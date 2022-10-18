Read full article on original website
wach.com
Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the department...
Escaped South Carolina inmate left behind verbal hit list
Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies search for suspects in robbery, shooting
Sumter Co.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men they say lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint. Investigators say Jaquante Montgomery and Chryshaun Mckenzie are wanted in connection with the October 13th shooting. During...
wach.com
Suspect in Irmo ATM robbery arrested in Texas
IRMO, SC — An arrest in an Irmo ATM robbery that happened in August and investigators say they found their suspect in Texas. 28-year-old Deveon Gibbs faces robbery, kidnapping and assault and battery charges. Officials in Harris County, Texas took him into custody Thursday afternoon. The ATM Robbery occurred...
WIS-TV
Investigators ask community for help to identify man in surveillance near Ridge View High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying a man they believe has information about a shooting. RCSD said on Sept. 29 they were called to the neighborhoods near Ridge View High School on reports of a shooting at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found gunfire had been exchanged in the pool area of 92 Marchbank Parkway. No property was reported damaged or people reported injured.
wach.com
SC rapper sentenced to 6 years on gun charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In November 2019, officers with the Sumter Police Department were aware that Funchess-Johnson, a gang member...
WIS-TV
Midlands rapper sentenced in stolen firearm case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands rapper was sentenced in federal court in a case involving a stolen firearm. Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was arrested in Nov. of 2019 by the Sumter Police Department. Investigators said Johnson was a gang member and rapper who performed under the name...
WYFF4.com
Employee hurt, juvenile injured during disturbance inside South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, SLED says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee and a juvenile were injured during a disturbance Tuesday morning at the SC Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), according to Renée Wunderlich, Director of Public Information for SLED. Several law enforcement agencies including a SWAT team were called to the facility on Broad...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: $3000 worth of medications stolen from Sam’s Club
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking to identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medications from Sam’s Club on Fashion Drive. Authorities say the suspect walked out of the store with dozens of Flonase and Prilosec boxes valued over $3000....
WIS-TV
RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
Two women wanted in connection to Ridgeway burglary
RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating two women connected to a burglary in the Ridgeway area on Monday, October 17, 2022. Ameerah Oliver, 31, and Tanna Oliver, 33, were identified from surveillance footage taken from inside a home on...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
wach.com
Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
WIS-TV
Missing man with dementia found safe in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man with dementia was found Wednesday after being missing for hours. Humes was discovered missing around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday around 11 a.m., law enforcement and SLED’s Aviation helicopter found Humes in a wooded area near a field.
golaurens.com
Countywide warrant sweep nets multiple arrests
The Laurens Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department assisted SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons Services (SCDPPPS) with a warrant round-up on Tuesday. As a result of this operation, which began in the early morning hours, 50 attempts were made to serve warrants and...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police searching for missing woman
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are searching for Zelda Bullock, 74. Investigators say she hasn’t been seen since around 7:30 Monday morning. Police say she has a medical condition that requires attention. If you know where she is call the Columbia Police Department.
wach.com
'They're killing everybody': Residents who call hotel home react to deadly shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some Richland County residents say they’re feeling as if they live in a forgotten community in the hotel they call home. It comes days after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel early Saturday morning. WACH FOX News still doesn’t know the name of the victim.
Crack cocaine, guns with ‘Glock switches’ seized from Chester home
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crack cocaine and multiple guns that had been converted into machine guns were seized from a Chester home Wednesday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. An investigation began in September at a home on Myrtle Ave. regarding suspicious activity. A warrant was served Wednesday at the Chester home […]
abccolumbia.com
Two armed robbery suspects arrested, two still on the loose
Sumter County, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two armed robbery, attempted murder suspects as they continue their search for two additional people accused in connection with the crime. According to authorities, Wednesday October 19, 2022, 18 year old Semieon Helton – Hill and 18 year old Diamond Miller were taken into custody accused of contacting two individuals on social media to meet at a home along West Patricia Drive. Deputies allege the get together was a ruse used to rob the victims.
Dead man found on Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island identified , investigation underway
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators were called to the Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island for a death investigation. Around 8:08 a.m. Monday, a bicyclist called 911 when he saw a Black male lying on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road. When deputies and Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, the victim, identified […]
