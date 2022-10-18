ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Wayne Pivac: Wales could have more than one captain for Autumn Nations Series

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12P8Ar_0ida77Ws00

Wayne Pivac says Wales could have more than one captain during the Autumn Nations Series after losing Dan Biggar in an injury hammer blow.

Northampton fly-half Biggar, who skippered Wales throughout last season’s Six Nations and to his country’s first victory over the Springboks in South Africa three months ago, is sidelined because of a knee injury.

He will miss November Tests against New Zealand, Argentina and Georgia in Wales’ final autumn programme before the World Cup next year.

And Biggar is unavailable for Wales’ closing autumn appointment with Australia on November 26 as that game falls outside World Rugby’s Test window, when Gallagher Premiership clubs do not release their players for fixtures other than England’s.

No captaincy replacement has yet been announced, although Biggar’s fellow British and Irish Lion Adam Beard would be a clear favourite. Other options include three more Lions in Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric.

“We hadn’t planned on changing the captain, but obviously with Dan’s injury that is something we will look at in the coming days,” Pivac said.

“With Dan, we would expect him to be playing by the end of the autumn series, but of course the last game is against Australia, so that rules him out.

“We haven’t selected him on that basis, but we don’t expect him to be out too long.

“There will be a captain for the series, but four Test matches is a big ask these days for anyone to start in all four. So there might be more than one, but we will have a captain and vice-captain.

“Dan offers a lot, not just on the park, but off it as well. Anyone who has played 100 Test matches does that.

“He is a big loss, but Gareth (Anscombe) was his understudy on the summer tour, if you like. He played very well in that second Test, the famous victory there (against South Africa).”

Biggar apart, players unavailable through injury also include full-back Liam Williams and prop Wyn Jones, in addition to back-row forwards Josh Navidi and Taine Basham.

Pivac’s squad features five uncapped players – Rio Dyer, Joe Hawkins, Sam Costelow, Dane Blacker and Josh MacLeod – and a recall for full-back Leigh Halfpenny , who has not played Test rugby since he suffered a serious knee injury 15 months ago.

But there is no place for British and Irish Lions scrum-half Gareth Davies, with Blacker joining Kieran Hardy and Tomos Williams as the number nines, prop Rhys Carre or flanker Ross Moriarty.

Pivac added: “Rhys went to South Africa and was given a brief coming back on what we expected in terms of general conditioning and getting in the right shape to play international rugby.

“He has fallen short of that. He has got a lot of hard work to do with his club. He has had big moments, which is clear for everyone to see. But in Test rugby, it’s about 60 minutes or 20 minutes of intense rugby.

“The levels of conditioning you have to get to in order to survive in our camps, he hasn’t quite reached.

“In terms of Ross, it was a tough conversation because he has just come back from injury.

“We know he is good. His target is the Six Nations. We’ve asked him to work on a couple of things in his game which he will go away and work hard on.”

Wales open their autumn programme against the All Blacks in Cardiff on November 5.

They have not beaten New Zealand since 1953, and while the tourists won this year’s Rugby Championship, they lost two of their first three games, including a home defeat against Argentina.

“I am really looking forward to it,” Pivac said. “I know the players are looking forward to it, and it is an opportunity to create history.

“We were hell-bent on doing that in South Africa, and we would love to create some history in that (New Zealand) match.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England fast bowler Mark Wood keen to ‘get quicker and quicker’

Mark Wood believes he can bowl faster than his record-breaking performance in England’s victory over Afghanistan but is sceptical of breaching the 100mph barrier.Wood took two for 23 and touched a breakneck 96mph at one point on a bouncy Perth surface, with his average of 92.6mph the quickest four-over bowling performance in T20 World Cup history.His slowest delivery was clocked at 88mph in a whirlwind display as England started their campaign with a five-wicket win and the 32-year-old suggested he can be even more rapid as the tournament progresses.But the notion of joining Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar and Australia duo Brett...
The Independent

Thunderstorm warning with possible flooding in place until Monday

Heavy rain for much of the south could lead to flooding, leaving businesses and homes at risk of damage, forecasters have warned.A yellow warning has been put in place for thunder for much of England and parts of Wales right through until 5am on Monday.A warning on the Met Office’s website states: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”It's almost in a sort of triangular shape. So it goes from East Yorkshire roughly down to the Cardiff area, East Devon, to...
The Independent

The Independent

891K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy