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian as well as Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 25, with ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner and took to social media on Friday (21.10.22) to pay tribute to her "little girl" on her special day.
Lenny Kravitz poured mystery shots for the cast of Shotgun Wedding
Lenny Kravitz drank shots of sotol with the cast of 'Shotgun Wedding.'. The 58-year-old rock legend stars alongside the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in the upcoming action movie received a "secret bottle" during the shoot in the Dominican Republic, which he shared amongst the cast and crew.
Courteney Cox, Danica McKellar & More TV Stars Share Their Ghost Stories
We are deep into the throes of spooky season, and whether you believe in ghosts or not, who doesn’t love a good eerie story? Actors tell these tales for us on screen all the time, but what about their own personal ghoulish encounters?. We asked some of your favorite...
George Clooney was 'terrified' to become a father to twins at 56
George Clooney was "terrified" to become a father to twins at the age of 56. The 61-year-old actor married human rights lawyer Amal, 44, in 2014 and welcomed twins Ella and Alexander two years later but admitted that he was shocked to learn that two babies were on the way after initially only expecting one.
