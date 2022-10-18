Read full article on original website
Related
How to clean laminate floors
HAVE you got laminate flooring in your home but have no idea how to properly clean it?. It's important to protect laminate floors from damage, so knowing what to use and what to avoid is a must - here's everything you need to be aware of. How to clean laminate...
This New All-Electric Glass Tender Literally Glides Above The Water
It might be Cockwells’ Titian Tender that stars in fashion brand Michael Kors’ latest advertising campaign, The Thrill of the Chase, alongside Bella Hadid and Alton Mason, but it was the British builder’s new hydrofoil tender concept, the Alte Volare, that stole the show at Monaco last month. The 39-foot hydrofoil limousine borrows retractable foiling technology from the America’s Cup AC75 and pairs it with a fully electric drivetrain. The result is a quiet and comfortable ride that uses 80 percent less energy than a non-foiling hull at a fast-cruising speed of 40 knots. The Alte Volare is part of a growing...
Real home: Bold green colour gives this kitchen a fresh new look
The search for the perfect shade for her kitchen took Bethany Childs back to her New England roots.
I spent almost £90,000 on my dream bathroom and I absolutely hate it – everything is wonky
AN AUSSIE who spent close to a whopping £90k on her bathroom renovation has revealed she absolutely hates the results. Nothing compares to the excitement of creating your dream home - especially after you've invested a hefty sum in the process, expecting to fall in love with how it's turned out.
KTEN.com
How Often Should a Furnace Filter Be Changed?
Originally Posted On: https://www.filtertime.com/news/how-often-should-a-furnace-filter-be-changed. Heating and cooling a home costs a lot of money. In fact, around two-thirds of the average family’s energy costs are for heating, cooling, and water heating. As energy prices increase, you’ll also see higher bills coming in the mail. But you can do a...
KTEN.com
How Often Do You Have to Seal Granite Counters
Originally Posted On: https://www.2getadvanced.com/how-often-do-you-have-to-seal-granite-counters. More than half of Americans are cooking now more than they used to. Lockdowns forced people to cook at home, but it looks like we’re going to continue doing so!. But more kitchen use means more wear and tear. To make sure your kitchen stays...
Widow tired of calls for business says Ed's Cycle Shop is closed
After her husband closed his motorcycle repair business and later passed away, a Brazoria woman kept getting calls for Ed's Cycle Shop, so she Turned to Ted.
Apps can allow parents to track teen's driving habits
There's increasingly more technology allowing parents to keep tabs on where their young driver is and at what speed they are driving.
KTEN.com
Do HVAC Systems Pull in Air from the Outside?
Originally Posted On: https://www.beehiveheatingandair.com/do-hvac-systems-pull-in-air-from-the-outside/. Your air conditioner unit, whether a “window shaker” or a central air system, sits outside. This leads to a common question: “Do HVAC systems pull in air from the outside?” The answer to this is best explained by ?rst understanding how an air conditioner works, the functional purpose of a heat pump, and by taking a brief look at the heating process within your furnace.
KTEN.com
Fall Lawn Care: What You Need to Know Before the Grass Dies
Originally Posted On: https://cherryoaklandscaping.com/fall-lawn-care-what-you-need-to-know-before-the-grass-dies/. Fall Lawn Care: What You Need to Know Before the Grass Dies. The leaves are starting to change colors and it’s beginning to get a little chilly outside. It’s that time of year again when the grass on your lawn might not be getting enough light or water to stay healthy. But don’t worry! This blog post will provide you with all the information you need about fall lawn care so you can keep your yard looking good until it’s time for winter.
Best dehumidifiers 2022: Fight mold, unwanted odors and condensation
We’ve rounded-up the best dehumidifiers on the market, from Smart, connected devices to continuously draining models that you can power on and forget about
KTEN.com
Invasive vs. Noninvasive Plants: Part 1
Originally Posted On: https://christiedustman.com/invasives-vs-non-invasive-alternatives-part-1/ Inspired gardeners often ask our crew with hopeful expressions: “I was driving down the street the other day and saw this amazing plant, could you get me one of those?” As knowledgeable horticulturists, it’s our responsibility to do some research before we order you the latest garden showstopper. We go through an in-depth list to learn about each plant. This list includes the plant’s sun/shade requirement, moisture tolerance, acidity/alkalinity preference, types of roots and competition with neighboring plants. During this process, we sometimes learn that a requested plant is considered an invasive species.
KTEN.com
Invasive Species vs. Non-Invasive Alternatives: Part 2
Originally Posted On: https://christiedustman.com/invasive-species-vs-non-invasive-alternatives-part-2/ In Part 1 of this blog series, we talked about what the term invasive means in regard to plants. Another term that’s commonly used in this discussion is “native,” which refers to a plant that is native to the local environment. This term also can be dissected, argued and debated.
Leanne Ford's Best Tips For A Timeless Looking Home
Most homeowners can agree that designing a home is a lot of work. It requires a tremendous amount of patience, and want our end results to last for years. It would be awful to spend months designing your residence, only to realize a few years later the trendy decor and finishes you've chosen are no longer in style. This can also be a major issue for people who are trying to sell their homes, as many buyers don't want to purchase something seemingly outdated.
livingetc.com
This architectural home is a masterclass in pairing industrial concrete with a warm, minimalist style
This unique contemporary home nestled in New York's Taconic mountain range hosts fascinating concrete features and a pared-down, minimalist decor. If it's love at first sight, you'll be pleased to hear it can be yours for the (pretty hefty) sum of $2,275,000. Sitting atop a tranquil hill and surrounded by...
Comments / 0