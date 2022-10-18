Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
awhspitch.com
Creek Park Plaza closure evokes protests from San Anselmo residents
The Marin County Flood and Water District has decided to close off a prominent dining area in the middle of San Anselmo, formally referred to as the Creek Park Plaza. Officials made this decision after declaring the adjacent bridge dangerous for recreational use. Although this decision may seem relatively straightforward,...
pioneerpublishers.com
High-density projects bring needed housing to downtown Concord
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 20, 2022) — If the rest of the country is in an economic slowdown, it’s not obvious from a mini housing boom currently underway in downtown Concord. The COVID/supply chain logjam has broken with five projects under construction and another four in the pipeline. The...
San Jose candidate criticized over approving pay raises
San Jose officials approved raises for some city staff—which they typically do annually—but it’s become a contentious campaign talking point. This week, the city council unanimously approved a 2.5% raise for council-appointed positions, including City Manager Jennifer Maguire, City Auditor Joe Rois, City Clerk Toni Taber, City Attorney Nora Frimann and Independent Police Auditor Shivaun Nurre. The raise passed without comment.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland residents rally against plans for new Home Depot
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rallying and waving signs, a group of Oakland residents from different neighborhood organizations gathered in The Ridge shopping center next to a vacant lot where developers want to build a Home Depot. This is a privately owned lot along Pleasant Valley Avenue in Rockridge. "Home Depot is...
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walks out of debate
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate at San Francisco State University on Thursday after activists began yelling “No Justice, No Peace.” Video shows Jenkins, who was appointed to the position by Mayor London Breed in July after the recall of elected District Attorney Chesa Boudin, leaving […]
news24-680.com
Concord’s Imperial Palace Burns – Again
A shuttered Concord restaurant burst into flames – again – early Friday morning. The blaze erupted around 4 a.m. at the building in the area of Willow Pass Road and Fry Way, triggering a heavy response from firefighters. Roving lensman Craig Cannon said the old Imperial Restaurant started burning about 4a.m. and was still burning at 6.
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's boyfriend testifies in her corruption trial
Gary Bechtel said that he, his son, and two other relatives acquired concealed carry permits that were signed by Sheriff Smith. He also testified that he provided $750,000 to the Sheriff's Advisory Board.
Santa Clara Valley has some of the poorest air quality in the Bay Area — the reason why
AIR QUALITY IN the South Bay is worse than neighboring parts of the San Francisco Bay Area — and it hits underserved communities hardest. According to data compiled by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, ozone levels are consistently higher in the San Jose area because of traffic congestion, weather and topography. Local studies show air pollution causes health issues like asthma, and communities of color and low-income neighborhoods tend to see higher levels of pollution than wealthier, whiter neighborhoods due to their proximity to highways and industrial areas.
sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
pioneerpublishers.com
Ygnacio Valley High alumni rally for their alma mater
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 21, 2022) — Heidi Coffman Shearer is not just celebrating the 50th Anniversary of her 1972 graduation from Ygnacio Valley High School meeting classmates at a reunion dinner, she’s aiming to make a difference for current students and those attending the Concord school in the years to come.
NBC Bay Area
Affordable Housing for Teachers in Palo Alto, Los Gatos
In just a few months, an office building in Palo Alto will be torn down to make way for a new apartment complex for teachers. This with the idea to provide teachers a way for them to live closer to their schools. The brand new, 110 units, will be offered...
sfstandard.com
‘Bobarista’ Unrest Leads to Temporary Closure of Popular Bubble Tea Shop
Popular bubble tea shop Boba Guys closed its Mission District location Thursday as discontent over reduced work hours and discussions about unionization arose among employees. Workers, known as “bobaristas,” were upset that work hours were severely cut in August due to low cashflow at the homegrown chain’s 19th and Valencia Street cafe, according to employee Ashley Osorio Paredes. “How am I supposed to pay my bills with a wage of $16.99, and we only work 5 and a half hours per week?” she said.
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
Former Santa Rosa senior center destroyed by 2-alarm fire
SANTA ROSA -- A 2-alam fire erupted inside the building that once housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center in Santa Rosa early Thursday, gutting the structure before the flames were extinguished.The Santa Rosa Fire Department said its dispatchers got reports of a roof fire at the building located at 704 Bennett Valley Road at around 4:37 a.m.Arriving units discovered heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building. Firefighters were challenged in fighting the blaze because the building was boarded up and surrounded by construction fencing.A second alarm was requested. Ultimately, 33 firefighters were on scene.Firefighters initiated a defensive attack due to the age and condition of the building and the amount of fire coming from the attic.Once the fire was knocked down, crews entered the building and searched for possible occupants. No occupants were found.There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remain under investigation.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport readies to open new terminal, launch Palm Springs flights
Next month, Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport plans to open its new terminal, as well as begin service to Palm Springs. “It’s been a long-sought-after destination,” Airport Manager Jon Stout said Thursday. Nonstop service between Palm Springs and the Santa Rosa facility by Avelo Airlines starts Nov. 11....
Buried car removed from backyard of Atherton mansion
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was found buried in the backyard of an Atherton mansion, KRON4 reported Thursday night. Landscapers working at 351 Stockbridge Ave. discovered a Mercedes-Benz, which police say was buried sometime in the 1990s. That car has been removed from the residence, KRON4 confirmed Saturday evening. KRON4 reached out […]
Power Shutoffs possible this weekend if you live in this part of the Bay Area
Sign up for PG&E alerts/updates here: PGE Emergency Site – Safety Shutoff Details (KRON) — Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible for some parts of the Bay Area this weekend due to a weather system that could bring northerly winds to parts of the region, according to PG&E. The northerly wind event, combined with drought […]
What is 'Casual Carpool'? Here's why Bay Area commuters are advocating for it to make a comeback
Bay Bridge traffic is creeping back up to pre-pandemic levels, prompting calls for the return of a popular carpool service.
VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face. Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock […]
Amy’s Kitchen Workers Protested Their Working Conditions. Then They All Lost Their Jobs.
Organic convenience foods brand Amy’s Kitchen maintains a carefully constructed image of ethical consumption and saving the planet, one vegan frozen burrito at a time. The company is owned by the Berliner family, and its website makes much out of being a small, family-owned business, with pictures of the founders joyfully making pot pies and surfing.
