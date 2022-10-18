ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu said she was asked to host Love Island but turned it down

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2qKH_0ida6lam00

Love Island winner Ekin-Su CülcüloÄŸlu has claimed she was offered the role of Love Island host, but turned it down.

Maya Jama will host the next season of the hit ITV dating show, after Laura Whitmore announced she was stepping down after two years in the role.

“I did get offered,” CülcüloÄŸlu said in an interview with PopSugar . “I would’ve loved to do it, but I can’t at the minute because of how busy I am. And I said I’m not ready for it.”

The 28-year-old – who won the 2022 series alongside partner Davide Sanclimenti – said she felt she lacked the necessary experience and would want “proper training” before she took the role on.

“I’ve done presenting before, but not to the level of Laura,” she said.

Whitmore hosted Love Island for three seasons and announced her exit from the series 22 August, citing format and scheduling issues as the reason for her departure.

In a statement, she said: “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands,” she added.

Jama, who has previously hosted ITV’s Don’t Hate the Playaz and BBC’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star , will host when the show returns in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvFyd_0ida6lam00

In a statement, Jama said: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

On Jama, CülcüloÄŸlu said: “She’s funny, intelligent, smart, beautiful. ITV have made a good choice with picking her, I think.”

Love Island will return in 2023 and is available to watch on ITV Hub.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Tyler Perry Opens Up After Break-Up About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Staying At His Home, And What It Taught Him About Love

Things are looking up for Tyler Perry’s film career as his Netflix movie A Jazzman’s Blues will be coming out this weekend after 27 years in the making. But sadly, this filmmaker went through an unfortunate breakup with his girlfriend a couple of years ago. After reflecting on the time he had Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stay in his home during a rough time in their lives, they reminded him what true love really is.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Sophie Turner subtly responds to claim Sansa Stark was one of Game of Thrones’s ‘most cruel villains’

Sophie Turner has offered a subtle response on social media after her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark was caught up in a viral online debate.The discussion was ignited by a tweet from Game of Thrones fan @daenartist, who wrote on Twitter: “One thing I love about the GoT show universe is it’s portrayals of the most heartless and cruel villains. No other show or movie makes you as invested in watching their downfall, it almost feels personal.”Attached to the message were photos of four characters: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and Sansa Stark from the...
The Independent

Meghan Markle addresses criticisms from New York Magazine interview

Meghan Markle has addressed criticisms she received after her interview with New York Magazine went viral in August. During the interview with the magazine’s pop culture offshoot The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that a South African actor had told her that people “rejoiced in the streets” of the nation over her marriage to the Duke of Sussex, a quote which swiftly saw backlash.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘If you knew my story you’d be horrified’: Stormzy explains cryptic lyric to Louis Theroux

Stormzy has opened up to Louis Theroux for his BBC series Louis Theroux Interviews, marking his first in-depth interview in two years.In episode one of the six-part series, Theroux visits the British artist at his home, and also attends his sold-out gig in Glasgow.At one point, Theroux asks the 29-year-old about the meaning behind a lyric from his 2019 single “Crown”. In the song, Stormzy raps: “If you knew my story you’d be horrified.”“I’ve been stabbed a few times… to some people that’s going to be horrifying,” Stormzy tells Theroux, explaining what he was referring to.“You go on that...
The Independent

Taylor Swift news - latest: Midnights reaction and every easter egg in ‘Anti-Hero’ video explained

Taylor Swift has released her 10th album, Midnights, along with a new video and a surprise seven additional songs. Critics have so far shared positive reviews, with The Independent giving Midnights five stars. Critic Helen Brown called it Swift’s “darkest and most cryptic album yet”.Fans are also praising the record, and claiming that Swift temporarily crashed Spotify upon the release of the seven bonus tracks. Many are now poring over Swift’s lyrics for her usual Easter eggs and any references to her personal life. A few particuarly pointed lyrics in “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” – taken from the album’s 3am Edition – seem to allude to her previous relationship with John Mayor. The release of the music video for “Anti-Hero” – directed by Swift, herself – has certainly provided Swift fans with plenty of material.Some fans believe “Lavender Haze” references Swift’s current partner, the actor Joe Alwyn, and calls out speculation over their relationship status.
The Independent

The Independent

889K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy