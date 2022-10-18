ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blank tropical canvas into next week

The Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to wind down as the tropics transition to a wintertime pattern. The tropical belt is overrun with hostile wind shear from the Gulf of Mexico through the Caribbean and into the deep Atlantic, with the southern branch of the jet stream settling in for the season.
Areas we watch for late season development

During the shoulders of the hurricane season, when activity is ratcheting up or ramping down, it’s helpful to know what areas of the Atlantic to look to for possible development. Examining formation points tells us a lot not only about where to keep watch but also what to watch...

