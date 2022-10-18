Read full article on original website
On Broadway Inc. bringing Christkindlmarket series to downtown Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Christkindlmarket is coming to downtown Green Bay this holiday season. On Broadway Inc. is bringing a pilot series of a traditional German-style holiday street market, offering unique gifts, festive food, beverages and programming. The Christkindlmarket will be held six times over the holiday season at...
Search is underway for Lambeau Field Festival of Lights tree
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The search is underway for a large tree to be placed outside Lambeau Field this holiday season. The team is set to host the 16th annual Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Dec. 3. The free event includes family-fun activities inside the Lambeau Field...
Tundraland accepting applications for its Mile of Music scholarship
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A local music scholarship is hoping to make a difference in the life of a child. Tundraland says it's now accepting applications for its annual Mile of Music Scholarship. The scholarship provides music lessons to a student at Heid Music in downtown Appleton for one year. The...
Game Day grilling staples from Maplewood Meats
HOWARD (WLUK) -- Game Day is this weekend. FOX 11's Emily Deem joined Brad Van Hemelryk at Maplewood Meats to share some grilling staples for your tailgate. Game Grilling Staples: Bratwurst, Burgers, Smash Burgers, Sliders, Wagyu Burgers, Brat Bites, Sausage Kabobs, Beef & Chicken Kabobs. Maplewood Meats is located in...
Canada geese migration underway, but some birds may stay in Green Bay area
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A familiar flyer is making an appearance around Northeast Wisconsin. Experts say some Canada geese are getting ready to head south for the winter, but others may be sticking around. On the shoreline of a De Pere retention pond, Canada geese gather for what some might...
Bell ringers desperately needed in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- It's the sound of the season -- bell ringing near bright, red Salvation Army kettles. In Oshkosh, the campaign will begin in just two weeks. Major James Mungai says the need this year is great, not only for dollars, but also for volunteer bell ringers. He joined...
City of Kaukauna hopes to buy former Girl Scouts camp land
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- City of Kaukauna officials are jumping at the opportunity to add on to their 1000 Islands conservancy zone. “Once I found out they were divesting some of their properties, I sent an email to the Girl Scouts," Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman said. "We would like to acquire that and keep it in its original form.”
Oshkosh Salvation Army kicks off bell-ringing season with luncheon
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Salvation Army kicked off its Christmas campaign with the annual Tin Cup Luncheon Thursday. There was also a competition between three restaurants to determine the "best soup in town." Good Day Wisconsin's Rachel Manek spoke at the event. The Oshkosh corps' commanding officer said the...
Date Night Snack Ideas from Green Bay Olive Oil Co.
Kari from the Green Bay Olive Oil Company joins Living with Amy with some easy date night in ideas. Take a look. Green Bay Olive Oil Company has two locations. Check them out at 2605 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon or 4083 Main Street in Fish Creek. For more on...
Football seeds draw quite the response, but it's now playoff time
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There is no question in my years of covering high school sports that last Saturday's bracket released by the WIAA for the football playoffs was met with most negative reaction ever. I talked with coaches and texted with coaches, and not just one or two, and...
New London doctor returns home after Hurricane Ian relief efforts
NEW LONDON (WLUK) - An emergency room doctor who recently returned from Hurricane Ian relief efforts said the medical care provided was perhaps more routine than people might think -- but vital to helping the residents there cope with the storm’s aftermath. Dr. Jay MacNeal, an emergency medicine physician...
COMMENTARY: High school sports teams Making A Difference with fundraiser, sportsmanship
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share these encouraging Making A Difference stories with you. The Luxemburg-Casco volleyball program hosted its 11th annual Pink Out match on Sept. 22. The team sold Pink Out t-shirts, there were bucket raffles, mad minutes during halftime of the football game and more. Over 50 local businesses helped sponsor the event. All proceeds go directly to Ribbon of Hope, an organization dedicated to helping those who are battling cancer. Last week, they were able to give a check for $13,500 to Ribbon of Hope. Fantastic job, everyone!
Schools around Wisconsin, including in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Manitowoc 'swatted'
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police confirm that a report of an active shooter at East High School is a hoax. Officers were called to the school just after 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of an active shooter inside the school and 15 students shot. The report came...
Sturgeon Bay excited to return to playoffs
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- After playing eight-man football the previous three seasons, Sturgeon Bay returned to 11-man football this fall and nine games later the Clippers are playoff bound for the first time since 2012. Before the playoff bracket was unveiled last Saturday, Sturgeon Bay knew it had qualified for...
'It's a living nightmare': Pulaski parents ask for continued prayers, support
(WLUK) -- Four victims are still in a Milwaukee burn center after the Friday night bonfire explosion near Pulaski. The parents of some of the teens are waiting by their side, including Bruce and Tammy Brzeczkowski. Not even a week ago, 18-year-old Brandon Brzeczkowski was working his construction job and...
Good Day Reads: Spooky stories for your next book club meeting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's spooky story season, and the shelves at your local library are full of terrifying tales. Librarian Alyssa Gromowski of the Brown County Library selected two titles for you to check out. These titles are also part of the library's book club kits. (More information below).
Pulaski FFA's haunted trail to benefit bonfire victims
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Classmates and teachers of the victims in last Friday’s bonfire explosion are hoping a first-time fundraiser can help with medical expenses. Pulaski’s Future Farmers of America chapter is hosting a haunted trail this Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. behind Pulaski Middle School. On...
2 Neenah high school students receive national debate award
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Two Neenah debate students are being honored for their talents, community service and leadership. Neenah High School seniors Parker DeDeker and Robert Barthell received the National Speech and Debate Association's Speaking and Service Award. The only other Wisconsin student to receive the award this year was David...
4 Northeast Wisconsin counties remain at 'medium' level of COVID-19 activity
(WLUK) -- All but four counties in Northeast Wisconsin are in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest weekly update. Brown, Kewaunee, Door and Marinette counties are listed in the "medium" category. At that level, the CDC recommends anyone at...
Brown County Library Board approves design plans for renovation of East Branch
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Over 20 years after an upgrade was first identified as necessary, design plans for the Brown County East Branch Library have finally been approved. The Brown County Library Board approved the plans Thursday, roughly a year after purchasing a building for the renovation. The library will...
