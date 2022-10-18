ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

secretmiami.com

10 Best Spots To Grab Fresh Stone Crab Claws In Miami

Stone crab season is finally here which means that it’s time to roll our sleeves up and get crackin’ on some fresh claws. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best spots in town to grab stone crab so that you’re ready to dig in. Bon appetit!
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
touropia.com

14 Free Things to Do in Miami, Florida

Miami’s reputation precedes itself. It’s not a destination that stands out as budget-friendly, not with its famous nightlife and dining scene. However, with its captivating history and local culture, to go along with its eye-catching nature and architecture, you can still enjoy Miami on a budget. Without spending...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station

AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
AVENTURA, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Miami’s Biggest Seafood Festival is Celebrating its 10th Anniversary

Celebrate South Florida’s favorite Chefs while kicking off Stone Crab Season!. For seafood lovers, the Miami Seafood Festival is not to be missed. This year, the festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and there will be plenty of food, drinks, and music to enjoy. Join the fun and prepare for some delicious seafood and a weekend full of entertainment.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

ONE Park Tower by Turnberry Launches Beachfront Sales Gallery

Jackie Soffer and Carlos Rosso hosted a cocktail event to celebrate the grand opening of ONE Park Tower by Turnberry’s beachfront sales gallery overlooking the Crystal Lagoon at SoLé Mia in North Miami. More than 400 guests enjoyed an elevated, Ibiza-style soiree on the sand with signature cocktails, a ‘Rose All Day’ bar and gourmet ice cream truck. Attendees included Meyer Davis Studio Principal Will Meyer, Arquitectonica Principal Bernardo Fort Brescia, Aly-Khan Merali, President of Turnberry Development, and Edgardo Defortuna, Fortune Development Sales CEO, and top brokers from across South Florida.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
miamibeachfl.gov

Miami Beach Unveils Sister City Sign With Odessa

In a further show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the City of Miami Beach along with a delegation from Odesa will unveil a sister city sign representing the coastal Ukrainian city of Odessa on Thursday, Oct. 6 outside Miami Beach City Hall. The travelling delegation includes Oleg Bryndak, Deputy...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Join Beach Launches Brunch Program

Known for hosting Miami’s most unique nightlife experiences, Joia Beach now brings its magic to Miami brunch time every Sunday from noon until 5:00pm. Bottles of rosé, magnums of champagne, and a specially curated brunch menu from our culinary team await. Dishes include chef’s specialty Belgian waffles, filet mignon and eggs, and a bagel tower with smoked salmon, accouterments, and tuna tartare that’s ideal for sharing. Brunch is served with the sounds of live DJs, surprise entertainment, sparklers, and dancing galore.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Large fish kills in areas of Miami

A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami International Auto Show Returns to Miami Beach Convention Center

The Miami International Auto Show is officially underway on Miami Beach. The event has returned to the Miami Beach Convention Center with electric vehicles taking center stage along with two EV tracks. Hundreds of classic cars are also on display, along with new model cars, SUVs, trucks, and crossovers. The...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
miamirealtors.com

Miami Real Estate on Pace for Second-Biggest Sales Year Ever; Single-Family Home Inventory Rises for Fifth Consecutive Month

MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County real estate market is on pace to have its second biggest sales year ever as the resilient market slowly inches toward equilibrium in the wake of rising mortgage rates, according to September 2022 statistics from the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Miami

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. Well, we've got you covered. Our colleague Maxwell Millington rounded up a list of tasty lunch options for $10 or less in Miami. La Sandwicherie. What's on the menu: Aside from sandwiches, La Sandwicherie serves salads, croissants,...
MIAMI, FL
click orlando

The ultimate destination: Royal Caribbean unveils new Icon of the Seas ship

MIAMI, Fla. – Royal Caribbean International has revealed the first look at the highly anticipated new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. Arriving in late 2023 ahead of its January 2024 debut in Miami, the first Icon Class ship will be the travel industry’s first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation.
MIAMI, FL

