Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
Related
A juvenile suspect is in custody after a shooting leaves 5 dead, at least 2 wounded in Raleigh, North Carolina, police say
A 15-year-old suspect is in custody after five people were killed and at least two others wounded in a mass shooting Thursday in Raleigh that North Carolina's governor called a "moment of unspeakable agony."
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USA
Joe Biden, the vice president of the United States, expressed his sorrow at the recent shootings in Raleigh, North Carolina, which left five people dead and two more injured, on Friday.
Ohio 'Incel' admits he plotted mass shooting targeting women at Ohio State University
Officials said Tres Genco, 22, wrote a memoir in which he said he would “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge" at Ohio State.
Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooting
The gunman believed to have killed five people in North Carolina in America's latest mass shooting is a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition after being shot by police, officials said Friday. The North Carolina shooting occurred after a jury earlier in the day rejected the death penalty and backed life imprisonment for Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother slams Colorado police over handling of Chloe Campbell disappearance
The half-brother of JonBenét Ramsey — a six-year-old girl who was murdered in 1996 and whose killer was never caught — has crticised the Boulder, Colorado, police department for its handling of the disappearance of Chloe Campbell.John Ramsey lashed out at the department on Twitter. "Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD," he wrote, linking to an article about an 18-year-old cold case the DPD solved. Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD. #jonbenetramseyhttps://t.co/yvayFj6XzY— John Andrew Ramsey (@JRamsey_Truth) October 6, 2022 Mr Ramsey also told The Daily...
A 14-Year-Old Was Killed And Four Teens Were Injured In A Shooting After A High School Football Match
Police said at least two shooters "ambushed" the team, but no arrests have been made.
The gunman who killed 2 Connecticut officers and wounded another fired over 80 shots, report says
A man who authorities say lured officers to a deadly attack fired over 80 rounds at police before he was killed by a wounded officer, the Connecticut inspector general's office said.
America’s Most Dangerous States
The FBI recently released its annual Uniform Crime Report, and according to the latest data, there were 334 violent crimes reported for every 100,000 people nationwide in 2021. Violent crime is a broad category that consists of four types of the most serious offenses: robbery, rape, aggravated assault, and homicide. Historically, the UCR has provided […]
Missing Princeton student: New photos emerge of university police searching for undergrad last seen 6 days ago
Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has been missing since around 3 a.m. Friday, when she was spotted in the area of the Scully Hall dormitory on Princeton University’s campus, police said.
Why the brother of Parkland school shooting victim Carmen Schentrup is against the death penalty for her killer
With the conclusion of his death penalty trial looming, families of the Parkland school shooter's victims will soon learn whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison or be sentenced to death, an outcome many have indicated they prefer.
Black Woman Who Escaped Captivity Says Other Victims 'Didn't Make It'
A Black woman who recently escaped a Missouri basement where she was sexually assaulted and held captive says other victims 'didn't make it' after cops called community concerns of a serial killer 'unfounded.'
Heartbroken father of Connecticut cop killed in ambush calls him a 'true American patriot'
The father of a Connecticut cop shot to death after responding to a fake 911 call has said his son was a 'patriot' and an 'all-American' who dreamed of being a police officer. Alex Hamzy, 34, was killed alongside fellow police officer Dustin DeMonte, 35, when the two responded to a fake domestic violence call that was actually a trap set to kill cops by brothers Nicholas and Nathan Brutcher.
Raleigh shooting: What we know about 15-year-old suspect Austin Thompson and five victims killed
A mass shooting in Raleigh left at least five people dead and three more injured, including the alleged teenage gunman. The suspect in the 13 October shooting was identified as 15-year-old Austin Thompson in a statement by his parents, but has not yet been officially named by police due to his age. He was arrested and hospitalised with “life-threatening” injuries on the night of the attack after a four-hour manhunt in North Carolina’s capital city. The five victims killed were identified as Nicole Connors, 52; Susan Karnatz, 49; Mary Marshall, 35, Gabriel Torres, 29; and James Thompson, 16 -...
lootpress.com
Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ivan Lee Burton, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 3, 2022, Burton sold approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Parkersburg. Burton admitted to conspiring with others to complete numerous drug transactions in the Parkersburg area between April 2022 and September 2022. Burton further admitted to using other individuals to sell drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” during this time.
Parents of 15-year-old Raleigh shooting suspect say he gave no warning before killing brother and four others
The parents of the 15-year-old suspected gunman who killed five people and wounded two others in a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, have issued a statement saying they had no warning of the violence he committed. The statement marks the first official identification of Austin Thomas as the suspect in the 13 October shooting. Authorities have not publicly named him but his identity was previously confirmed by multiple local media outlets. The suspect was hospitalised with “life-threatening injuries” after allegedly carrying out a mass shooting, in which one of the victims was his 16-year-old brother, James Roger Thompson....
'I will see you soon,' Jean McGuire says in first statement since stabbing
BOSTON - Boston civil rights pioneer Jean McGuire issued her first statement Friday days after she was stabbed in Franklin Park, saying "I love you all and I will see you soon."McGuire, who is 91 years old, was stabbed in a seemingly random attack as she walked her dog in Franklin Park near her home in Roxbury Tuesday night. Her attacker escaped and there have been no arrests in the case.McGuire is the first Black woman on the Boston School Committee and a former director of the METCO desegregation program.She is still in the hospital, but is expected to make a full...
Ex-Capitol Police officer 'betrayed' oath by warning Jan. 6 rioter about Facebook posts, prosecutor says
WASHINGTON — An ex-police officer "betrayed" his sworn oath by warning a fellow Donald Trump supporter who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to remove his Facebook content about the attack, a federal prosecutor told a jury Tuesday. Michael Riley, a former Capitol Police officer charged last year...
'Catatonic' Oklahoma Inmate Faces Execution Unless Supreme Court Intervenes
Benjamin Cole, 57, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary on October 20.
HBCU president ‘outraged’ by traffic stop that appeared to target Black students
The president of Shaw University, a historically Black university in North Carolina, said she is “outraged” by a recent traffic stop that she alleges targeted a bus full of the school’s students. The stop occurred on Oct. 5, when 18 of the university’s students and two staff...
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Comments / 4