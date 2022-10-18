ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Place Is Hosting a Rare Site-wide Sale That Includes All of Their Best-selling Items

By Olivia Harvey
 3 days ago
It’s finally time to treat yourself to the cream of the crop. Our Place is hosting a Fall Hard Sale right now and everything on their website (yes, that means cookware , tableware, glasses, mugs, and bundles) is 25% off. That means you can pick up that Always Pan you’ve been drooling over for a fraction of the original price. But act sooner than later because the Fall Hard Sale is only going on until October 24.

Our Place’s iconic Always Pan is currently on sale for just $108, down from $145. It’s the single pan that can replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier saucepan, nonstick pan, and even your spatula and spoon rest (it comes with its own integrated wooden spatula). You can pick up an Always Pan in one of 12 different colors and it will instantly become the star of your kitchen.

Image: Our Place
Now is also a great time to save big on the Home Cook Duo set , which comes with the bestselling Always Pan and Our Place’s Perfect Pot. You can save nearly $80 on this duo and give away all your old cookware that isn’t as nonstick as it claims to be. The Perfect Pot is so versatile it can go from the stovetop into the oven and only weights 4.5 pounds.

Image: Our Place
Our Place’s newest addition to the family — the brand’s ceramic stoneware plates — is also part of the Fall Hard sale. Right now you can get a set of four full-sized plates in one of five colors for just $45. These plates are dishwasher safe and even microwave and oven safe up to 350 degrees.

Pick up that piece of Our Place cookware or tableware you’ve been ogling at while the Fall Hard Sale is in full swing and finally see what all the hype is about.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

