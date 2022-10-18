ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River
4d ago

He wants to punish Saudis for not giving him oil before the elections. Had they heeded his request, he wouldn't care. The world hates the US more than ever and those who don't hate us, think we are a complete joke.

Susan Mastandrea
5d ago

this is what happens when you go woke and destroy your own security and beg others for help..pathetic...

Walter
5d ago

We’ve had an alliance with Saudi Arabia since 1945 for one reason and one reason only, OIL! Tread lightly. Fools rush in where angels fear to tread. If this is not fully planned ahead, and thought through thoroughly, we run the risk of unfavorable unintended consequences and situations that prudent planning could avoid. That this president, his administration, or a democratic Congress consider the consequences of such an action is risible, as their actions to date bear no such forethought.

