Victoria Ellen Murray (Vicky) age 67 of Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Vicky was born in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 31, 1955. She and her dearly departed husband Sam Murray immigrated to America in 1987 and began a new life in south Florida. After living in Miami for a half decade, they moved to the Florida Keys, where they spent the next twenty years together. While her two children were in school, she was a devoted stay-at-home mom. When they graduated and moved out, she worked as a retail sales manager at World Wide Sportsman in Islamorada. After the passing of her husband in 2013, she moved to Ocala, where she retired and has lived since. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandsons, and her friends. She also enjoyed gardening, building puzzles, and knitting and crocheting.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO