The Boston Bruins will have a pair of players making their season debuts Thursday night as they look for a bounce-back win while hosting the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden. Bruins blue liner Matt Grzelcyk, who sat out the first four games as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, will make his return as he starts on Boston’s second defensive pairing. Jack Studnicka also will get the start as he pivots the third forward line with Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle serving as his wingers.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO