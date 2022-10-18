ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus Springs, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Convicted felon pulled over during shooting investigation and arrested for gun possession

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Zacchaeus Scarborough, 22, was arrested early this morning after deputies pulled him over because they believed he had been involved in a shooting; a loaded firearm was found in the car, and he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Drug seller who only sold to ‘friends’ jailed on probation violations

A woman nabbed earlier this year with an alleged drug-dealing ledger has been jailed on multiple probation violation warrants. Kimberly Sue Varnum, 42, who formerly lived in Weirsdale and now lists an address in The Villages, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on multiple probation violations out of Lake County.
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
LEESBURG, FL
98online.com

Resident of The Villages jailed on hate crime after alleged shopping cart attack

(Villages-news) A resident of The Villages was jailed on a hate crime after an alleged shopping cart attack at a grocery store. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: GPD officer gives Narcan to fellow officer exposed to drugs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is releasing additional information about an incident where two officers were given medical treatment for apparent drug exposure. Officers say in August, two officers were exposed to a white powdery substance, initially thought to be fentanyl, while arresting someone accused of stealing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Ocala woman pleads not guilty to upgraded murder charge; faces death penalty

Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera appeared before a new judge to enter a plea of not guilty to an upgraded murder charge for her ex-boyfriend’s alleged shooting death. Johnson-Cabrera announced her latest pleading of innocence Thursday, Oct. 20, before Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard during a status hearing on her felony case.
OCALA, FL
fox13news.com

Drug dealer arrested in Citrus County man's fentanyl overdose death

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - A Beverly Hills drug dealer was arrested in the overdose death of 53-year-old Inverness man, according to Citrus County deputies. John Dylan Gromling, 30, was arrested for first-degree felony murder, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said he's accused of distributing fentanyl to Bruce William Payne, 53, who was found dead in his Inverness home back on August 15.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to spend another month in jail after DUI arrest in Mercedes

A 75-year-old Villager will be spending at least another month in jail after a drunk driving arrest in her Mercedes. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, is due back in Sumter County Court on Nov. 17. She continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living

A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages

A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man arrested for murdering another inmate at county jail

Editor's Note: This story was clarified to state Gerald Raymond Dietrich Jr. was hospitalized Sept. 8, pronounced brain dead Sept. 9, and taken off life support Sept. 10. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested an Inverness man for allegedly murdering another inmate at the county jail.
INVERNESS, FL

