Hogs set to host Rogers State Monday night
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open its preseason play by hosting Rogers State on Monday night at 7 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances will have 11 new players on display Monday night. The Hogs return junior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis and senior forward Kamani Johnson. The newcomers includes six high school players and five transfers. As far as who will start Monday night, Eric Musselman is still weighing his options.
Clark Earns Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in his career, Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Hudson Clark has been named the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Thursday. Clark, who was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday,...
Arkansas Basketball set to open preseason on Monday
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will get the 2022-23 season going on Monday night with an exhibition game against Rogers State at 7 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena. Eric Musselman has coached 101 games at Arkansas and his team has advanced to the Elite Eight the past two NCAA Tournaments. Musselman talked about how his team got to this point and how he plans on sustaining success in the future.
Has Hogs’ Eric Musselman Changed SEC Dress Code?
In just a short time, SEC Media Days looked a lot less like a dress-up party this year.
Secondary, Catalon, Carter and Johnson Updates
FAYETTEVILLE — The Hogs are enjoying the bye week and Sam Pittman feels it came at a perfect time considering the injuries his team has particularly in the secondary.’. “We needed an open date,” Pittman said. “We’re a little beat up. We do think we can get however many we think we can get back healthy. Hoping so. Gave the kids off Sunday, Monday. Had a later night practice yesterday and it was all walk-through and things of that nature. So we’re trying to get acclimated a little bit to Auburn, but at the same time get healthy. That’s where we’re at right now.”
Hogs ‘Won't Have Enough’ to Scrimmage During Bye Week
Sam Pittman says not enough healthy players available in "corner" they find themselves.
Hogs’ Mike Neighbors on Picked Fourth: ‘I Wouldn't Voted Us There’
After the media ranked the Razorbacks that high, now they look to live up to it.
Arkansas Reporter Responds Perfectly to John Calipari's Question
Also on how Kentucky-Arkansas playing twice this season wasn't something he voted for.
Hoop Hogs picked No. 2 during SEC media preseason voting; freshman guard Smith named preseason All SEC first team
LITTLE ROCK — The 10th-ranked Arkansas men’s basketball team was picked to finish second during the upcoming 2022-23 SEC season behind No. 4 Kentucky by a select panel of both SEC and national media members, it was announced on Wednesday during the SEC media event for basketball in Birmingham, Ala.
Hogs picked second in SEC to Kentucky, Nick Smith first team
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas men’s basketball team was picked to finish second for the 2022-23 season and freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., was selected first team preseason All-SEC by a select panel of media. This is the highest preseason ranking for an Arkansas team since they were predicted...
Sam Pittman updates plans in the secondary, Dominique Johnson's status
Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks are off this week, and return to action next week against Auburn. The defensive secondary has been a cause for concern for much of the season, between injuries and poor play. Hudson Clark, who has moved to safety, needs to be flexible, the coach said.
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
First proton therapy center in Arkansas nears completion with cyclotron delivery
Cancer patients in Arkansas will soon have a new treatment option with fewer side effects. Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Thursday celebrated the delivery of a cyclotron, a 55-ton instrument which will be a key component of the first proton therapy facility in Arkansas. Dr....
A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs
PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
Arkansas police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
Arkansas man retains counsel again in $100M COVID fraud case
A Lavaca man charged in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud case has changed his defense strategy once again.
12 former UA student body presidents push for Robinson as next chancellor
Twelve past University of Arkansas student body presidents are asking the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees to hire interim UA Chancellor Dr. Charles Robinson – a request that is not favored by UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt. On Oct. 14, the UA System announced the selection process...
Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’
A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
Who Has The Best Burgers In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
There is so much to see and do in Fort Smith, but one of the best things about living in this city is the abundance of great restaurants to choose from. There is definitely a culinary resurgence in Fort Smith, and there is always a new place to go and explore. Burgers are still one of the most popular food items, and something that you can enjoy no matter what the season.
