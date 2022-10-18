Read full article on original website
Bonner Bridge Pier on the Outer Banks to close next week for paving project
A paving project will close the Bonner Bridge Pier and its access road next week between Monday and Thursday.
Hampton Public Works proposes stricter consequences for trash collection violations
HAMPTON, Va. — Melted trash cans, barbecue grills sitting in cans and large tree trunks sitting on the side of the road are what some residents expect city crews to pick-up. “People put diapers in their recycling," said Robin McCormick, a city spokesperson. "That costs a lot of...
Heavy traffic on I-664 crossing MMMBT in both directions
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The north and south lanes of Interstate-664 in the area of the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) are seeing major traffic backups Wednesday afternoon. Drivers coming from Newport News should expect a backup of 1.5 miles, while those coming from Suffolk will see a backup...
obxtoday.com
VIDEO: ‘Microbrewing in the Land of Beginnings’ showcases the craft brewing industry in Dare County
Current TV, in partnership with Dare County, has released a new video as part of its Destination Dare series titled, “Microbrewing in the Land of Beginnings,” that showcases the unique craft breweries that exist throughout Dare County. Officially known as the “Land of Beginnings,” Dare County has become...
WAVY News 10
Tire business catches fire in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk becomes fifth Dare County community to complete beach nourishment
In Dare County’s year of beach nourishment, another project has been completed. The Town of Kitty Hawk has announced that on Monday, Oct. 17, Weeks Marine finished the beach nourishment project there. Kitty Hawk now becomes the fifth Dare County community to have completed beach nourishment since the summer,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head Board approves development moratorium
Town and county officials at odds during public hearing. During its Oct. 19 meeting, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to adopt a 150-day moratorium that temporarily halts development in the C-2 General Commercial district and within the Historic Character Area between U.S. 158 and N.C. 12 from Hollowell Street to Danube Street. Single-family and duplex homes are exempt from the moratorium.
Here's what to do if an emergency vehicle is behind you with lights and siren
Every year, Virginia Beach EMS receives 55,000 to 56,000 calls for help. When a call comes in, time is of the essence, but EMS personnel often face obstacles when trying to respond.
VB city council votes to delay school design build
Virginia Beach city council members are split over a delay for three of its aging schools.
coastalreview.org
State seeks input on Albemarle region resilience projects
A workshop is set for residents in the Albemarle Council of Governments, which serves Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties, to share ideas and strategies on resilience during an in-person meeting in November. The Albemarle Regional Resilience Portfolio Project In-Person Public Workshop is from...
travelawaits.com
The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
Amazon opens 3.8 million square foot robotic fulfillment facility in Suffolk
Some new robots have arrived in Hampton Roads all thanks to Amazon. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited Suffolk for the grand opening of Amazon's newest robotics fulfillment center.
2 new nonstop routes to Florida debut at Newport News airport
Avelo offers two nonstop routes to Florida, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, with introductory fares starting as low as $49.
Virginia Beach business struggling with high number of no-show job applicants
As we approach the holidays, some Virinia Beach businesses are reporting greater-than-ever struggles with finding workers.
3 displaced after house fire on Blythewood Lane in Suffolk
According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the call just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Blythewood Lane.
WAVY News 10
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in crash on N Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was killed and another driver was seriously hurt after a crash Monday afternoon on N. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake. Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski says it happened around 12:14 p.m. A truck heading south near the intersection of N. Battlefield Blvd. and Gainsborough Square crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a full-size SUV almost head-on.
TikTok challenge blamed for hundreds of stolen Kias, Hyundais in Hampton Roads
Thefts of Kia and Hyundais have been well-reported at 10 On Your Side. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 10, there were 51 Hyundais and Kias reported stolen to Norfolk police.
NC deputies respond to dispute; leave with an arrest, gummies, marijuana butter
A dispute in a community near the Outer Banks led to an arrest and the seizure of marijuana products.
2 missing children from Hampton safely located in North Dakota
Hampton police confirmed Tuesday morning that the missing children, ages 1 and 2, were found and are safe.
How North Carolina’s Outer Banks are shoring up against climate change (Part 2)
In Dare County, North Carolina – home to the state’s iconic Outer Banks beaches – close to a dozen houses are now uninhabitable. To fortify the coastline, they’re replenishing beaches with sand dredged from the ocean. The expensive project is buying time, experts tell NBC News’ Anne Thompson, but they say it’s not a solution.Oct. 17, 2022.
