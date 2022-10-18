Read full article on original website
WAFF
Two pounds of meth seized in Madison arrest
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department SWAT Team members arrested and charged a 41-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the Madison Police Department, Christopher Jefferson was charged with possession and distribution of controlled substances and firearms related offenses. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest.
Alabama: Incarcerated woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
Police: Two pounds of methamphetamine found in Madison
Around two pounds of methamphetamine were found by Madison Police during a home search on Friday.
Law enforcement officials find 70 fentanyl pills, firearms in home search
Three people were arrested after police say multiple drugs and guns were found during a home search.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 21
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 21, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $335. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center N.W; general merchandise; $1,238. October 19. theft of property-4th degree; Chevron;...
Athens, Falkville men among 3 federally indicted on drug charges
Three Alabama men have been federally indicted on separate and unrelated gun and drug cases after court documents were recently unsealed, according to officials.
WAFF
Decatur pair arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Decatur as a result of an illegal drug sales investigation. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unite launched the investigation into Johnathan Lorenza, 39, of Hartselle at the beginning of October. On Tuesday, investigators spotted Lorenza driving...
Man arrested on drug, theft charges in Lawrence County
A man was arrested in Lawrence County on drug and theft charges after "multiple complaints" throughout October.
Athens man charged after another shot in the foot
A 23-year-old Athens man has been charged in a shooting that happened on Tuesday, according to police.
Apparent ‘reckless driver’ crashes into Somerville woods
One person was injured in a wreck that started off with a call for a reckless driver last week, but the situation wasn't what it seemed to be, according to authorities.
Drug Bust in Estill Springs
On October 19th two Estill Springs Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy 41-A and resulted in narcotics being recovered. As well as some drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Tommy Hall and Steven Nash that follow:. Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of...
themadisonrecord.com
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office cautioning people against scam
ATHENS — Michelle Williamson, spokeswoman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday that the office and federal officials are investigating a scam in which the scammer attempts to obtain funds from a victim via PayPal or other forms of wire transfer. In the case reported, the scammer...
WAFF
3 people arrested in Lauderdale County on drug-related charges
District Court handles criminal misdemeanor offenses and civil matters. Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-less facility. The Von Braun Center announced on Friday that it will be a cash-less facility starting Oct. 28. Fayetteville Police Department facing lawsuit. Updated: 11 hours ago. Eady says his dog was killed maliciously by...
radio7media.com
Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Lawrence County
AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAWRENCEBURG FOLLOWING A STABBING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED MONDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE 500 BLOCK OF CECIL STREET AT APPROXIMATELY 2 PM IN REFERENCE TO A REPORTED STABBING. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED TWO VICTIMS THAT HAD BEEN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES. PATROL OFFICERS SECURED THE CRIME SCENE AND THE VICTIMS RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION ON SCENE BY LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, THEN WERE TRANSPORTED TO REGIONAL TRAUMA CENTERS DUE TO THE NATURE OF THEIR INJURIES. DETECTIVES COLLECTED EVIDENCE WHICH IDENTIFIED A SUSPECT IN RELATION TO THIS CRIME. THE SUSPECT WAS LOCATED A SHORT TIME LATER. GERALD DOYLE (66) OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITHOUT INCIDENT. GERALD DOYLE IS SET TO APPEAR IN GENERAL SESSIONS COURT ON NOVEMBER 1ST, 2022. THIS CONTINUES TO BE AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION. AT THIS TIME, BOTH VICTIMS ARE IN STABLE CONDITION.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to Walmart took an ugly turn in the self-checkout line. According to Huntsville Police, a man wearing a mask man beat up the man in front of him in line who was sitting in a motorized shopping scooter. Apparently, the man in the mask...
Colbert County woman convicted in husband’s death denied parole
A Tuscumbia woman convicted of killing her husband in 2010 will not be granted early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles .
wdhn.com
Jimmy Spencer triple homicide trial heading into its fifth day
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial against a Birmingham man charged in the 2018 Guntersville triple murder heads into its fifth day on Friday. Spencer, 57, is charged in the deaths of Marie Martin, her great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018. He faces seven counts of capital murder in the case and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Alabama: Second inmate dead at Limestone Correctional Facility this week
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate at the Limestone County Correctional Facility died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, October 16.
7-vehicle Huntsville I-565 crash injures five, 2 seriously
Huntsville police this morning investigated a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 565 eastbound near Exit 1. A police spokesperson said the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. All eastbound lanes of I-565 are currently being reopened. Drivers should still continue to expect some delays and use caution as the congestion in the...
WAFF
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his...
