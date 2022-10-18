Under a new format, the 2022 Georgia High School Association fastpitch softball playoffs got underway on Tuesday around the state. The traditional best-of-three series at the home of the higher seeds was scrapped by the GHSA coming into the 2022 campaign. The GHSA adopted the Regional format, used in college softball playoffs, where four teams will play a double-elimination bracket with the winner moving on to the finals in Columbus. Each of the eight GHSA classifications will conduct eight Regionals with the winners advancing.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO