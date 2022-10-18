Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in FoCo: First concert and fall market at Cumming City Center, plus haunted cemetery tourJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County celebrates the return of the Cumming Greek FestivalKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
Woodstock's Scarecrow Invasion Makes for a Perfect Afternoon Activity in the Historic DowntownDeanLandWoodstock, GA
accesswdun.com
FGN Week 10 Wrap: Region title games set for next week
A half-dozen teams put themselves in position to win region titles after a crucial night around the Northeast Georgia area. Gainesville and North Forsyth both took wins on Friday -- the Red Elephants holding off Shiloh 34-7 and the Raiders beating Habersham Central 24-14 -- to set up a showdown next week at City Park week for the Region 8-6A title.
accesswdun.com
Football: Indians rally to beat White Co., sets up 7-3A title showdown
CLEVELAND, Ga. — NOW Lumpkin County coach Heath Webb can finally talk about playing for the program’s first-ever region title. The first-year Indians coach dodged every question imaginable the last two weeks as they prepared to take on White County, a program that had won five straight and 12 of the last 14 meetings in the series.
accesswdun.com
Softball playoffs: No. 1 Buford stunned in 7A; Branch splits in 5A; White Co. 1 win from Columbus
BUFORD, Ga. — Class 7A No. 1-ranked Buford, following an undefeated regular season, was stunned on the opening day of the Georgia High School Association softball playoffs at the Buford Softball Complex on Thursday. The regional-hosting Lady Wolves (25-1) opened the tournament with a dominating 13-0 win over Norcross....
accesswdun.com
Football: Lanier rallies to beat Jackson County
BRASELTON, Ga. — Despite leading in the second half, Lanier rallied back to knock off Jackson County, 21-14, at Panther Stadium Friday night. The loss drops the Panthers (3-6, 2-3 Region 8-6A) out of the top four and lifts the Longhorns (4-5, 3-2 Region 8-6A) to the fourth spot in the Region 8-6A standings.
accesswdun.com
Volleyball playoffs: NoFo, Bluff, NHall, Union Co. all advance to Sweet 16
The 2022 Georgia High School Association volleyball playoffs continued on Wednesday around the state with Classes 6A, 4A, and 2A getting started with opening round matches. Four more Northeast Georgia-area teams -- North Forsyth, Cherokee Bluff, North Hall, and Union County -- advanced to the second round with wins. In...
accesswdun.com
Football: North Forsyth knocks off Habersham Central, 24-14
COAL MOUNTAIN, Ga. — North Forsyth completed its final test to stay in the hunt for the Region 8-6A title at home on Friday. They shook off 11 penalties for 71 yards to beat Habersham Central, 24-14, at Raider Valley to stay undefeated in region play. Gainesville also took care of business in Snellville to remain undefeated. The two have been on a collision course for all the marbles in Region 8-6A, and next Friday will play for the top spot at City Park in Gainesville.
accesswdun.com
Football: Dawson County outlasts Gilmer, 17-7
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Dawson County scored all 17 of their points in the third quarter and held on to beat Gilmer Friday, 17-7. The Tigers secured a home playoff game with the win and are assured of nothing less than the second seed in the 3A state playoffs. After...
accesswdun.com
Football: Region 7-3A's parity makes for a fun finish
Will there be a Region 7-3A title game in Dahlonega next week? Don't ask Lumpkin County's Heath Webb or Dawson County's Sid Maxwell. Webb and Maxwell aren't talking about anything but their Week 10 opponent. After all, both need a win this week to set up the often talked about...
accesswdun.com
Volleyball playoffs: Buford, Jefferson, White County all advance to 2nd round
The 2022 Georgia High School Association volleyball playoffs got underway on Tuesday around the state. And being at home was a key ingredient for several Northeast Georgia area teams. Area champions Buford, Jefferson, and White County all won handily at home on Tuesday. Defending Class 6A state champion Buford, who...
accesswdun.com
Softball playoffs: East Forsyth, Union Co. move one win from Columbus; others on brink of elimination
Under a new format, the 2022 Georgia High School Association fastpitch softball playoffs got underway on Tuesday around the state. The traditional best-of-three series at the home of the higher seeds was scrapped by the GHSA coming into the 2022 campaign. The GHSA adopted the Regional format, used in college softball playoffs, where four teams will play a double-elimination bracket with the winner moving on to the finals in Columbus. Each of the eight GHSA classifications will conduct eight Regionals with the winners advancing.
accesswdun.com
Football: Rabun Co. routs Athens Christian
TIGER, Ga. — Rabun County scored on eight of 11 possessions and cruised to a 52-7 win over Athens Christian on Friday in Region 8-A Division action. The win moved the third-ranked Wildcats (9-0, 2-0 Region 8-A Division 1) within one win of their ninth straight region title. They...
accesswdun.com
ICYMI: Week 10 previews — Dawson Co. looks to clinch playoff berth as playoff positioning continues
Several Northeast Georgia-area teams face a make-or-break week while others can lock down playoff spots with some huge games on tap Thursday and Friday. Dawson County could become the first team to secure a playoff berth with a win over Gilmer in Region 7-3A action. The Tigers (6-2, 4-0 in Region 7-3A) are the only undefeated team left in the region and could set up a monster showdown with Lumpkin County next week for the title.
accesswdun.com
Cross country: Lakeview teams qualify for GIAA state championship races
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Both Lakeview Academy cross country teams qualified for the GIAA state championship field with strong showings on Thursday at the Region 4-3A championship at Loganville Christian Academy. Lakeview senior Henry Stewart and junior Liv Lekas won the individual races. Stewart won the boys race with a...
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford takes down Dacula, 50-7
DACULA, Ga. — The Buford defense stole the show Friday night as the Wolves took down Dacula, 50-7. The Falcons were held to just 25 total yards with the Wolves holding Dacula to -28 rushing yards on the night. On the other side of the football, Buford tallied 300 yards of offense, nearly 200 of which were on the ground.
accesswdun.com
Games2Watch: Drama, fireworks, playoffs hopes and more
Week 10 will most definitely provide some classic battles across the area. Several of those games have region titles on the line and playoff implications. With several key region contests on the slate, we think we have found three more Games2Watch that should provide several fireworks in Week 10. Lumpkin...
accesswdun.com
Gaining the Edge: Jaden Gibson breaks records in Rabun County win
TIGER, Ga. — Jaden Gibson has been on the path to breaking the career receiving yards state record since Game 1. He not only did that on Friday but also set the state's single-season touchdown record. The senior Georgia Southern commit hauled in 285 yards and 4 touchdowns in...
accesswdun.com
Football: Madison County rallies past East Forsyth, 42-34
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Camden Smith was a pain in East Forsyth’s behind all night. The junior quarterback rushed for 168 yards, including a 70-yard punt return for a TD to lead Madison County to a comeback win over East Forsyth, 42-34, Thursday at Bronco Stadium. Smith’s 70-yard punt...
accesswdun.com
Georgia cycling race series comes to Braselton
Over 1,000 middle and high school students will compete in Braselton this weekend for the chance to make it to the cycling state championships. Race four in the Georgia Cycling Race Series presented by Northside Hospital will take place on Oct. 22 and 23 at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The event is free and open to the public.
accesswdun.com
Tech can't overcome Sims injury, falls to Virginia
ATLANTA — Brennan Armstrong helped Virginia overcome a difficult start in the first quarter to account for 349 yards of total offense and help the Cavaliers snap a three-game skid with a 16-9 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday night. In a matchup of the two lowest-scoring teams in...
accesswdun.com
Up to 120-day detour planned on Barrett Mill Road in White County
Replacement of a failing cross-drain that carries Flat Creek under Barrett Mill Road in White County will result in a detour beginning next week and lasting up to four months. White County Director of Public Works Derick Canupp said the detour for Barrett Mill Road will begin Tuesday, Oct. 25, and could be in place for up to 120 days, depending on weather.
