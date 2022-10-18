ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFF

Two pounds of meth seized in Madison arrest

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department SWAT Team members arrested and charged a 41-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the Madison Police Department, Christopher Jefferson was charged with possession and distribution of controlled substances and firearms related offenses. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest.
MADISON, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 21

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 21, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $335. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center N.W; general merchandise; $1,238. October 19. theft of property-4th degree; Chevron;...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Decatur pair arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Decatur as a result of an illegal drug sales investigation. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unite launched the investigation into Johnathan Lorenza, 39, of Hartselle at the beginning of October. On Tuesday, investigators spotted Lorenza driving...
DECATUR, AL
On Target News

Drug Bust in Estill Springs

On October 19th two Estill Springs Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy 41-A and resulted in narcotics being recovered. As well as some drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Tommy Hall and Steven Nash that follow:. Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
themadisonrecord.com

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office cautioning people against scam

ATHENS — Michelle Williamson, spokeswoman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday that the office and federal officials are investigating a scam in which the scammer attempts to obtain funds from a victim via PayPal or other forms of wire transfer. In the case reported, the scammer...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

3 people arrested in Lauderdale County on drug-related charges

District Court handles criminal misdemeanor offenses and civil matters. Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-less facility. The Von Braun Center announced on Friday that it will be a cash-less facility starting Oct. 28. Fayetteville Police Department facing lawsuit. Updated: 11 hours ago. Eady says his dog was killed maliciously by...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Lawrence County

AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAWRENCEBURG FOLLOWING A STABBING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED MONDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE 500 BLOCK OF CECIL STREET AT APPROXIMATELY 2 PM IN REFERENCE TO A REPORTED STABBING. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED TWO VICTIMS THAT HAD BEEN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES. PATROL OFFICERS SECURED THE CRIME SCENE AND THE VICTIMS RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION ON SCENE BY LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, THEN WERE TRANSPORTED TO REGIONAL TRAUMA CENTERS DUE TO THE NATURE OF THEIR INJURIES. DETECTIVES COLLECTED EVIDENCE WHICH IDENTIFIED A SUSPECT IN RELATION TO THIS CRIME. THE SUSPECT WAS LOCATED A SHORT TIME LATER. GERALD DOYLE (66) OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITHOUT INCIDENT. GERALD DOYLE IS SET TO APPEAR IN GENERAL SESSIONS COURT ON NOVEMBER 1ST, 2022. THIS CONTINUES TO BE AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION. AT THIS TIME, BOTH VICTIMS ARE IN STABLE CONDITION.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to Walmart took an ugly turn in the self-checkout line. According to Huntsville Police, a man wearing a mask man beat up the man in front of him in line who was sitting in a motorized shopping scooter. Apparently, the man in the mask...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Jimmy Spencer triple homicide trial heading into its fifth day

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial against a Birmingham man charged in the 2018 Guntersville triple murder heads into its fifth day on Friday. Spencer, 57, is charged in the deaths of Marie Martin, her great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018. He faces seven counts of capital murder in the case and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
AL.com

7-vehicle Huntsville I-565 crash injures five, 2 seriously

Huntsville police this morning investigated a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 565 eastbound near Exit 1. A police spokesperson said the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. All eastbound lanes of I-565 are currently being reopened. Drivers should still continue to expect some delays and use caution as the congestion in the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

