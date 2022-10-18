Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Families relieved over possible Carolina Park Elementary expansion in lieu of rezoning
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Families that have students enrolled at Carolina Park Elementary might not have to worry about getting rezoned any longer. Charleston County Schools’ District Two Board of Constituents says they support an expansion of the school to include more classrooms to prevent the rezoning from happening.
abcnews4.com
20-year proposed master plan for CHS aims to tackle uptick in travelers
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — As planes from varying airlines fly in and out of Charleston International Airport- the frequency catches the eye of airport employees. “There are record numbers of people flying in,” says Michael, an employee of G2 Secure, an airport service provider. “And for somebody like me that assists people on and off airplanesyou get an airport that’s expanding to like a size of a LaGuardia or a DFW, Dallas-Fort Worth, that’s a lot on a small city.”
abcnews4.com
Jedburg resident wants to be heard by developers & Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — “We're going to have the city, a dense urban enclave, really thrust upon us and our back door," Bill Shelton said. Shelton says he chose to move to a rural area after retiring. His peace could change if a subdivision is put in...
abcnews4.com
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
live5news.com
DD2 school says threatening social media post is a hoax
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School says a threat against the school was determined to be a hoax. The school got a tip about a threatening social media post and notified the North Charleston Police Department. Police investigated the threat and found that the post was a...
live5news.com
SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged four Al Cannon Detention Center inmates after an attack in September. Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, of Charleston, Donald Lee White, Jr., 22, of North Charleston and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, of Summerville have been charged with assault and battery by mob- 2nd degree.
Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
charlestondaily.net
Let’s Explore Park Circle (North Charleston) in this new video by Natasha from Living in Charleston
Let’s explore Park Circle with Natasha from Living in Charleston. Let’s check out the Park Circle neighborhood in North Charleston, SC. One of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods in the area, its unique features and favorable location close to downtown Charleston make it a perfect place to call home. As you explore the neighborhood you will see that the majority of homes pay tribute to historical designs.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County announces early voting locations opening Monday
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — In-person early voting for the November 8th General Election for Berkley County starts Monday, October 24th through Saturday, November 5th, at the following locations:. Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray...
‘Patriots Annex’ plans released, construction to start in 2023
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A 15 year project started on Thursday to bring new business to Mount Pleasant and money to the Patriots Point Museum. The Patriots Annex development will stand on 31 acres of land that Patriots Point is leasing to Bennett Hospitality to build on. “We’re building around great ships and a great […]
abcnews4.com
122 mile 'Run for The Fallen' to honor SC military fallen heroes this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolinians are paying tribute to fallen military heroes in a three-day, 122-mile relay run from Friday, October 21st until Sunday, October 23rd. It's South Carolina's fourth annual run to honor service members who died from serving during the war on terror. A relay team...
abccolumbia.com
Former Charleston County Corrections Officer arrested for misconduct in office
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Former Charleston County Corrections Officer Shannon Cherise Burden, 38, was arrested for misconduct in office. The arrest comes after an incident where Burden admittingly let several inmates attack another inmate, says SLED agents. Agents charged Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, Donald Lee White,...
Charleston City Paper
Community responds to new details on Lowcountry Rapid Transit Line
When the $625 million Lowcountry Rapid Transit Line project is completed in 2028, the 21.5 mile rapid transit line will connect Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties with a separate bus transportation system running from the Summerville area to the downtown area. Two local residents respond to developments in the conversation...
walterborolive.com
The Press and Standard welcomes new staff writer
The Press and Standard’s newest full-time staff writer, who will be covering local community events and news, is Heather “Andy Ann” Whitten. Heather uses the pen name “Andy Ann” for all of her art pieces, photography, and written works. “Andy” is used in memory of her son, Andrew, who passed away at four months old 13 years ago, and “Ann” is part of her given name. She dedicates all of her creative work to honoring the memory of her son.
South Carolina department mourns sudden loss of firefighter
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Summerville Fire Rescue is mourning a heartbreaking loss that came suddenly on Monday. The department shared that Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Sott had a medical emergency after returning home from a physical fitness training session with the department's recruits. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center but died soon after.
myrtlebeachsc.com
What Are the Most Dangerous Roads in Charleston?
South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the U.S. for motorists. According to a study published by Wall Street 24/7, SC is actually ranked the third-worst for roadway safety in the country. The fact that SC has a diverse range of roads, including eight-lane interstates, two-lane blacktop,...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society searching for emergency foster homes for dogs, puppies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society is in need of emergency foster homes for dogs and puppies. Leaders put a call out for fosters to help out, giving the animals a home for two days or up to two weeks. If you can help with a...
live5news.com
Working Wednesdays: MUSC hiring for careers in radiology
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you a chance to apply for jobs in health care. The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is actively looking to fill positions in its radiology department. MUSC needs radiology professionals to work in breast imaging, bone density, computed tomography, interventional radiology and many others. To apply, click here.
North Charleston man arrested for firing shots at juvenile
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police have arrested a man accused of firing shots at a juvenile Thursday night. According to North Charleston Police, an officer responded to the area of Pine Field Court and Rivers Avenue after a juvenile reported stated that he was shot at by another man. Officers were looking […]
counton2.com
No injuries reported after Georgetown County school bus crash
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown County School District (GCSD) bus was involved in a crash Friday following afternoon dismissal. According to the district, the bus was carrying 54 students from Waccamaw Elementary school. The crash happened on Waverly Road right in front of the school, after the bus...
