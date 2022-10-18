Read full article on original website
State awards $20 million to coastal communities for storm damage repairs
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) is awarding nearly $20.1 million in grants to eight communities in coastal North Carolina for projects related to storm damage. The awards from the Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund support beach nourishment, dune restoration, and other remediation projects.
In-person early voting begins Thursday for 2022 General Election
North Carolina’s in-person early voting period begins Thursday, October 20, and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 5. In 2022, 359 early voting sites will be open across the state, up 17% from 307 sites during the 2018 midterm election. In-person early voting, also known as “one-stop early voting,”...
