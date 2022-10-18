(CBS DETROIT) - As we head into the weekend, here's a feel-good story of a stolen puppy being reunited with its family!On Sept. 12, Detroit Police Detective Posey and officers Ford and Wilson went to the home where a stolen support poodle was allegedly being held, according to a Twitter post from the police department. The owner had reported the dog stolen on Sept. 4.The poodle was recovered and has since been reunited with its family.In the Twitter post, Detroit police said the recovery effort was made possible through a community member's tip and the work of 3rd Precinct detectives.

