The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
England player John Stones is 'expecting a second child' with his beautician girlfriend Olivia Naylor - after three years of dating
John Stones is reportedly set to become a dad for the second time as his girlfriend Olivia Naylor is thought to be expecting. The England footballer, 28, already shares a daughter with ex-girlfriend Millie Savage, while Olivia is mum to a son, three. It comes after three years of dating...
Lenny Kravitz poured mystery shots for the cast of Shotgun Wedding
Lenny Kravitz drank shots of sotol with the cast of 'Shotgun Wedding.'. The 58-year-old rock legend stars alongside the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in the upcoming action movie received a "secret bottle" during the shoot in the Dominican Republic, which he shared amongst the cast and crew.
George Clooney was 'terrified' to become a father to twins at 56
George Clooney was "terrified" to become a father to twins at the age of 56. The 61-year-old actor married human rights lawyer Amal, 44, in 2014 and welcomed twins Ella and Alexander two years later but admitted that he was shocked to learn that two babies were on the way after initially only expecting one.
Kaitlyn Bristowe hopes to be a mom after freezing her eggs
Kaitlyn Bristowe is hoping to become a mom after freezing her eggs. The 37-year-old reality star is currently engaged to author Jason Tartick, 33, and is curious to know how much she can love a child given how much she adores her rescue dogs. She said: "I fear the love...
Vanessa Hudgens to star in Eli Roth's Halloween VR experience
Vanessa Hudgens is starring in a new virtual-reality experience from horror director Eli Roth. The 33-year-old actress will welcome viewers into the "ultimate haunted house" in 'Eli Roth's Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat' in a new exclusive for Meta. The project comes from Roth's Crypt TV banner and takes fans on a...
