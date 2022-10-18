ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Olivia Wilde explains why she’s ‘motivated’ to fight through the ‘hellfire of misogyny’ in Hollywood

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfhAh_0ida70Ln00

Olivia Wilde has spoken out about her career and why she is “motivated” to fight through the “hellfire of misogyny” that exists in Hollywood .

The 38-year-old director addressed some of the sexism she’s experienced throughout her career and the drama surrounding her new film, Don’t Worry Darling , while speaking at Elle ’s Women in Hollywood Event on Monday. Her comments come weeks after she spoke out about the film’s cast, denying rumours about her feud with co-star Florence Pugh and shutting down assumptions that Harry Styles had spit on Chris Pine .

During her speech, Wilde noted how different events, such as the one hosted by Elle that night, are “crucial”, as they are opportunities for women to come together.

“They’re extremely impactful,” she explained. “They offer us a chance to look into each other’s eyes and say, ‘Keep going.’ Because, let’s face it, it’s not always easy to keep going.”

The Booksmart director went on to share how difficult it’s been for her to work in Hollywood, given all the sexism towards women.

“In fact, sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say, ‘Good night, good luck, I’d rather eat glass for a living,’” she continued.

Wilde also noted that she won’t let that misogyny allow her to “give up” on her career, which is a type of “encouragement” that she recently received “from other women in this business”.

She emphasised the importance of women in her field fighting together as “allies,” explaining: “Relying on each other not to fall back and stop advancing because we are up against a seriously massive force of opposition that has, for centuries, tried to rein us in. If one of us steps back, we all step back.”

Wildes said she won’t be abiding by the “self-serving rules” of the patriarchy, a lesson she wants to pass down to her children, Otis, eight, and Daisy, six, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

“No matter how much the patriarchy relies on us to cut each other down in order to weaken our collective power, we have to resist the urge to play by their self-serving rules,” she said. “Remind the world and specifically our daughters that we aren’t so easily manipulated.”

Wilde concluded her speech by poking fun at some of the widespread online drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling and how it affected her.

“Let’s face it: You are not a woman in Hollywood until you’ve begged to be placed into a medically induced coma until your press tour is finished,” she joked. “Until then, you are just a woman residing in or around the Hollywood area.”

This isn’t Wilde’s first time addressing the behind-the-scenes rumours that have sparked about her film. During an interview with Elle magazine published last week, she continued to deny her feud with Pugh, encouraging viewers to focus on the “big questions” that are being asked in Don’t Worry Darling instead of the reports about its press tour.

“Having been a known figure for a while… makes me well-equipped to have a Teflon exterior. But it also means that you’re under a different kind of microscope,” she explained. “It’s brought my attention to the media and how it pits women against one another. It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact.”

Prior to the Elle event, Wilde and her ex made headlines this week after their former nanny did an interview about their breakup. On Monday, the actor and the Ted Lasso star issued a joint statement alleging that the former nanny had been on an “ 18 month long campaign ” of harassment.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Tyler Perry Opens Up After Break-Up About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Staying At His Home, And What It Taught Him About Love

Things are looking up for Tyler Perry’s film career as his Netflix movie A Jazzman’s Blues will be coming out this weekend after 27 years in the making. But sadly, this filmmaker went through an unfortunate breakup with his girlfriend a couple of years ago. After reflecting on the time he had Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stay in his home during a rough time in their lives, they reminded him what true love really is.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Meghan Markle addresses criticisms from New York Magazine interview

Meghan Markle has addressed criticisms she received after her interview with New York Magazine went viral in August. During the interview with the magazine’s pop culture offshoot The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that a South African actor had told her that people “rejoiced in the streets” of the nation over her marriage to the Duke of Sussex, a quote which swiftly saw backlash.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Sophie Turner subtly responds to claim Sansa Stark was one of Game of Thrones’s ‘most cruel villains’

Sophie Turner has offered a subtle response on social media after her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark was caught up in a viral online debate.The discussion was ignited by a tweet from Game of Thrones fan @daenartist, who wrote on Twitter: “One thing I love about the GoT show universe is it’s portrayals of the most heartless and cruel villains. No other show or movie makes you as invested in watching their downfall, it almost feels personal.”Attached to the message were photos of four characters: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and Sansa Stark from the...
The Independent

‘If you knew my story you’d be horrified’: Stormzy explains cryptic lyric to Louis Theroux

Stormzy has opened up to Louis Theroux for his BBC series Louis Theroux Interviews, marking his first in-depth interview in two years.In episode one of the six-part series, Theroux visits the British artist at his home, and also attends his sold-out gig in Glasgow.At one point, Theroux asks the 29-year-old about the meaning behind a lyric from his 2019 single “Crown”. In the song, Stormzy raps: “If you knew my story you’d be horrified.”“I’ve been stabbed a few times… to some people that’s going to be horrifying,” Stormzy tells Theroux, explaining what he was referring to.“You go on that...
The Independent

Geena Davis forgot about George Clooney after Brad Pitt’s Thelma & Louise audition

Geena Davis has discussed her memories of Brad Pitt’s audition forThelma & Louise, as well as the future A-listers he beat to land the part.The role of cowboy hitchhiker JD brought Pitt to mainstream attention in 1991, and is widely credited with having helped to launch the actor’s career.During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (21 October), Davis recalled that she had already been cast as Thelma when she took part in chemistry reads with the four different actors vying to play JD.“Each of them were very handsome,” said Davis. “They all had brown hair and...
The Independent

The Independent

889K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy