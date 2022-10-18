ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478X0h_0ida6asn00

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m.

Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at a high speed and took the corner too fast, leaving the road and crashing. Police say speeding was a contributing factor to the crash.

SCSO says the motorcycle that crashed was reported as stolen.

The roundabout at the intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. This is an active investigation and the name of the person killed will be released at a later date by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

While deputies were at the scene, they a 22-year-old man approached deputies in his car. Reid Schultz said he was checking on the rider, thinking it was his friend. When deputies looked up his name, they noticed he had an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

Deputies arrested Shultz while he was trying to get back to his car. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Obstructing and his misdemeanor warrant.

READ: Police capture inmate who attempted to escape from courthouse

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 6

ActiveDutyPatriot
3d ago

I used to ride decades ago. A 1972 Triumph 750, which I totaled in a gravel parking lot. Ended up with bad muffler burns and a busted ankle. Got lucky. Once in a while I get the urge to ride again, but when I do, I hear about another bike crash. That changes my mind real quick.

Reply
5
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake

LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith.  The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds.  The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
LOON LAKE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague. The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. The rider was driving at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. The rider died on scene.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Man sentenced in Sandpoint teen's fentanyl death

SANDPOINT — A Cusick, Wash., man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of a Bonner County teen in 2020. Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies arrest man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun, crashing car with child inside

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man suspected of threatening his ex-girlfriend and her husband with a gun, and crashing his car with his two-year-old son inside while fleeing police. Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at the 2900 block of N. Cherry Lane in Spokane Valley on Wednesday at around 4:20 p.m. The victim said...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident

NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a suspect on the South Hill, putting an end to a shelter-in-place order near 3200 East 44th. According to SPD, the incident started as a domestic violence call where the suspect was reportedly armed. SPD learned the suspect had at least one outstanding arrest warrant.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County

A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced to prison for involvement in Idaho teenager’s death

COEUR D’ALENE — Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Holmes to 151 months in...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy