Victoria Ellen Murray
Victoria Ellen Murray (Vicky) age 67 of Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Vicky was born in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 31, 1955. She and her dearly departed husband Sam Murray immigrated to America in 1987 and began a new life in south Florida. After living in Miami for a half decade, they moved to the Florida Keys, where they spent the next twenty years together. While her two children were in school, she was a devoted stay-at-home mom. When they graduated and moved out, she worked as a retail sales manager at World Wide Sportsman in Islamorada. After the passing of her husband in 2013, she moved to Ocala, where she retired and has lived since. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandsons, and her friends. She also enjoyed gardening, building puzzles, and knitting and crocheting.
Walter Lee Flowers
Remembering a son, brother, friend, lover, father, and Grandfather. Walter Lee Flowers was born on July 18, 1961, to Oznie Flowers and Geraldine Oliver in Ocala, Florida. Walter received his formal education in the Public Schools of Marion County, Florida, graduating from Vanguard High School. At the age of 16,...
Dennis K. Roberts
Dennis K. Roberts, Sr., 67, of Dunnellon, FL, passed away October 15, 2022, in Gainesville, FL. Dennis was born in Grove City, PA, on August 19, 1955, to George and Shirley (Gilbert) Roberts, Sr. Dennis proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an over the road...
Clifford Darline Fulford
On February 5th, 1933, Clifford Darline Fulford was born in Umatilla, FL to her parents Julius Dalton and Carrie Lee Fulford. She was born into a big family, she had serval brothers and sisters. At a young age, her family moved to the Ocala area. Her family was of farming origin. As a child, she spent many days after school in the fields with her mom, dad, and siblings. Her love for boiled peanuts started around this time, and she loved them her whole life.
City of Ocala, SunTran celebrating Mobility Week
The City of Ocala, along with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and partners across the state of Florida, are celebrating the sixth annual Mobility Week beginning on Friday, October 21 through Friday, October 28. Cities, counties, metropolitan/transportation planning organizations, transit agencies, and more will host events to encourage Floridians...
Anhingas On Duck Box On The Rainbow River
These anhingas were resting on a duck box along the Rainbow River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Ginny Shields for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Ocala Drive-In hosting free movie night to kick off Red Ribbon Week
The Ocala Drive-In will host a free movie night to kick off this year’s Red Ribbon Week. The free event will take place tonight, October 21, at the Ocala Drive-In, which is located at 4850 S Pine Avenue in Ocala. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the following PG-rated movies will be shown:
Ocala Wellness Community Garden hosting ‘Replant Day’ on October 22
The Ocala Wellness Community Garden will host its next Garden Replant Day on Saturday, October 22. The gardening event, which is free to attend, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Ocala Wellness Community Garden located at 2233 W Silver Springs Boulevard. During the event, participants will be planting fall seasonal seeds and tidying up the garden area.
Fort McCoy man accused of committing $118 theft at Dollar General
A 34-year-old Fort McCoy man was arrested after he was accused of stealing $118 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store in Marion County. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a deputy trainee responded to the Dollar General located at 12911 NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female employee who advised that she had observed Dustin Lee Heaberlin as he improperly scanned multiple items at a self-checkout kiosk.
Humane Society of Marion County provides construction update on new clinic
Construction is steadily progressing as the Humane Society of Marion County’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic takes shape. The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the upcoming expansion will offer adequate space for veterinary staff to provide a variety of services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries.
Resident says internet service in Marion County must be improved
I’ve seen yet another letter from a concerned citizen regarding internet options in Marion County. Florida received federal infrastructure funding for this very thing. With more people working from home and children being required to do more learning studies via the internet, this is an issue. DSL is a...
Steve Clarke
Steve Clarke passed away on Tuesday October 11, 2022, at The Ocala Regional Hospital, at the age of 49. Steve was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Steve considered himself separated from Jennifer Roberts. He is survived by his mother Crestina Vaught (Larry), father Peter Clarke, brother Sean Clarke (Stacy), uncle Del Torres (Mercy), aunt Annette Torrez, uncle Dan Clarke (Carol), cousins Manuel Torres, Chris Aragon, Matt Clarke, Erica Patrick and many other cousins. He also had many relatives from his Step-Dad Larry’s side of the family. Steve had many acquaintances but few true friends, significant other Leann Skiles, and friends that never gave up on him through thick and thin Hunter Sprague (Deb), Mary Clarke (Kasidy), Eric and some friends from Kansas City and Florida, I was not aware of, thank you all for being there for him. He was preceded death by his grand parents Anselmo & Cicilia Torres and William & Lillian Clarke, Uncle Manuel Torrez, Uncle Tom and niece Amanda Torres.
Ocala Arts Festival returns this weekend, road closures in effect through October 23
The 55th Annual Ocala Arts Festival is expected to draw thousands of visitors to downtown Ocala this weekend, and multiple road closures are already in effect. The festival, which is celebrating its 55th installment, will take place on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The event will feature artwork from over 150 artists, local performers, and a variety of food trucks.
September’s unemployment rate drops to 3.4% as region shows strong job gains
In September 2022, the unemployment rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region decreased slightly to 3.4%, which is down 0.2 percentage points over the month and 1.1 percentage points lower than the region’s rate from a year ago. Across the three-county region, the labor force in September was...
Forest High School placed on lockdown after gun found in bathroom
(Update from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office: Forest High School has been cleared and is now back to normal operations. Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.) Forest High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown on Friday morning after a firearm was located inside a restroom. According to...
Fort King National Historic Landmark to host screening of M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village
The Fort King National Historic Landmark will host an After Dark in the Park movie screening of The Village, a mystery thriller from director M. Night Shyamalan, on Friday, October 28. At 7 p.m. on Friday, visitors at the Fort King National Historic Landmark (3925 E Fort King Street) will...
Ocala Police Department offers safety tips for pedestrians, drivers
The Ocala Police Department has responded to over 30 crashes this year involving pedestrians, and four of those pedestrians died as a result of their injuries. “Pedestrians are some of the most vulnerable road users,” stated OPD in a social media post. “They are unprotected and can be easily injured or killed in a collision.”
Candy donations being accepted for Ocala’s Boo Bash Halloween event
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is currently in need of candy donations for its “Boo Bash” Halloween event that will be held later this month at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center. This family-friendly event will take place on Monday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. until...
Dunnellon resident discusses lack of internet service providers
As a resident of Rainbow Lakes Estates, all of the residents here, including myself, are frustrated and very disappointed with the lack of internet service providers. In today’s world, reliable internet is a necessity, not a luxury. With more and more homes being built in our development, along with the residents who have been here for years, there is an increased need for reliable internet.
