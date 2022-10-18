Who are the busiest RPS students? The answer may be the 18-22-year-olds in the RPS Transition Program. Kate, for example, works at Walgreens and ROAR shelter and volunteers at Rock N’ Rescue (pet rescue), and fosters cats. Dylan is a full-time student with three jobs. He dusts at the Ridgefield Library, cleans and wipes windows at the Boys and Girls Club, and makes pizza boxes on Wednesday at Planet Pizza (his favorite of the three).

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO