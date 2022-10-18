ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hispanosnews.com

SUMMONS 100

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (Name):. AVISO AL DEMANDADO: CITY OF SAN DIEGO; COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO; AND DOES 1 THROUGH 50, INCLUSIVE,. (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CARLOS CARDOZA LUGO, an individual. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within...
SAN DIEGO, CA
mainlinetoday.com

Boathouse Sports Expands Thanks to This Bryn Mawr Native

Can Bryn Mawr native John Strotbeck turn his rowing apparel company Boathouse Sports into a household name?. John Strotbeck has a history of relentless commitment. Take the 1984 Olympics. Standing in the tunnel in the Los Angeles Coliseum, with Michael Jordan right behind him, he decided in that moment that he would quit his job and train to win a gold medal four years later in Seoul.
BRYN MAWR, PA
billypenn.com

As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?

Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Dough Head Pizza Opens in South Philly

- If you're looking for a great new restaurant in the South Philly area, try Dough Head Pizza. Its owner, Joe Betzala, received special training from Gregorio Fierro and has years of experience in the restaurant and catering industry. His focus is on making great pizza. South Philly's Newest Pizza...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Philly's Cheesesteak Quest to Find The Best Cheesesteak in 2022

- March Cheesesteak Madness is a 64 Cheesesteak entry bracket-style tournament (same as NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament). The cheesesteaks are broken into four regions; Philadelphia (Philly), Delaware County (Delco), Other Counties region (primarily Montgomery, Bucks & Chester counties), and New Jersey/Delaware region. 2022 March Cheesesteak Madness Judge’s Bracket.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Rebecca Rhynhart, Controller of City of Philadelphia

Rebecca Rhynhart, City Controller of Philadelphia, spoke with MONTCO Today about her childhood in Abington and the lessons she learned from working at a pet store and aquarium as a teenager. She also talked about her “nonlinear” career path, from working for a publishing company, to almost joining the Peace Corps, to overseeing government finance, before being elected city controller.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Rail line talk leads to frustration at committee meeting

The public portion of a township committee meeting on Oct. 17 once again was a contentious back-and-forth between committee members and Say No to GCL, who are against the proposed Glassboro Camden Line. The light-rail transit line that will run from Camden to Glassboro was first proposed in 1996 and...
GLASSBORO, NJ
cohaitungchi.com

8 Free Things To Do And Places To Visit In Philly

Saving money is always a goal, so finding fun and free activities is always a plus. Luckily, you might be surprised about all the free things you can do and free places to visit in Philadelphia. We have gathered a list of some free things to do in Philly that are actually entraining.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse Square

Marcello Giordano has opened Venditore by Giordano at 1845 Walnut Street, across from Rittenhouse Square. The 3,200 square foot Italian market + café fills the space vacated by Joe Coffee and festoons the sidewalk with beautiful, colorful fresh produce and plants for sale and café seating that will span the frontage of the premier Rittenhouse office building.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy