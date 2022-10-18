ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Oakland Press

Female Lyft driver shot dead in Pontiac, suspect arrested

A female Lyft driver was found shot in the head in Pontiac early Friday morning and pronounced dead on arrival at an area hospital, officials said. The suspected shooter, a 19-year-old man from Pontiac, was arrested early Friday afternoon. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the victim, a...
PONTIAC, MI
WNEM

Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Dog reunited with family after being stolen in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As we head into the weekend, here's a feel-good story of a stolen puppy being reunited with its family!On Sept. 12, Detroit Police Detective Posey and officers Ford and Wilson went to the home where a stolen support poodle was allegedly being held, according to a Twitter post from the police department. The owner had reported the dog stolen on Sept. 4.The poodle was recovered and has since been reunited with its family.In the Twitter post, Detroit police said the recovery effort was made possible through a community member's tip and the work of 3rd Precinct detectives.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint police investigating fatal stabbing

FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Wednesday, Oct. 19. In a Friday, Oct. 21, news release, Flint police said they were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday following a report of a stabbing. Police said...
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Boy, 2, stabbed by grandmother, police say

DETROIT – A 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his grandmother early Thursday, Oct. 20, at an apartment in Detroit, police said. Detroit police officers were called to a residence at St. Antoine Garden apartments around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, WXYZ Detroit reports. They found a 2-year-old boy had been stabbed. His 56-year-old grandmother was arrested in connection with the stabbing.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Troy man held on $2 million bond after string of Oakland County bank robberies

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Troy man who police believe robbed four Oakland County banks is facing charges. Eddie Flint, 29, is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank at 2301 W Big Beaver in Troy on Sept. 20; a Chase Bank at 2155 W. Big Beaver in Troy on Sept. 24; a Huntington Bank at 4609 Crooks in Royal Oak, and a Vibe Credit Union at 3082 Coolidge in Berkley.
TROY, MI
