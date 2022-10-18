ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

2 taken to hospital after fire in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured after a fire in Greensboro Sunday. Officials said the fire happened at a split level home on Donegal Drive. The two people were taken to the hospital. There is no information on what caused the fire or the condition of the victims...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Kale

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Kale! This sweet 3-year-old girl is looking for a fellow couch potato and best friend. She's very affectionate, loves attention and affection, especially chin scratches. She is not very playful, but will sometimes use toys as pillows. The SPCA of the Triad says she would...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One student injured after three fights at Eastern Guilford High School

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — One student is injured after three fights broke out Tuesday at Eastern Guilford High School, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said one fight involved four female students. According to GCSO, the fight started on a school bus on the way to school and continued as students arrived. A school resource officer broke up the fight and GCSO said no use of force was used. A female student did complain of an injury and was taken to a local hospital.
GIBSONVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Dolly

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Check out Dolly! She's a very sweet senior lady who will pull at your heartstrings. She saw some rough times before she came Burlington Animal Services. Dolly needs a little time to warm up to you initially, but then she turns to be friendly and affectionate, giving you little kisses.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Knife found after fight between Eastern Alamance High students

MEBANE, N.C. — Officials at Eastern Alamance High School found a knife Monday morning after a fight between two students. The district issued an ABSS Alert around 10:30 a.m. It said criminal charges are coming for the student found with a knife. The student will also face discipline from the school.
MEBANE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy