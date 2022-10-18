Read full article on original website
Community holds benefit in honor of Katie Bishop, who was killed by her roommate
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A community came together in Randleman to show love and support for family and friends of Katie Bishop. Bishop was killed a week and a half ago in her apartment and found stabbed to death in her bedroom closet. “It’s just a tragedy that she’s just...
Ukrainian medical professionals visit Winston-Salem to learn and share disaster techniques
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A delegation of five medical professionals from Ukraine is in the Triad for 10 days. They're working with first responders in Forsyth County to learn about disaster medicine techniques practiced in the U.S. The visit is a part of the Congressional Office for International Leadership's Open World Program.
D.O.P.E | Dads Organizing for Public Education kick-off early voting at the Guilford County Courthouse
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Black fathers, coachers, mentors, educators and leaders all rallied together to encourage the community to get out and vote Thursday. They gathered in front of the courthouse downtown to kick-off early voting in the Triad. If you are registered to vote, or even if you're not...
Glow for Greensboro sponsor night to give a sneak peek of the Winter Wonderlight show
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Glow for Greensboro is getting an exclusive preview of Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center on sponsor night. On Friday, Nov. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Glow for Greensboro wants to invite sponsors to enjoy refreshments, beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks as they take a sneak peek at the Winter Wonderlights show.
Come meet Ravi! The Greensboro Science Center's red panda cub is moving to the main exhibit.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The newest red panda at the Greensboro Science Center is ready for his new home!. He was born June 20, making him the first red panda cub born at the science center. Since then, he's remained in an indoor exhibit. Take a look at him now!
'Would you recommend this to your daughter or mom': One of 3 questions you should ask your Dr.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — For a serious medical condition, surgery is often lifesaving, but a new report finds that doctors performed tens of thousands of unnecessary procedures in 2020. Consumer Reports has important advice on how to have an open and frank discussion with your doctor to be sure you’re getting the care you really need.
2 Your Well-Being: Greensboro is among the worst for asthma control in the U.S. Here's why!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says one in 13 people in the U.S. has asthma. The chronic condition makes it harder for people to breathe. In the South, where textiles run deep, and the humidity is so thick, people have an even higher risk of an asthma attack.
Job experts sound off on landing a seasonal job or finding a new career
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The final months of the year are busy for hiring. Retailers and shipping companies are looking to hire seasonal workers. Other job-seekers are just looking for a new opportunity. With so many employers looking to hire, experts say it's a job seekers market. Cover letters can...
You can buy band-aids, Tylenol and now hearing aids over-the-counter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of Monday, October 17, millions of Americans will have access to over-the-counter hearing aids. The FDA issued its ruling in August, allowing people who feel they have mild to moderate hearing loss to buy the devices without a prescription directly from stores or online. It’s being hailed as a historic ruling.
Greensboro honors fallen firefighters, daughter of Rick Murrell shares emotion after losing her father
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department honored its fallen firefighters Saturday. This is the second annual memorial the department has held at Green Hill Cemetery. "Each firefighter on that list has left a lasting legacy," Fire Chief Jim Robinson said. The memorial had speakers take turns at the...
Got kids? Protect them by anchoring furniture to the wall.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Got kids in your life? Whether they're yours, your grandkids or the neighborhood kids, if kids come into your house you need to look at your furniture as a possible safety hazard. Does that sound ridiculous? The Consumer Product Safety Commission wants you to look at...
High Point homeless shelter preparing 'Pallet Shelters' to house residents for winter
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Cooler temperatures are inconvenient for most but it's downright dangerous for people who are homeless. Tiny homes could be a solution, but not the ones you might see online. Temporary homeless shelters are coming to the Triad and they're even smaller. Greensboro and High Point...
2 taken to hospital after fire in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured after a fire in Greensboro Sunday. Officials said the fire happened at a split level home on Donegal Drive. The two people were taken to the hospital. There is no information on what caused the fire or the condition of the victims...
Local Hiring Alert: 1,700 seasonal positions available in Greensboro, High Point
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Companies are gearing up for a busy holiday season, and they’re looking to hire you!. Adecco is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and High Point with 1,700 seasonal positions available. Candidates can stop by and apply for the open warehouse positions Tuesday through Thursday from...
2 The Rescue: Kale
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Kale! This sweet 3-year-old girl is looking for a fellow couch potato and best friend. She's very affectionate, loves attention and affection, especially chin scratches. She is not very playful, but will sometimes use toys as pillows. The SPCA of the Triad says she would...
U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center coming back this November
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snowflakes, string lights, and lots of holiday cheer are some of the things you'll encounter at the Winter Wonderlights. The zoo light experience at the Greensboro Science Center is back this November. The light show will run all the way through January next year. Prices will...
One student injured after three fights at Eastern Guilford High School
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — One student is injured after three fights broke out Tuesday at Eastern Guilford High School, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said one fight involved four female students. According to GCSO, the fight started on a school bus on the way to school and continued as students arrived. A school resource officer broke up the fight and GCSO said no use of force was used. A female student did complain of an injury and was taken to a local hospital.
2 The Rescue: Meet Dolly
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Check out Dolly! She's a very sweet senior lady who will pull at your heartstrings. She saw some rough times before she came Burlington Animal Services. Dolly needs a little time to warm up to you initially, but then she turns to be friendly and affectionate, giving you little kisses.
Knife found after fight between Eastern Alamance High students
MEBANE, N.C. — Officials at Eastern Alamance High School found a knife Monday morning after a fight between two students. The district issued an ABSS Alert around 10:30 a.m. It said criminal charges are coming for the student found with a knife. The student will also face discipline from the school.
