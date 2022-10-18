Read full article on original website
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Action News Jax
Woman arrested after crashing into construction site, injuring worker, Neptune Beach police say
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating after a drunk driver crashed into construction equipment and injured a worker. According to detectives, early on Friday morning, a driver was arrested for a DUI after a single vehicle crash occurred on 3rd Street. The driver, Lily Lewis of Jacksonville, was arrested after her car ran into a piece of heavy equipment, injuring a construction worker.
News4Jax.com
Man says he saw his ‘life flash’ when he was hit by 17-year-old driver fleeing police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX learned that two more motorists were also hit during last Thursday’s police chase on the Westside that sent a woman to the hospital after a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office squad car crashed into her vehicle. Police did not mention the two other cars that...
Man arrested for tampering with evidence following deadly Hogans creek shooting, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the Hogans Creek area on Tuesday night. Officials responded to a reported shooting to find a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound on Cleveland Street. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Although First...
Home invasion robbery reported in 'The Woods' subdivision in broad daylight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned new details about an alleged home invasion robbery that happened Tuesday in 'The Woods', a gated neighborhood near Hodges Boulevard. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery by home invasion and...
Man charged in weekend officer-involved shooting on Moncrief Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspect charged in this past weekend's officer involved shooting. John Henry Ervin, 34, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and a count of possession of a firearm by a Florida felon. A heavy police...
JSO: 30-year-old man shot and killed in Hogans Creek area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man has died in the hospital after being shot on the Northwest side of Jacksonville, in the Hogans Creek area. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say multiple people are talking, but so far no arrests have been made. The shooting happening Tuesday night on Cleveland...
News4Jax.com
FHP: 3-year-old dies after stepping out into traffic while mother assessed damaged vehicle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 3-year-old was hit and killed after stepping into traffic on J. Turner Butler Boulevard Wednesday night, as her mother checked on their disabled SUV. State troopers are releasing new details about the horrific crash, which happened just before 8 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of JTB between Kernan and Hodges Boulevards.
News4Jax.com
Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
Toddler killed by car after walking away from disabled SUV and onto Florida highway
A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday night.
News4Jax.com
Woman whose SUV was struck by cruiser that was in pursuit says she suffered broken foot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman says she was hospitalized after suffering a broken foot when a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruiser crashed into her SUV during the pursuit of a stolen truck. Kathleen Holt has since been released from the hospital. She currently relies on crutches to get around.
JSO: Man charged after weekend shooting at Hilltop Apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a shooting that took place in the Moncrief area this past weekend. Javon Miller, 21, was charged with second-degree attempted murder as a result of the incident. JSO says just after midnight on Saturday, patrol officers responded...
News4Jax.com
8 Westside High School students, driver hospitalized after bus crash on 103rd Street, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a major accident involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon on 103rd Street and Ricker Road on Jacksonville’s Westside. According to police, around 2:15 p.m., Bus #329 from Westside High School was headed east on 103rd Street when it...
News4Jax.com
SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house in connection with homicide, man taken into custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with a recent homicide and took a man into custody, police said. Jacksonville’s SWAT team responded to a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road in the morning. When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, several armored vehicles and officers in full tactical gear could be seen.
Action News Jax
INVESTIGATES: Decision that could have prevented fiery crash that shut down Buckman Bridge for hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Investigates what led to a fiery crash on Interstate 295 that shut down the Buckman Bridge for hours on Friday morning. Action News Jax Investigator Emily Turner found one decision could have prevented the whole thing. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
JSO searching for two suspects after burglary in Northwest Jacksonville
Jacksonville FL — On Wednesday, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released new photos in an investigation into a burglary at a business in Northwest Jacksonville. Police say the suspects forced their way into a business near Lem Turner Road and Armsdale Road and damaged electronics. After the incident, we’re told the two left in the truck in the picture.
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office says
Update: Clay County Sheriff's Office announced at approximately 8:06 a.m. Friday, through SaferWatch, that the missing Richard P. Vandermiller has been located and is safe. No further statements have been made.
News4Jax.com
Teen shot in parking lot of Jacksonville business, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teen was found with gunshot wounds late Tuesday night in the Arlington area and was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to be OK, Jacksonville police said. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police got two calls about shooting incidents around the same time...
Action News Jax
Clay deputies, school police investigating threat to Middleburg High that came in through AirDrop
The Clay County District Schools Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat against Middleburg High School. CCDSP said in a Facebook post the threat came in through an individual “sharing through AirDrop on Apple’s iOS.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Additional...
Jacksonville man convicted of murder of former neighbor resentenced to life in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man previously sentenced to death in the 2012 murder of his former neighbor will now spend the rest of his life in prison. Dennis Thurnado Glover was sentenced to death for first degree murder of 51-year-old Sandra Allen, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.
News4Jax.com
Investigations continue after mother, 2 children die in Nassau County house fire
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – As the Hilliard community grieves the loss of a mother and two young children who died after their home caught fire early Thursday morning, her family and investigators are looking for answers. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the western portion of Nassau County...
