COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying a man they believe has information about a shooting. RCSD said on Sept. 29 they were called to the neighborhoods near Ridge View High School on reports of a shooting at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found gunfire had been exchanged in the pool area of 92 Marchbank Parkway. No property was reported damaged or people reported injured.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO