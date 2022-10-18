ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diogo Jota injury: Jurgen Klopp’s alternatives as Liverpool attack suffers another blow

By Karl Matchett
Liverpool could hardly have hoped for on-pitch matters to go any better at the weekend, given the contrasting form they and opponents Manchester City went into Sunday’s big game with.

The Reds emerged triumphant with a 1-0 win , though the aftermath was as notable for accusations and ill-feeling as it was for talk about an action-packed game with a surprise outcome, following Mohamed Salah ’s winner.

However, the single downside for the home team came right at the end of the match and, as it transpires, it’s a big one. Diogo Jota went down hurt shortly before the final whistle and Jurgen Klopp has now confirmed that a “serious” calf injury will keep him out for “months”, including missing the 2022 World Cup with Portugal.

Since the recent tactical switch to a 4-4-2, Jota has looked the natural go-to for the left-sided role, following another injury to usual first-choice on that flank, Luis Diaz .

With both players now out until at least the end of the calendar year, Klopp must look to his squad for players to fill in - with three in particular looking to have a chance to stake their claim in the coming weeks.

The first and most obvious pick is a new arrival who has already been on the fringes of the team, in Fabio Carvalho. His most frequent minutes have come on the left of a front three, while he also played a more central role for Fulham last term.

A creative, in-from-out left-sided role in an attack-minded 4-4-2 should suit him nearly perfectly, where he’ll offer similar ball-carrying and drive to Jota, with a better range and timing of creative passes infield.

As a 20-year-old in his first campaign in the top flight he does not, of course, have quite the guile of movement, the defensive tenacity or the back catalogue of goalscoring touches in big games that Jota does - even if that knack of finding the net had deserted the more senior Portuguese attacker over the past few months due to injuries and rotation.

Carvalho has been heralded as a player of enormous promise by Klopp, who started him as a No8 in the Merseyside derby, while the youngster has already scored twice in the Premier League this term including a last-ditch winner over Newcastle.

He’s sure to be first in line now a gap in the team has opened up, but he’s yet to play more than a half of action at once domestically.

On the comeback trail to full fitness and a more established name is Curtis Jones.

He has been on the bench twice this term but his only on-pitch action was one minute as sub in the Community Shield, with a “stress reaction” affecting a bone around his tibia for much of the campaign so far.

While not actually injured now, the club’s medical staff are being cautious over his workload and return and he missed training again on Monday, meaning an imminent appearance on the starting XI team sheet isn’t likely - but in the coming weeks he should be able to play a greater part, assuming no further setbacks.

Jones would be hoping to reach the 100-appearance mark for the Reds this season in normal circumstances, with his Wembley cameo being his 75th senior game, but it has been two years of stop-start action now due to a series of frustrating issues including Covid, a freak eye injury, concussion and now this latest problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykVn8_0ida6uI500

He has at times been one of Klopp’s favoured personnel when fit and available, excellent in possession at avoiding pressure, reliable in distribution and with an inventive streak in his game which was at times hindered by playing a controlling role in the centre of a 4-3-3.

Freed up somewhat in a more adventurous, raiding role from the left - much more similar to some of his youth team days in fact - an extra element of Jones’ game could be on show, while he has also displayed his ability to hit the target from that channel of the pitch too.

Fitness and form may take a while to come by, but with eight games still to play before the World Cup break, there will be chances to show his abilities.

Much of the last section also applies to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is also now back in training.

He’s not in Liverpool’s European squad, and Klopp says he still needs time to reach full fitness, but he’s not going to play centrally in a two-man midfield. The flanks, however, are essentially his old role at Arsenal - both sides, holding width and ball-carrying, able to link play quickly and a potential goal threat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0N3d_0ida6uI500

All that suggests he gets anywhere near peak fitness in time though, which has constantly been the 29-year-old’s problem since his big knee injury.

Klopp’s squad is still deep enough to cope with the injury absences, but levels of quality and consistency will be the bigger concern.

Add in the possibilities of Harvey Elliott swapping flanks, Kostas Tsimikas playing ahead of Andy Robertson or even Darwin Nunez filtering to the flank and Klopp has further in-game options to change according to scoreline and need.

It’s not likely that any single individual will be able at this point to produce several significant showings week after week for reasons ranging from decision-making to lacking sharpness - certainly not in the manner of a Diaz or Jota. But, perhaps between them, they can cover the gap in the team to an extent that the other match-winners can still thrive, as the Reds seek to get their season back on track.

