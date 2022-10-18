ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
awhspitch.com

Creek Park Plaza closure evokes protests from San Anselmo residents

The Marin County Flood and Water District has decided to close off a prominent dining area in the middle of San Anselmo, formally referred to as the Creek Park Plaza. Officials made this decision after declaring the adjacent bridge dangerous for recreational use. Although this decision may seem relatively straightforward,...
SAN ANSELMO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

High-density projects bring needed housing to downtown Concord

CONCORD, CA (Oct. 20, 2022) — If the rest of the country is in an economic slowdown, it’s not obvious from a mini housing boom currently underway in downtown Concord. The COVID/supply chain logjam has broken with five projects under construction and another four in the pipeline. The...
CONCORD, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose candidate criticized over approving pay raises

San Jose officials approved raises for some city staff—which they typically do annually—but it’s become a contentious campaign talking point. This week, the city council unanimously approved a 2.5% raise for council-appointed positions, including City Manager Jennifer Maguire, City Auditor Joe Rois, City Clerk Toni Taber, City Attorney Nora Frimann and Independent Police Auditor Shivaun Nurre. The raise passed without comment.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland residents rally against plans for new Home Depot

OAKLAND, Calif. - Rallying and waving signs, a group of Oakland residents from different neighborhood organizations gathered in The Ridge shopping center next to a vacant lot where developers want to build a Home Depot. This is a privately owned lot along Pleasant Valley Avenue in Rockridge. "Home Depot is...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walks out of debate

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate at San Francisco State University on Thursday after activists began yelling “No Justice, No Peace.” Video shows Jenkins, who was appointed to the position by Mayor London Breed in July after the recall of elected District Attorney Chesa Boudin, leaving […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news24-680.com

Concord’s Imperial Palace Burns – Again

A shuttered Concord restaurant burst into flames – again – early Friday morning. The blaze erupted around 4 a.m. at the building in the area of Willow Pass Road and Fry Way, triggering a heavy response from firefighters. Roving lensman Craig Cannon said the old Imperial Restaurant started burning about 4a.m. and was still burning at 6.
CONCORD, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Santa Clara Valley has some of the poorest air quality in the Bay Area — the reason why

AIR QUALITY IN the South Bay is worse than neighboring parts of the San Francisco Bay Area — and it hits underserved communities hardest. According to data compiled by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, ozone levels are consistently higher in the San Jose area because of traffic congestion, weather and topography. Local studies show air pollution causes health issues like asthma, and communities of color and low-income neighborhoods tend to see higher levels of pollution than wealthier, whiter neighborhoods due to their proximity to highways and industrial areas.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Ygnacio Valley High alumni rally for their alma mater

CONCORD, CA (Oct. 21, 2022) — Heidi Coffman Shearer is not just celebrating the 50th Anniversary of her 1972 graduation from Ygnacio Valley High School meeting classmates at a reunion dinner, she’s aiming to make a difference for current students and those attending the Concord school in the years to come.
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Affordable Housing for Teachers in Palo Alto, Los Gatos

In just a few months, an office building in Palo Alto will be torn down to make way for a new apartment complex for teachers. This with the idea to provide teachers a way for them to live closer to their schools. The brand new, 110 units, will be offered...
PALO ALTO, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Bobarista’ Unrest Leads to Temporary Closure of Popular Bubble Tea Shop

Popular bubble tea shop Boba Guys closed its Mission District location Thursday as discontent over reduced work hours and discussions about unionization arose among employees. Workers, known as “bobaristas,” were upset that work hours were severely cut in August due to low cashflow at the homegrown chain’s 19th and Valencia Street cafe, according to employee Ashley Osorio Paredes. “How am I supposed to pay my bills with a wage of $16.99, and we only work 5 and a half hours per week?” she said.
STANDARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former Santa Rosa senior center destroyed by 2-alarm fire

SANTA ROSA -- A 2-alam fire erupted inside the building that once housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center in Santa Rosa early Thursday, gutting the structure before the flames were extinguished.The Santa Rosa Fire Department said its dispatchers got reports of a roof fire at the building located at 704 Bennett Valley Road at around 4:37 a.m.Arriving units discovered heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building.  Firefighters were challenged in fighting the blaze because the building was boarded up and surrounded by construction fencing.A second alarm was requested. Ultimately, 33 firefighters were on scene.Firefighters initiated a defensive attack due to the age and condition of the building and the amount of fire coming from the attic.Once the fire was knocked down, crews entered the building and searched for possible occupants. No occupants were found.There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remain under investigation. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Buried car removed from backyard of Atherton mansion

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was found buried in the backyard of an Atherton mansion, KRON4 reported Thursday night. Landscapers working at 351 Stockbridge Ave. discovered a Mercedes-Benz, which police say was buried sometime in the 1990s. That car has been removed from the residence, KRON4 confirmed Saturday evening. KRON4 reached out […]
ATHERTON, CA
KRON4 News

Power Shutoffs possible this weekend if you live in this part of the Bay Area

Sign up for PG&E alerts/updates here: PGE Emergency Site – Safety Shutoff Details (KRON) — Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible for some parts of the Bay Area this weekend due to a weather system that could bring northerly winds to parts of the region, according to PG&E. The northerly wind event, combined with drought […]

