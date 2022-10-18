Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.L. CaneFlorida State
Related
secretmiami.com
10 Best Spots To Grab Fresh Stone Crab Claws In Miami
Stone crab season is finally here which means that it’s time to roll our sleeves up and get crackin’ on some fresh claws. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best spots in town to grab stone crab so that you’re ready to dig in. Bon appetit!
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
touropia.com
14 Free Things to Do in Miami, Florida
Miami’s reputation precedes itself. It’s not a destination that stands out as budget-friendly, not with its famous nightlife and dining scene. However, with its captivating history and local culture, to go along with its eye-catching nature and architecture, you can still enjoy Miami on a budget. Without spending...
Click10.com
Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station
AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
This Restaurant Serves The Most Delicious Chicken And Waffles In Florida
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Miami’s Biggest Seafood Festival is Celebrating its 10th Anniversary
Celebrate South Florida’s favorite Chefs while kicking off Stone Crab Season!. For seafood lovers, the Miami Seafood Festival is not to be missed. This year, the festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and there will be plenty of food, drinks, and music to enjoy. Join the fun and prepare for some delicious seafood and a weekend full of entertainment.
communitynewspapers.com
ONE Park Tower by Turnberry Launches Beachfront Sales Gallery
Jackie Soffer and Carlos Rosso hosted a cocktail event to celebrate the grand opening of ONE Park Tower by Turnberry’s beachfront sales gallery overlooking the Crystal Lagoon at SoLé Mia in North Miami. More than 400 guests enjoyed an elevated, Ibiza-style soiree on the sand with signature cocktails, a ‘Rose All Day’ bar and gourmet ice cream truck. Attendees included Meyer Davis Studio Principal Will Meyer, Arquitectonica Principal Bernardo Fort Brescia, Aly-Khan Merali, President of Turnberry Development, and Edgardo Defortuna, Fortune Development Sales CEO, and top brokers from across South Florida.
Miami Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
Easy And Cheap Transfer From MIA To Miami Beach/South Beach
Getting from Miami International Airport to Miami Beach – Mid Beach and South Beach has an effective and low-cost option. The Miami-Dade Metrobus route 150 operates every 30 minutes between the Miami Central Station at Miami Airport to various stops at the Mid Beach and South Beach areas of Miami Beach.
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
miamibeachfl.gov
Miami Beach Unveils Sister City Sign With Odessa
In a further show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the City of Miami Beach along with a delegation from Odesa will unveil a sister city sign representing the coastal Ukrainian city of Odessa on Thursday, Oct. 6 outside Miami Beach City Hall. The travelling delegation includes Oleg Bryndak, Deputy...
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
communitynewspapers.com
Join Beach Launches Brunch Program
Known for hosting Miami’s most unique nightlife experiences, Joia Beach now brings its magic to Miami brunch time every Sunday from noon until 5:00pm. Bottles of rosé, magnums of champagne, and a specially curated brunch menu from our culinary team await. Dishes include chef’s specialty Belgian waffles, filet mignon and eggs, and a bagel tower with smoked salmon, accouterments, and tuna tartare that’s ideal for sharing. Brunch is served with the sounds of live DJs, surprise entertainment, sparklers, and dancing galore.
islandernews.com
Large fish kills in areas of Miami
A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the...
NBC Miami
Miami International Auto Show Returns to Miami Beach Convention Center
The Miami International Auto Show is officially underway on Miami Beach. The event has returned to the Miami Beach Convention Center with electric vehicles taking center stage along with two EV tracks. Hundreds of classic cars are also on display, along with new model cars, SUVs, trucks, and crossovers. The...
miamirealtors.com
Miami Real Estate on Pace for Second-Biggest Sales Year Ever; Single-Family Home Inventory Rises for Fifth Consecutive Month
MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County real estate market is on pace to have its second biggest sales year ever as the resilient market slowly inches toward equilibrium in the wake of rising mortgage rates, according to September 2022 statistics from the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
Yard House, J. Alexander’s and PF Chang’s Coming to Downtown Coral Springs? Developers in Talks With 25 Businesses
As Cornerstone construction continues, the city gives a glimpse into what businesses might open up in Downtown Coral Springs. The city commission and the community redevelopment agency discussed the updated Cornerstone plans at their joint Thursday meeting, touching on retail and residential space changes. Both bodies previously met in March...
Cuban national lands Russian plane at Florida airport
A Cuban national has been taken in for questioning after landing a Russian plane in a South Florida airport.
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Miami
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. Well, we've got you covered. Our colleague Maxwell Millington rounded up a list of tasty lunch options for $10 or less in Miami. La Sandwicherie. What's on the menu: Aside from sandwiches, La Sandwicherie serves salads, croissants,...
click orlando
The ultimate destination: Royal Caribbean unveils new Icon of the Seas ship
MIAMI, Fla. – Royal Caribbean International has revealed the first look at the highly anticipated new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. Arriving in late 2023 ahead of its January 2024 debut in Miami, the first Icon Class ship will be the travel industry’s first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation.
Comments / 0