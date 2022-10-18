Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m.

Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at a high speed and took the corner too fast, leaving the road and crashing. Police say speeding was a contributing factor to the crash.

SCSO says the motorcycle that crashed was reported as stolen.

The roundabout at the intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. This is an active investigation and the name of the person killed will be released at a later date by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

While deputies were at the scene, they a 22-year-old man approached deputies in his car. Reid Schultz said he was checking on the rider, thinking it was his friend. When deputies looked up his name, they noticed he had an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

Deputies arrested Shultz while he was trying to get back to his car. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Obstructing and his misdemeanor warrant.

