ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

20-year proposed master plan for CHS aims to tackle uptick in travelers

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — As planes from varying airlines fly in and out of Charleston International Airport- the frequency catches the eye of airport employees. “There are record numbers of people flying in,” says Michael, an employee of G2 Secure, an airport service provider. “And for somebody like me that assists people on and off airplanesyou get an airport that’s expanding to like a size of a LaGuardia or a DFW, Dallas-Fort Worth, that’s a lot on a small city.”
abcnews4.com

Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

DD2 school says threatening social media post is a hoax

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School says a threat against the school was determined to be a hoax. The school got a tip about a threatening social media post and notified the North Charleston Police Department. Police investigated the threat and found that the post was a...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged four Al Cannon Detention Center inmates after an attack in September. Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, of Charleston, Donald Lee White, Jr., 22, of North Charleston and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, of Summerville have been charged with assault and battery by mob- 2nd degree.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Let’s Explore Park Circle (North Charleston) in this new video by Natasha from Living in Charleston

Let’s explore Park Circle with Natasha from Living in Charleston. Let’s check out the Park Circle neighborhood in North Charleston, SC. One of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods in the area, its unique features and favorable location close to downtown Charleston make it a perfect place to call home. As you explore the neighborhood you will see that the majority of homes pay tribute to historical designs.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County announces early voting locations opening Monday

BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — In-person early voting for the November 8th General Election for Berkley County starts Monday, October 24th through Saturday, November 5th, at the following locations:. Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Community responds to new details on Lowcountry Rapid Transit Line

When the $625 million Lowcountry Rapid Transit Line project is completed in 2028, the 21.5 mile rapid transit line will connect Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties with a separate bus transportation system running from the Summerville area to the downtown area. Two local residents respond to developments in the conversation...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

The Press and Standard welcomes new staff writer

The Press and Standard’s newest full-time staff writer, who will be covering local community events and news, is Heather “Andy Ann” Whitten. Heather uses the pen name “Andy Ann” for all of her art pieces, photography, and written works. “Andy” is used in memory of her son, Andrew, who passed away at four months old 13 years ago, and “Ann” is part of her given name. She dedicates all of her creative work to honoring the memory of her son.
WALTERBORO, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina department mourns sudden loss of firefighter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Summerville Fire Rescue is mourning a heartbreaking loss that came suddenly on Monday. The department shared that Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Sott had a medical emergency after returning home from a physical fitness training session with the department's recruits. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center but died soon after.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

What Are the Most Dangerous Roads in Charleston?

South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the U.S. for motorists. According to a study published by Wall Street 24/7, SC is actually ranked the third-worst for roadway safety in the country. The fact that SC has a diverse range of roads, including eight-lane interstates, two-lane blacktop,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: MUSC hiring for careers in radiology

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you a chance to apply for jobs in health care. The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is actively looking to fill positions in its radiology department. MUSC needs radiology professionals to work in breast imaging, bone density, computed tomography, interventional radiology and many others. To apply, click here.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

No injuries reported after Georgetown County school bus crash

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown County School District (GCSD) bus was involved in a crash Friday following afternoon dismissal. According to the district, the bus was carrying 54 students from Waccamaw Elementary school. The crash happened on Waverly Road right in front of the school, after the bus...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy