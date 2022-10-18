Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and ScribeDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
Plan ahead: It’s going to be a busy weekend at the South Philly Sports Complex
Game 3 of the NLCS starts at 7:37 p.m. Friday at Citizens Bank Park, but the Phillies won’t be alone at the sports complex. The Smashing Pumpkins are performing at the Wells Fargo Center, and Temple football is taking over the Linc at the same time.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies, Smashing Pumpkins, Temple Will Cause South Philly Traffic Nightmare
A trifecta of events –including the Phillies’ home opener in the NLCS playoffs against the Padres – will combine to cause a traffic nightmare in South Philadelphia on Friday night. Besides the Phils game at Citizens Bank Park, the Smashing Pumpkins will perform at the Wells Fargo...
San Diego Philly Cheesesteak Shop Well Positioned for the Game
The Philadelphia cheesesteak is everywhere these days, thanks to local fans like Joe Crescenzo who have been transplanted elsewhere, reports Fox 29. Crescenzo is 2,500 miles from his home in Sharon Hill, creating cheesesteaks at his Philly-themed shop in San Diego. He’s been away for 40 years, but never forgot...
hispanosnews.com
SUMMONS 100
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (Name):. AVISO AL DEMANDADO: CITY OF SAN DIEGO; COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO; AND DOES 1 THROUGH 50, INCLUSIVE,. (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CARLOS CARDOZA LUGO, an individual. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within...
NJ teacher by day side-hustles as Phillies ball girl
Sometimes she'll hear it from the stands. Right away 23-year-old Kelly Fleck knows one of her students has come to see a Phillies home game. Or maybe even come to see her. After all, she does have her own baseball card. Seriously. You see Kelly Fleck is a history teacher...
mainlinetoday.com
Boathouse Sports Expands Thanks to This Bryn Mawr Native
Can Bryn Mawr native John Strotbeck turn his rowing apparel company Boathouse Sports into a household name?. John Strotbeck has a history of relentless commitment. Take the 1984 Olympics. Standing in the tunnel in the Los Angeles Coliseum, with Michael Jordan right behind him, he decided in that moment that he would quit his job and train to win a gold medal four years later in Seoul.
billypenn.com
As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?
Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
Bensalem to Become New Home of Longstanding Philadelphia Manufacturer
The manufacturing company is going to call Bucks County their new home. A major manufacturer from the Philadelphia area just announced that they will be moving their operations to the Bensalem area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the major business news for the Roxborough-Manayunk Patch. Weber Display & Packaging, currently located...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
PhillyBite
Dough Head Pizza Opens in South Philly
- If you're looking for a great new restaurant in the South Philly area, try Dough Head Pizza. Its owner, Joe Betzala, received special training from Gregorio Fierro and has years of experience in the restaurant and catering industry. His focus is on making great pizza. South Philly's Newest Pizza...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Larry Krasner Slammed in Ex-Cop Ryan Pownall’s Federal Lawsuit
Plus, a South Philly traffic nightmare, more problems at Wawa (in the 'burbs!), and more of what the city is talking about right now. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the...
Students, businesses on alert after pattern of robberies in University City
Philadelphia police are investigating a pattern of recent robberies in University City between Market and Chestnut streets.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PhillyBite
Philly's Cheesesteak Quest to Find The Best Cheesesteak in 2022
- March Cheesesteak Madness is a 64 Cheesesteak entry bracket-style tournament (same as NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament). The cheesesteaks are broken into four regions; Philadelphia (Philly), Delaware County (Delco), Other Counties region (primarily Montgomery, Bucks & Chester counties), and New Jersey/Delaware region. 2022 March Cheesesteak Madness Judge’s Bracket.
Montgomery County Leadership: Rebecca Rhynhart, Controller of City of Philadelphia
Rebecca Rhynhart, City Controller of Philadelphia, spoke with MONTCO Today about her childhood in Abington and the lessons she learned from working at a pet store and aquarium as a teenager. She also talked about her “nonlinear” career path, from working for a publishing company, to almost joining the Peace Corps, to overseeing government finance, before being elected city controller.
thesunpapers.com
Rail line talk leads to frustration at committee meeting
The public portion of a township committee meeting on Oct. 17 once again was a contentious back-and-forth between committee members and Say No to GCL, who are against the proposed Glassboro Camden Line. The light-rail transit line that will run from Camden to Glassboro was first proposed in 1996 and...
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In Philadelphia
By The original uploader was Anthony at English Wikipedia. (CC SA 1.0) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Free Things To Do And Places To Visit In Philly
Saving money is always a goal, so finding fun and free activities is always a plus. Luckily, you might be surprised about all the free things you can do and free places to visit in Philadelphia. We have gathered a list of some free things to do in Philly that are actually entraining.
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse Square
Marcello Giordano has opened Venditore by Giordano at 1845 Walnut Street, across from Rittenhouse Square. The 3,200 square foot Italian market + café fills the space vacated by Joe Coffee and festoons the sidewalk with beautiful, colorful fresh produce and plants for sale and café seating that will span the frontage of the premier Rittenhouse office building.
'Avogeddon': Philadelphia nonprofit giving away thousands of free avocados
FREE AVOCADOS: The giveaway runs Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 21 at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.
Comments / 0