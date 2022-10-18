Read full article on original website
Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94
A Southfield man is slated to appear in court in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother, Taya Land. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized homicide charges against the 20-year-old suspect.
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster disappearance: Police detail timeline after months of searching Macomb County landfill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said Friday that Zion Foster's body was not found after months of searching a Macomb County landfill. The decision was made last week to stop looking for the teen's body. Investigators had been searching for the 17-year-old's remains after her cousin said she died,...
Teen arrested in shooting death of Lyft driver in Pontiac
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's office, a 49-year-old woman from Eastpointe was found dead inside her car Friday morning with a gunshot wound at the back of her head.
The Oakland Press
Female Lyft driver shot dead in Pontiac, suspect arrested
A female Lyft driver was found shot in the head in Pontiac early Friday morning and pronounced dead on arrival at an area hospital, officials said. The suspected shooter, a 19-year-old man from Pontiac, was arrested early Friday afternoon. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the victim, a...
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four
A teenager accused of killing four fellow students is expected to plead guilty next week
WNEM
Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dog reunited with family after being stolen in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - As we head into the weekend, here's a feel-good story of a stolen puppy being reunited with its family!On Sept. 12, Detroit Police Detective Posey and officers Ford and Wilson went to the home where a stolen support poodle was allegedly being held, according to a Twitter post from the police department. The owner had reported the dog stolen on Sept. 4.The poodle was recovered and has since been reunited with its family.In the Twitter post, Detroit police said the recovery effort was made possible through a community member's tip and the work of 3rd Precinct detectives.
Eastpointe woman killed, shot in the back of the head while working as a Lyft driver
The Oakland County Sherriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a woman who was driving for Lyft in Pontiac, early Friday.
Man charged in death of teen who was found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
Last week, 17-year-old Taya Land was found shot in the head and dumped on I-94 in Saint Clair Shores. All week, her family has been desperately working to figure out who did this and why.
Flint police investigating fatal stabbing
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Wednesday, Oct. 19. In a Friday, Oct. 21, news release, Flint police said they were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday following a report of a stabbing. Police said...
Boy, 2, stabbed by grandmother, police say
DETROIT – A 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his grandmother early Thursday, Oct. 20, at an apartment in Detroit, police said. Detroit police officers were called to a residence at St. Antoine Garden apartments around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, WXYZ Detroit reports. They found a 2-year-old boy had been stabbed. His 56-year-old grandmother was arrested in connection with the stabbing.
Suspect in death of 17-year-old found dead on I-94 to be arraigned Friday
A 20-year-old man from Southfield is expected to be arraigned Friday in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Taya Land. According to WXYZ-Detroit, the suspect is facing two charges in connection with Land’s death but specific charges have not been announced. Land’s body was discovered around 7:45 a.m....
Man pleads guilty in shooting deaths of Michigan father, son
SOUTH LYON, MI – A 21-year-old Detroit man pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the slayings of a Michigan father and son just days before his trial was to start in Oakland County, The Associated Press reports. Fadi Zeineh pleaded guilty Thursday, Oct. 20, to second-degree murder in the...
fox2detroit.com
Troy man held on $2 million bond after string of Oakland County bank robberies
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Troy man who police believe robbed four Oakland County banks is facing charges. Eddie Flint, 29, is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank at 2301 W Big Beaver in Troy on Sept. 20; a Chase Bank at 2155 W. Big Beaver in Troy on Sept. 24; a Huntington Bank at 4609 Crooks in Royal Oak, and a Vibe Credit Union at 3082 Coolidge in Berkley.
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after teen shot, dumped on side of I-94
A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
Coworkers of slain Flint Family Dollar security guard recall fatal shooting
FLINT, MI – Bianca Davis was a cashier at the Flint Family Dollar when a young man walked up to her and asked, “where the man was that got into it with a woman.”. She said she didn’t know what he was talking about, and the man walked off. A little while later, another man entered the store and began yelling about a man who hit his wife.
fox2detroit.com
Charges authorized against Southfield man after teen found dead on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor authorized charges Thursday against a Southfield man after a teen girl was found shot to death on I-94 last week. Police said the 20-year-old suspect will be arraigned on two charges Friday. He has not been identified by police.
Police identify woman killed in Lapeer County crash
LAPEER COUNTY, MI – Police identified Andrea Montgomery, 54, of Lapeer, as the victim of a fatal crash involving a semi-tractor trailer. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at M-24 and Sawdust Corners Road in Lapeer County’s Mayfield Township, sheriff’s deputies said. Montgomery was...
Suspect in custody in connection with shooting death of Detroit teen found on I-94 in Macomb County
Two people are in custody in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit girl whose body was found along I-94 last Friday in St. Clair Shores.
