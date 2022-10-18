ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Heavy traffic on I-664 crossing MMMBT in both directions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The north and south lanes of Interstate-664 in the area of the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) are seeing major traffic backups Wednesday afternoon. Drivers coming from Newport News should expect a backup of 1.5 miles, while those coming from Suffolk will see a backup...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Tire business catches fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head Board approves development moratorium

Town and county officials at odds during public hearing. During its Oct. 19 meeting, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to adopt a 150-day moratorium that temporarily halts development in the C-2 General Commercial district and within the Historic Character Area between U.S. 158 and N.C. 12 from Hollowell Street to Danube Street. Single-family and duplex homes are exempt from the moratorium.
NAGS HEAD, NC
coastalreview.org

State seeks input on Albemarle region resilience projects

A workshop is set for residents in the Albemarle Council of Governments, which serves Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties, to share ideas and strategies on resilience during an in-person meeting in November. The Albemarle Regional Resilience Portfolio Project In-Person Public Workshop is from...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
travelawaits.com

The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in crash on N Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was killed and another driver was seriously hurt after a crash Monday afternoon on N. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake. Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski says it happened around 12:14 p.m. A truck heading south near the intersection of N. Battlefield Blvd. and Gainsborough Square crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a full-size SUV almost head-on.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy