BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
generalaviationnews.com
Triple Tree Aerodrome’s 15th full-scale fly-in
The annual Triple Tree Fly-in and other “full-scale” fly-in events attract 10,000 people every year. However, the larger crowds come from all around the world to South Carolina for Joe Nall Week for radio-controlled model aircraft fun, which brings 30,000 people annually. “We had 40 years practicing with...
WYFF4.com
Remaking the Mills: A WYFF 4 special that explores the history of textiles in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South was the heart of the textile industry in America during most of the last century. WYFF 4’s specialChronicle: Remaking the Mills will take a closer look at the history of the mill communities. The one-hour, locally produced special premieres Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. It examines the rise and fall of the textile industry in the Upstate, and how many mills are finding new life today.
FOX Carolina
Upstate election office staff prepares for first week of early voting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s just three days away from the start of early voting in South Carolina on Monday October, 24th. This week upstate election’s office staff have been making last minute preparations to open doors on Monday. Signs have been printed, machines have been tested,...
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
2,500 cyclists roll out Saturday morning for Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — One of the premiere cycling events of the southeast will roll out Saturday morning, and drivers need to be alert and cautious. More than 2,500 cyclists are registered to take part in the Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville that begins at 9 a.m., starting from Hotel Domestique, off Highway 25 near Highway 11 in Travelers Rest.
FOX Carolina
Simpsonville First Presbyterian Church turns 100
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville Presbyterian Church is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The church has been through The Great Depression, renovations, and expansions. The members are looking back at its history and discussing how they plan to continue to serve the community. Jerry Kross is one of their volunteers...
FOX Carolina
Swamp Rabbits providing Gerber onesies to newborns in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announced a partnership with Gerber and will provide ones to newborns. The Gerber Onesies® Brand bodysuits will go to newborns born at Bon Secours St. France Eastside Hospital throughout the 2022-2023 Swamp Rabbits season.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Greenville Planning Commission approves several annexations, affordable housing and multi-family developments
Greenville Planning Commission approved several annexations, multi-family developments and subdivisions during its October meeting. Approved: Multi-family development on N. Pleasantburg Drive and Lowndes Hill Road. A multi-family development on 432 Pleasantburg Dr. with adjacent parcels on Lowndes Hill. Rd was approved. The development was approved to include 209 units on...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC coffee company showing up on national radar
The coffee business continues to grow in our state and in fact, is even starting to receive national recognition. For example, our next guest’s company has recently been recognized by Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Food and Wine, Forbes, NBC, the Wall Street Journal, and many more. Mike Switzer interviews Marco Suarez with Methodical Coffee in Greenville, SC.
gsabusiness.com
Final proposal unveiled for downtown Greenville Gateway Project
A project years in the making that reimagines a crucial entryway to downtown Greenville could be closer to becoming a reality. After two years of planning and collaboration with residents, elected officials, business leaders and designers, PlusUrbia Design of Miami presented the final proposal for the Greenville Gateway Project on Tuesday.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Fleming Street
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are covering our first Laurens County road for “Getting Answers.”. Drivers brought Fleming Street, in Laurens, to our attention. You’ll find it between North Harper Street and Exchange Road. Though the roads is only a mile long, the South Carolina Department of...
Fundraiser to be held this weekend for fallen Deputy
Months after the death of an Upstate deputy, the community continues to rally around his family. Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge was shot and killed in the line of duty over the summer.
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at Spartanburg facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
greenville.com
Dash EV Establishing Operations in Greenville County
Dash EV, an innovative electric car company, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s operations will create 10 new jobs. Dash EV produces sustainable vehicles to expand the carsharing business. With an environmentally friendly mindset, Dash EV created Dash, a cost-effective, 100% electric and solar-charged vehicle. The company’s mission is to provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and mass transit in cities and on campuses.
FOX Carolina
Miracle Hill Ministries giving back to the community with turkey fry
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the 16th consecutive year, Miracle Hill Ministries is hosting the Ellis & Bradley Turkey Fry, the largest community feeding in the Upstate. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the community will get together at the Spartanburg Rescue Mission to feed more than 5,000 adults and children.
Sandwich-maker to create 300 jobs in Greenwood Co.
E.A. Sween Company, a ready-to-eat sandwich supplier, is investing $38 million in Greenwood County.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Clinton’s Rhythm on the Rails and plenty of BBQ this weekend
Clinton, South Carolina – Rhythm on the Rails returns this weekend to Clinton, and among the highlights is the Purple Masquerade Tribute Band. “It’s one of those situations where he looks like Prince and he sounds like Prince,” said Main Street Clinton manager Joe Timmons. “When he performed in Lancaster once, I think some of the audience might have thought Prince was alive after all.”
FOX Carolina
Gaffney beats Dorman 41-29 and seals 5A Region-II title
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney beat Dorman 41-29 and sealed a 5A Region-II title. It was a clash of two explosive run games. Both teams ran for over 300 yards, headlined by Dorman’s D.J. Porter logging 14 carries for 242 yards and three rushing scores and Gaffney’s Jaiden McDowell putting up 21 carries for 176 rushing yards and three rushing scores.
Trapped construction workers rescued after trench collapses at Byrnes High School
A trapped construction worker was rescued after a trench collapsed Friday morning at Byrnes High School.
FOX Carolina
SC Superintendent of Education candidate Ellen Weaver finishes master’s degree
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bob Jones University announced the Republican candidate in next month’s election for South Carolina Superintendent of Education recently finished her master’s degree. The candidate Ellen Weaver won the Republican nomination in a primary runoff earlier this year. However, she had not fulfilled...
