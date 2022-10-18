Read full article on original website
Fall festivities: 5 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - With the weather expected to be pleasant this weekend, it's the perfect time for fall-themed events. We've rounded up a few fun activities; some are great for families, while others are more adult-themed. DETROIT TIGERS GARAGE SALE AT COMERICA PARK (FRIDAY & SATURDAY) This is your chance to purchase exclusive merchandise and apparel at a reduced price. According to the MLB, guests will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro Shop. Select items start at $1. Some products on sale include player jerseys, bobbleheads, collectibles, commemorative tickets, clubhouse equipment and more. Organizers said free parking will be...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
It's going to be a beautiful weekend. Spend it outside at fall events across Southeast Michigan!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Jack o'lanterns, lights, and characters will greet you as you walk through Canterbury Village. Tickets are $14.99. Children younger than 2 and...
Detroit Tigers garage sale happening at Comerica Park Friday & Saturday
(CBS DETROIT) - Make sure to check out the Detroit Tigers garage sale happening this weekend, which will feature exclusive merchandise at discounted prices.Fans will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro shop, and select items will start as low as $1. Free parking will be available at the Tiger Garage, located at 250 East Fisher Freeway, and parking tickets for the garage will be validated.Officials say those attending the garage sale can enter the ballpark through the Rocket Entry. Individuals are also reminded that Comerica Park is a cashless venue.The garage sale will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Here are just some of the items that will be available for purchase:Player Jerseys and HatsMiguel Cabrera Commemorative TicketsBobbleheadsTigers Authentics Mystery BagsTigers Authenticated CollectablesClubhouse Equipment
DBusiness Daily Update: Gabe’s Department Store in Utica to Stage Grand Opening on Saturday, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Gabe’s Department Store in Utica to Stage Grand Opening on Saturday, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what Downtown Detroit looked like before the Renaissance Center was built
DETROIT – As the tallest building in Downtown Detroit, the Renaissance Center has dominated the city’s skyline for more than four decades. The enormous building -- whose central tower stands 727 feet tall, was erected in the 1970s and completed in 1977 -- has established itself as one of the most recognizable landmarks in the Motor City for over 40 years. For many, it’s difficult to even imagine what Detroit looks like without it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spot these humorous skeletons all over the downtown of this local city
Northville – Halloween is officially 12 days away, and many people have already set out their carved pumpkins and maybe even covered their trees in cobwebs. Well in downtown Northville, it is all about the skeletons. For the past 11 years, Northville’s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods have been swarming...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at what the 2022-2023 winter season may be like in Michigan -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook. We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like...
Local organization in need of coats, winter gear
(CBS Detroit) – A local organization is working to help keep families warm this winter, while keeping vulnerable women safe.The group, All Things Women, is a Detroit non-profit that shelters homeless and abused women.The organization is hosting a coat drive now through November 5th.New and gently used coats can be dropped off at the shelter on the corner of Calvert and LaSalle.Coats can also be sent to Durfee Innovation Society and Detroit Mercy's Engineering Building.In addition to coats, donors can also bring hats, gloves, blankets, scarves and socks.Organizers say the brutal weather can be hard on a lot of families.That's why...
Thousands of hawks are overhead every day this migration season
Thousands of hawks are doing what we all wish we could — flying south for the winter. Metro Detroiters are finding hundreds of hawks flying by in the sky and finding a moment during the treacherous journey to rest in their backyards. In the last five days alone, the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?
You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr created a new dog that’s on American Coney Island’s secret menu
Classic coneys, we’re talking Detroit style with the steamed bun, snappy dog, chili, mustard, and onion - are fantastic! However, sometimes it is fun to shake things up, and that’s what Jason Carr did. He visited with his friend Grace Keros, the owner of American Coney Island in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Livonia family desperately searches for dog that was stolen after getting loose
REDFORD, Mich. – A Livonia family desperately wants their dog Velvet, who disappeared after getting loose, returned to their home. The family is taking all measures, including social media, to help get their dog back. Their Facebook post has been shared more than 700 times, and that’s how they developed a lead that first took them to the person with Velvet.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tourist in your town: Northville
From babbling brooks, to a bustling downtown, the city of Northville has a certain charm and uniqueness. The city is also the setting of a growing trend. “We were one of the first communities to apply for the social district license, and now there are over 96 communities that have a social district,” Lori Ward, Executive Director of Northville’s Downtown Development Authority told Live in the D’s April Morton. Ward says the social district, called The Twist, allows visitors to walk around a closed-off pedestrian-only area in downtown Northville with alcoholic drinks. There are 18 restaurants within the Social District, and Ward says that number is growing. Visitors to Downtown Northville can also enjoy shopping from unique, one-of-a-kind stores including clothing and home décor. For those who would like to learn about the city’s history, the Mill Race Historical Village is a great place to visit. April Morton took a tour of Northville and found some jewels. Click the video above to learn more about Northville.
1051thebounce.com
Its National Seafood Month! 10 Great Metro Detroit Seafood Restaraunts
October is National Seafood Month, and that means it’s time to celebrate all things yummy! Whether you’re a fan of salmon, shrimp, or tuna, there’s no better time to enjoy your favorite seafood dishes. Here are some fun facts about seafood to get you in the mood for a seafood feast. If you need a place to score some around Metro Detroit, I’ve got you covered. Below is a listed of 10 great Metro Detroit seafood restaurants.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
MetroTimes
$1.5 million Detroit home near Manoogian Mansion has been newly restored
A home located down the street from Detroit’s Manoogian Mansion in the Historic Joseph Berry Subdivision has just hit the market. The 7,538-square-foot early 1900s Tudor Revival home boasts six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and three stories, and was designed by architect Robert O. Derrick, who also designed the Henry Ford Museum and the Theodore J. Levin U.S. Courthouse, among others. For the past 17 months it underwent renovations that a dramatic entryway, chef’s kitchen, new landscaping, and a primary suite. The sellers are asking nearly $1.5 million, but you can see it yourself during an open house planned for noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: Where, what to know
Three major freeways in Metro Detroit will have closures this weekend, Oct. 21 through Oct. 24. I-75: Northbound I-75 closed from 8 Mile Road to I-375, from Saturday at 7 a.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m. I-94: Eastbound I-94 closed from US-12 (Michigan Ave) to Cecil Street, from Friday at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Go retro at this record store
Albums, 45s, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, VHS tapes and more... If it’s old school, retro media, you are going to find it at Solo Records, a gem of a shop on Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak. Solo Records has been in business for 41 years, according to the shop’s owner...
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
wrif.com
Karen Newman Tells All About Her Absence at Detroit Red Wing Games – Meltdown
Where has Karen Newman been? I hit her up and she zoomed in to talk about her absence at the Detroit Red Wing games, in her own words. “Okay, so listen, I’m not coming back. Uh, if they, there’s a chance that they, I don’t know, after the article that was out, they might not call me back even for a special game, but if they do, I’m happy to go down there just like we did last year. You know, Meltdown, they had me down for four really awesome games. They were special games. and I was very, very honored again, to be part of that. I don’t intend or don’t expect to get called at this point for the season, unless there’s a special occasion, and I’m happy to go and sing.”
